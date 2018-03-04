NCAA volleyball: Penn State men upset, BYU sweeps UCLA, USC breaks beach skid

Sixth-ranked Loyola avoided what would have been a shocking upset, No. 10 Penn State was upset, and fifth-ranked BYU swept No. 3 UCLA in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball.

On the beach, USC added to its worst losing streak ever but bounced back with a big victory on a busy Saturday on the sand.

The recaps follow, but first Sunday’s schedule.

There are two men’s matches when No. 1 Long Beach State plays host to No. 12 CSUN in the Big West and No. 13 Concordia of the MPSF gets another crack at No. 2 Hawai’ii of the Big West.

MPSF: The Cougars built their first-place lead to two games in the loss column with their 25-23, 25-21, 25-20 victory over visiting UCLA. BYU is 14-4 overall and 7-0 in the MPSF, while UCLA (15-5, 4-2) is tied for second with No. 8 Pepperdine (10-4, 4-2), which swept Stanford on Saturday.

Gabi Garcia Fernandez led a balanced BYU attack with 12 kills. He hit .348, had one of his team’s three aces, five digs and three blocks. Cyrus Fa’alogo had 11 kills, hit .471 and had an ace, six digs and three blocks. And Brenden Sander had 10 kills.

UCLA, which has lost four of its last five matches, got eight kills apiece from Dylan Missry and Christian Hessenauer. Daenan Gyimah had seven kills in 11 errorless swings.

Pepperdine won at Stanford 25-22, 25-21, 27-25. David Wieczorek led with 11 kills, an ace and five digs. Alex Harthaller had 10 kills, five digs and two blocks. Stanford (3-15, 1-6) got 16 kills from Jaylen Jasper.

EIVA: George Mason (10-7, 6-0) saw its led build to two games in the loss column as the Patriots beat Sacred Heart (2-10, 0-7) and Penn State (10-4, 5-2) was upset at Princeton (4-11, 3-4).

Mason won 25-12, 25-13, 25-22 as Kyle Barnes had 14 kills and Hayden Wagner 10 to go with three aces, nine digs and five blocks, one solo. Sacred Heart hit .057.

Princeton’s 25-16, 22-25, 18-25, 31-29, 15-13 comeback victory included staving off eight match points in the fourth set.

George Huhmann led Princeton with 24 kills. He had just two errors in 33 swings, hit .667, and had two of his team’s three aces and nine blocks, two solo. Greg Luck had 15 kills, 10 digs and five blocks, one solo.

Penn State, which had 15 more kills than the Tigers, were led by Matthew McLaren’s 22. He had two aces, seven digs and a block. Aidan Albrecht had 18 kills, two aces, five digs and three blocks, and Calvin Mende had 14 kills, five digs and five blocks, one solo.

Also in the EIVA on Saturday, Harvard swept Charleston and Saint Francis beat NJIT in four.

MIVA: On Friday night, second-year program Lincoln Memorial got swept at Lewis. The independent Logsplitters (6-8) got better Saturday, taking Loyola (15-3) to the limit 25-17, 23-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-12.

Will Tischler led the Ramblers with 17 kills. He hit .314, had four of his team’s 10 aces, and seven digs. Jeff Jendryk and Markus Melbardis had eight kills each. Jendryk had five blocks, two solo, and an ace.

Evan Cory, who is becoming the most prominent men’s volleyball player from Louisiana, led Lincoln Memorial with 15 kills while hitting .387. He had two aces, seven digs and four blocks, one solo.

There was one conference match Saturday when No. 9 Ohio State (13-4, 6-2 MIVA) beat McKendree (6-10, 3-5). Maxime Hervoir led visiting OSU with 14 kills, hitting .500. Nic Szerszen had 10 kills. Jared Wilcox led McKendree with seven of his team’s 25 kills.

Also in the MIVA on Saturday, Quincy beat Clarke in four, Fort Wayne swept Loras, No. 7 Lewis swept King of Conference Carolinas and No. 11 Ball State swept UC San Diego of the Big West.

Lewis (13-5) got 15 kills from Ryan Coenen and 13 from Mitch Perinar. King (11-5) was led by Kiel Bell, who had 13 kills. Ball State (10-7) got 12 kills apiece from Matt Szews and Matt Walsh. UCSD (8-9) got 12 kills each from Wyatt Harrison and Tanner Syftestad.

There were no other Big West matches, but in Conference Carolinas Barton beat Belmont Abby, North Greenville beat Coker and Emmanuel beat Queens.

NCAA beach: Start with No. 5 Pepperdine, which beat both No. 1 USC and No. 3 UCLA. The pairs of Deahna Kraft and Corinne Quiggle at No. 2 and Skylar Caputo and Alexis Filippone at No 4 won twice for Pepperdine, which is 5-2. Click here for the Pepperdine recap and summary.

USC had never lost back-to-back matches, but when the Women of Troy lost to Pepperdine, that made it three in a row. But they bounced back with a 3-2 win over UCLA. It left USC 5-3 and UCLA 5-2. Click here for the USC recap and summary.

At TCU, the home team came up short against No. 8 Cal Poly and No. 18 Tulane. Click here for the summary and results.

At North Florida, it was also tough for the home team as the Ospreys lost to No. 17 FAU and No. 6 LSU. Click here for the results. LSU lost to No. 13 Georgia State. Click here for more. And Georgia State also beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Here are the results.