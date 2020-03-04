NCAA volleyball: LSU No. 1 in beach, men’s top 7 stay the same, UCSB tops UCLA

LSU is the new No. 1 in the AVCA Collegiate Beach Volleyball Coaches Poll that had a fair amount of movement.

Not so among the men, as the top seven spots stayed the same in the AVCA Division I-II Men’s Poll.

Speaking of the men, No. 3 UC Santa Barbara of the Big West on Tuesday won its seventh match in a row, a 3-1 victory over visiting No. 12 UCLA of the MPSF.

Lewis senior outside Ryan Coenen is not only the MIVA player of the week for the third time this season and sixth of his career, but the AVCA national player of the week for the second time.

And the AVCA beach pair of the week is Florida State’s Alaina Chacon and Molly McBain.

AVCA Beach Poll: After beating UCLA for the second time, LSU got 10 of the 11 first-place votes to move up to No. 1 for the first time in program history. UCLA is No. 2, and Florida State, which got the other vote, is No. 3.

Grand Canyon moved up from 10th to No. 7 and Florida Atlantic went up five spots to No. 13. Tulane moved in at No. 20, while Arizona State dropped out.

Click here for the complete AVCA Beach Poll.

AVCA Men’s Poll: Hawai’i is No. 1 and got 12 first-place votes. BYU is No. 2 and got the other four first-place votes. Concordia Irvine moved in at No. 14, while Purdue Fort Wayne dropped out. The biggest jump was by Penn State, moving up two spots to No. 8.

Click here for the complete AVCA Men’s Poll.

Tuesday’s men’s results: Randy DeWeese had 22 kills and UCSB improved to 13-2 with its 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20 victory over UCLA (8-9). While the Gauchos were hitting .257 with four aces and 19 serving errors, UCLA struggled to an .057 hitting percentage and had five aces and 17 errors.

DeWeese hit .364 and had an ace, four digs and five blocks, two solo. Ryan Wilcox had 10 kills, two assists, two digs and five blocks. Roy McFarland had seven kills, nine digs and three blocks, and Keenan Sanders had four kills, an ace, four digs and eight blocks, one solo. Casey McGarry had a kill, 37 assists, an ace, 12 digs and three blocks.

Daenan Gyimah led UCLA with 19 kills and hit .333 to go with an ace, a dig and three blocks …

Sacred Heart of the EIVA played Division III Benedictine and got swept 27-25, 26-24, 25-16 … It was a tough day for Alderson Broaddus, which was swept by Mount Union and Geneva.

Wednesday’s men’s schedule: There is a MIVA matchup when Ball State goes to Ohio State, and in Conference Carolinas Lees-McRae is at Belmont Abbey. Also, Limestone is home for Reinhardt.

To watch any match that is being streamed or broadcast, go to the VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

Men’s POWs: As mentioned, Coenen is the MIVA offensive player of the week, while teammate Jason Gibbs took the defensive honor …

In the MPSF, the offensive player is Concordia’s Raymond Barsemian, while teammate Addison Enriques took the defensive award …

The EIVA offensive POW is Penn State’s Henrik Falck Lauten, while Princeton’s Jerod Nelson is the defensive honoree …

In the Big West, Randy DeWeese of UC Santa Barbara is the offensive POW, while UC Irvine’s Scott Stadick is the defensive winner. UCI teammate Akhil Tangutur is the top freshman …

And in Conference Carolinas, the player of the week is Jackson Gilbert of North Greenville. He is the first player from North Greenville to be so honored since the last POW of the 2018 season.

Top beach pairs: The Pac-12 gave its honor to Cal’s Madison Dueck and Alexia Inman …

In the Big West, the top pair is Cal Poly’s Emily Sonny and Jayelin Lombard …

Coastal Carolina’s Sydney Alvis and Viktoria Fink are the top pair in the ASUN …

The Coastal Collegiate Sports Association and Southland Conference announce their top pairs after we post on Wednesday. Last week, the CCSA honored LSU’s Taryn Kloth and Kelli Agnew and the Southland tabbed Houston Baptist’s Tori Hinojosa and Danielle Okeke.