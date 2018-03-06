NCAA volleyball: AVCA polls and POWs for men and beach

There was some minor shuffling but the only undefeated team left, Long Beach State, remained atop the AVCA Division I-II men’s coaches top-15 poll this week, getting all 25 first-place votes.

But there is a new leader atop the AVCA Collegiate Beach Volleyball coaches top-20 poll. After USC had its first losing streak ever, Pepperdine moved from No. 5 to No. 1.

The five D I-II men’s conferences announced their respective players of the week, and so did beach conferences.

MEN

AVCA men: Long Beach stayed No. 1 and Hawai’i stayed No. 2. UC Irvine moved up a notch to third, BYU did the same to fourth, and former No. 3 UCLA dropped two spots.

Click here for the AVCA men’s poll.

EIVA POW: It was all about Princeton’ sophomore middle George Huhmann, who was named both the offensive and defensive player of the week. Princeton upset Penn State and beat Saint Francis as Huhmann had 38 kills, hit .541, had three aces and 17 blocks and eight digs.

MIVA POWs: Buckeyes took both honors. Ohio State senior outside Maxime Hervoir was the offensive player of the week after averaging 4.86 kills and hitting .528 in two wins over McKendree.

The defensive POW is junior libero Aaron Samarin, who averaged 3.14 digs in those two wins.

MPSF POWs: BYU players took both honors. Senior setter Leo Durkin had 56 assists, six blocks and three kills in a win over Pepperdine and hit .355. He had three blocks, two digs and an ace against UCLA.

Freshman middle Felipe de Brito Ferreira had 10 blocks against Pepperdine and six more against UCLA. He totaled 10 kills in the two matches. de Brito Ferreira was also named the AVCA national player of the week.

Big West POWs: UC Santa Barbara sophomore middle Keenan Sanders is the POW after averaging 5.43 kills in two wins. He had 21 kills and hit .439 against USC and then had 17 kills and hit .517 against UCSD. He had nine digs and six blocks total in the two matches.

The defensive player is UCSB teammate Randy DeWeese. The sophomore setter had 20 digs and 11 blocks, one solo, in the two wins.

Long Beach State middle Simon Anderson is the freshman of the week again. He won for the fifth time after having five kills, three blocks, a dig and an ace and hitting 400 in a sweep of CSUN.

Conference Carolinas: Barton College junior outside Vasilis Mandilaris is the winner for the third time this season. He averaged 4.43 kills and hit .344 in two wins, adding nine digs, nine blocks and three aces.

BEACH

AVCA beach: The lone unbeaten, 8-0 Florida State, actually dropped a spot to No. 5. Pepperdine is No. 1, followed by USC, Hawai’i and UCLA. Cal Poly moved up from eighth to No. 6. TCU stayed in, but tumbled from No. 14 to 20th.

Click here for the AVCA beach poll.

Coastal Collegiate POWs: Georgia State’s Annika Van Gunst and Brook Weiner went 4-0 at the No. 2 slot. Van Gunst is a graduate-transfer from Georgia Tech, while Weiner is a junior.

ASUN POWs: The honor went to Taryn Griffey and Chaney Howard of North Florida. Griffey, a sophomore, and Howard, a junior, played No. 2 and had two big wins.

Big West POWs: Another No. 2 pair, Samantha Manley and Emily Sonny of Cal Poly, won after three victories during which they lost just one set.

Pac-12 POWs: Sophomore Morgan Hentz freshman and Amelia Smith of Stanford. They went 4-0 and didn’t lose a set.