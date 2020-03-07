NCAA volleyball: UH rallies against BYU; upsets for NJIT, N. Greenville; LSU wins twice in beach

Top-ranked Hawai’i, which was swept by No. 2 BYU the night before, evened the score on Friday by rallying from 0-2 to beat the visiting Cougars in five. And after the 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 19-17 outcome there are no unbeatens left in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball.

There were two big upsets in men’s volleyball as NJIT swept No. 11 Princeton in the EIVA, and North Greenville of Conference Carolinas — also down 0-2 — won in five at No. 10 Grand Canyon of the MPSF.

On a busy NCAA beach Friday, No. 1 LSU won twice, beating No. 17 Arizona and host No. 16 TCU, while in Los Angeles the Pac-12 South Tournament that begins Saturday includes No. 2 UCLA, which plays Arizona State and No. 5 USC. Third-ranked Florida State is in a one-day tournament at North Florida in Jacksonville and plays UNCW and the home team.

NCAA men Saturday: There’s a very light men’s Saturday schedule, with one EIVA match between George Mason and Charleston.

Non-conference matches highlight the slate as No. 5 Lewis is back at No. 13 Stanford, No. 6 UCSD goes to No. 12 UCLA, Sacred Heart is at Ball State, Lindenwood goes to USC and Grand Canyon plays host to Menlo and No. 7 UC Irvine.

To watch any match that is being streamed or broadcast, go to the VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

Hawai’i beats BYU: Rado Parapunov had 30 kills in a sold-out Stan Sheriff Center as Hawai’i of the Big West improved to 14-1, while BYU of the MPSF is 17-1 after winning its last five matches in sweeps.

Parapunov had eight errors in 50 attacks and hit .440 and added two aces, five blocks and 10 digs. Filip Humler had 10 kills, an assist, two blocks and seven digs, and Chaz Galloway had 10 kills, an assist, three blocks and four digs. Setter Jakob Thelle had five kills in eight errorless tries to go with 39 assists, two aces, two blocks and two digs. His team his .299 and had nine aces — five by Patrick Gasman, who also had seven kills and four blocks — and 15 errors. Gasman’s third ace was the match winner.

Gabi Garcia Fernandez had 21 kills for BYU and hit .405. He had three aces, making him the school’s all-time single-season leader, eight digs and five blocks, one solo. Davide Gardini had 17 kills, hit .344, and had an ace, six blocks and 12 digs. Zach Eschenberg had 14 kills, three blocks and four digs, and Branden Oberender had 10 kills, hit .533, and had two blocks. Wil Stanley had a kill, 57 assists, a block and nine digs. His team his .329 and had five aces and 16 errors.

NCAA men Friday: No. 3 UC Santa Barbara of the Big West improved to 14-2 with a 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16 victory over visiting No. 6 UC San Diego of the MPSF (13-4). Randy DeWeese led with 15 kills and hit .324 to go with an assist, five blocks and seven digs. Ryan Wilcox had eight kills, two assists, two aces, five block and six digs. Casey McGarry had three kills in five tries, 36 assists, an ace, three blocks and four digs. UCSD, which had won six in a row, hit .144 and had 10 aces and 20 errors. Kyle McCauley led with 18 kills and hit .314 and had an ace, two blocks and nine digs. Wyatt Harrison had eight kills, an assist, four aces and three digs …

Grand Canyon (13-6) opened the day with a four-set win over Vanguard, but then got knocked off by North Greenville. Against Vanguard, Christian Janke had 13 kills with no errors to hit .684 to go with an ace, two digs and three blocks, one solo, in the 25-21-25-20, 27-29, 25-14 victory. Camden Gianni had 10 kills, hit .304, and had two ace, seven digs and three blocks, one solo. The Lopes hit .374 and had six aces, while Vanguard hit .154 and had five aces and 14 errors. Kyle Anema led with 13 kills.

North Greenville (9-8) then scored a rare Conference Carolinas victory over a team from another league with its 12-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-13 win. North Greenville won despite hitting .220. It had two aces and 15 errors. Jackson Gilbert led with 18 kills and hit .341 to go with three assists, an ace, nine digs and four blocks. Ben Hamsho had 14 kills, hit .360 and had three blocks and two digs. GCU hit .200 and had seven aces — three by Jack Burton — and 10 errors. Janke led with 14 kills but hit .088. Gianni had 11 kills and hit .556 …

North Greenville’s win was even more suprising when you consider that earlier in the day the Crusaders got swept by UC Irvine (9-7), getting just 27 kills in the 25-20, 25-13, 25-19 outcome. Joel Schneidmiller led UCI with 15 kills as he hit .478 and had four aces and three digs. Akhil Tangutur had 10 kills with no errors in 15 swings and hit .667. Scott Stadick had five kills in seven errorless tries and four blocks. UCI hit .392 and had nine aces and 12 errors. North Greenville hit .231 and had one ace and 11 errors. Gilbert and Luis Kannee had eight kills each …

Also in the MPSF, No. 9 Pepperdine (7-6) swept Saint Francis of the MIVA (5-13) 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 as the Waves got 12 kills from Noah Dyer. He was errorless in 21 swings and hit .571 and had an assist, an ace, a block and two digs. His team hit .293 and had four aces and 11 errors. SFU hit .176 and two aces and 19 errors. Michael Fisher led with 10 kills …

Lewis of the MIVA (14-4) won at No. 13 Stanford of the MPSF (6-10) 15-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23. Tyler Mitchem led with 13 kills and hit .550 for the Flyers and had five blocks. Ryan Coenen had 10 kills, an ace, an assist, three blocks and nine digs, and TJ Murray had 10 kills, hit .500, and had an ace, a block and a dig. Kevin Kauling had a kill, 33 assists, a block and four digs. His team hit .264 and had seven aces and 15 errors. Stanford, which hit .202 and had nine aces and 22 errors, got 18 kills from Jaylen Jasper. He had an ace, two blocks and four digs. Will Rottman had eight kills, five assists, two blocks and seven digs, and Nathan Lietzke had five kills in seven attempts, 343 assists, an ace, a solo block and four dig …

In another MPSF-MIVA match, No. 4 Long Beach State (10-1) swept visiting Lindenwood (11-7) 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 as the it hit .305 with five aces and 14 errors. Seven Beach players had kills, led by Spencer Olivier’s 11. He hit .474 and had an assist, two blocks and six digs. Lindenwood hit .200 and had three aces and 10 errors. Jeremy Kirch led with nine kills …

NJIT (9-5, 3-3) hit .508 as it dealt a huge EIVA blow to Princeton (9-6, 7-1), which dropped out of a first-place tie with idle Penn State. Julian Meissner led NJIT with 16 kills in the 30-28, 25-18, 25-22 victory. He had no errors in 26 attacks to hit .615 and had four blocks and five digs. Alvaro Gimeno had nine kills and also no errors in 17 swings to hit .529 to go with an assist, two aces, four blocks and eight digs. Luca Berger had three kills in as many attempts, four aces and seven blocks. NJIT had seven aces and 20 errors. Princeton, which hit .156 and had 10 aces and 15 errors, got 14 kills from George Huhmann. He hit .346 and had two aces, two blocks and three digs …

Purdue Fort Wayne of the MIVA (9-7) swept the EIVA’s Sacred Heart (5-10) as Pelegrin Vargas had 11 kills and hit .476 to go with an assist, an ace, eight digs and three blocks. SHU hit .043 …

There were two other matches involving Conference Carolinas teams as King (9-9) beat Tusculum (4-14) in four and Limestone (11-5) swept Life. Diego Marcano had 17 kills for King to go with an assist, an ace, eight digs and three blocks, one solo … Matt Anetrella had 13 kills and hit .500 for Limestone to go with 10 digs. The Life Running Eagles of the NAIA dropped to 9-6.

NCAA beach: LSU’s Claire Coppola and Kristen Nuss became just the third NCAA pair to win 100 matches together in their career when LSU beat Arizona. The others were USC’s Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes (147-4) and UCLA twins Megan and Nicole McNamara (109-30).

Click here for the recap of LSU’s victories Friday at TCU and results …

As mentioned, No. 2 UCLA and No. 5 USC are in the Pac-12 South tournament in L.A. Click here for the UCLA preview and tourney schedule.

Sixth-ranked Cal Poly is back in Phoenix where on Friday it swept both Houston Baptist and No. 7 Grand Canyon. Click here for the recaps and results.

No. 9 Pepperdine is home for its Waves Invite at Zuma Beach where the field includes No. 10 Stetson, No. 14 Long Beach State and No. 15 South Carolina. Click here for the preview and schedule.

Among the other tournaments going on is the Battle on the Bay in St. Petersburg, Florida, where No. 13 Florida Atlantic went 2-0 Friday.