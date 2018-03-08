NCAA volleyball: Fort Wayne upsets UCI, UCLA gets MPSF win

It’s that time in the middle of the NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball season when there’s a break in conference action and, subsequently, some interesting inter-league matchups.

That included a stunning upset as unranked Fort Wayne of the MIVA won at No. 3 UC Irvine of the Big West in five.

Thursday’s schedule includes Hawai’i’s 24th Outrigger Resorts Invitational that features the second-ranked Rainbow Warriors of the Big West, No. 4 BYU of the MPSF, No. 8 Lewis of the MIVA and No. 11 Penn State of the EIVA. Click here for Hawai’is preview and schedule.

Thursday’s schedule also shows No. 10 Ball State of the MIVA continuing its West Coast swing at UCI and No. 6 Loyola of the MIVA at Concordia of the MPSF.

There was one conference match Wednesday, when No. 5 UCLA beat No. 7 Pepperdine in the MPSF. Non-conference results saw Ball State win at Concordia, No. 1 Long Beach State rout visiting Mount Olive of Conference Carolinas, and UC San Diego of the Big West beat USC of the MPSF.

In NCAA beach, top-ranked Pepperdine won at No. 7 Long Beach State on Wednesday. It was a good warmup for this weekend’s big East Meets West Invitational on Manhattan Beach that includes No. 2 USC, No. 3 Hawai’i, No. 4 UCLA No. 5 Florida State, No. 9 LSU, No. 13 Florida International, and No. 20 TCU.

Speaking of UCLA, the Bruins are home Thursday at 9 a.m. Pacific for Hawai’i and at 2 p.m. for No. 17 Loyola Marymount. Hawai’i and LMU play at noon.

Fort Wayne upsets UCI: The 25-18, 18-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-9 victory left Fort Wayne, which has been ranked this season, 14-4. It was the first time the Mastodons have beaten a top-five team since Fort Wayne beat Pepperdine in the 2007 NCAA Tournament semifinals.

Fort Wayne hit just .222 and was outblocked 20-7. Colton Stone led the Mastodons with 17 kills, three of this team’s eight aces, three blocks and eight digs. Pelegrin Vargas had 16 kills, but hit .047. He had two aces, two block and five digs. Tony Price added 13 kills and hit .367. He had two aces, three blocks and nine digs.

UCI (11-5) got 14 kills from Aaron Koubi, who had nine blocks — one solo — and five digs. Joel Schneidemiller had 12 kills, an ace, four blocks and three digs and Karl Apfelbach had 10 kills, six block and three digs. Austin Wilmot had five kills and 12 blocks, two solo, and Scott Stadick had nine kills and seven blocks, two solo.

UCLA beats Pepperdine: The 25-17, 17-25, 26-24, 25-17 win left the Bruins 16-5 overall, 5-2 in the MPSF, while Pepperdine dropped to 10-5, 4-3.

Daenan Gyimah led UCLA with 17 kills. He had one error in 18 swings and hit .889 to go with an ace and five blocks. Jake Arnitz and Christian Hessenauer had 13 kills and two blocks each.

Pepperdine got 16 kills from David Wieczorek, who hit .419 and had two blocks, one solo. Colby Harriman and Alex Harthaller had 10 kills each.

Long Beach, Ball State, UCSD win: Long Beach beat Mount Olive 25-18, 25-16, 25-14 as TJ DeFalco led with 12 kills as he hit .618. Long Beach is 17-0; Mount Olive, which hit .078, is 10-6.

Ball State (11-7) won at Concordia (8-9) 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20. Matt Szews led with 14 kills and four blocks. Matt Walsh had 13 kills, hit .524, had two aces and eight blocks, two solo. Concordia’s Jonathan Predney had 16 kills and Raymond Barsemian 13.

USC’s struggles continued at UC San Diego as the Trojans lost 25-20, 25-14, 18-25, 25-19. USC is 4-14, while UCSD is 9-9.

Tanner Syftestad led UCSD with 18 kills while hitting .395. Wyatt Harrison had 12 kills and Alec Flowers had nine kills and seven blocks. USC got 11 kills from Jack Wyett.

Waves win in beach at Beach: Pepperdine beat Long Beach State 3-2. Madalyn Roh and Brook Bauer clinched for the Waves (6-2) with a two-set win in the No. 1 position over Rachel Neito and Nele Barber to hand the 49ers (3-1) their first loss of the 2018 season. Pepperdine is 6-2.

Click here for the recap and complete results.