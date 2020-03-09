NCAA volleyball: UCLA wins twice in beach, Cal and LMU get big victories

Second-ranked UCLA swept both Oregon and Washington on Sunday in the Pac-12 South Tournament, while No. 5 USC split its two NCAA beach volleyball matches in the same tournament, losing to No. 11 Cal but then beating Utah.

Cal, which went 4-0 for the weekend and improved to 9-1, earlier beat Arizona State.

In the only NCAA Division I-II men’s match Sunday, Ohio State of the MIVA upset No. 8 Penn State of the EIVA.

Monday: In beach,Nebraska plays host to Ottawa of Kansas and San Jose State is home for West Valley and Stephen F. Austin.

There is one men’s match Monday when Erskine of Conference Carolinas plays host to Bluefield College.

NCAA beach: The two big winners at the Pac-12 South were UCLA and Cal.

UCLA is now 3-0 all-time against Oregon and 7-0 against Washington as it won all 10 of its dual matches Sunday without losing a set. Click here for the UCLA recap and results.

“That was a lot of great volleyball,” UCLA coach Stein Metzger said. “We’re pretty excited to host the Pac-12 South, especially since we’re hosting the Pac-12 championship. We got a taste of what we’re going to look like at the end of the year since we’re super-excited about our facility, and inviting people in here.

“In terms of volleyball, we haven’t yet had all five of our flights play well in the same match, and I thought that in that Washington match, whether the scores reflected that or not, that’s besides the point, but all the teams were executing on some of the stuff that we’ve been working on in the same match. So that was exciting to see everyone play well at the same time.”

UCLA goes to USC on Wednesday and plays the Trojans and then No. 9 Pepperdine …

Cal cruised past Arizona State 5-0 and then scored its first victory over a top-five team in two years with the 3-2 win over USC.

Cal clinched the match at No. 1 when Iya Lindahl and Mima Mirkovic beat Haley Hallgren and Hailey Harward 21-18, 10-21, 16-14. The Cal pair led 14-11 but USC came back to tie before Mirkovic sided out and then the Bears won on a hitting error.

“I think we’re there. I think we can compete with the USCs, the UCLAs, the LSUs,” Cal coach Derek Olson said. “We can compete with all those teams. We’re still a young program, so there’s going to be a lot of firsts, seconds, but this team believes it, and when we compete against all those schools, we’re just as good as them.”

Click here for the Cal recap and results.

USC later swept Utah. Click here for the USC recap and results.

On a great day for No. 8 Loyola Marymount, No. 10 Stetson had mixed results Sunday in Santa Monica, losing to No. 15 South Carolina 3-2 before beating No. 14 Long Beach State 3-2. Then No. 8 Loyola Marymount beat Stetson 4-1. Click here for the recap and results of those three matches.

Loyola Marymount, rather came away with its first victory ever over Long Beach State, clinching a 3-2 win at No. 4 when Emma Doud and Savannah Slattery beat Claire Newland and Nicci Renring 21-19, 17-121, 15-7. Then the Lions swept South Carolina and beat Stetson. Click here for the LMU recap and results.

Also in beach Sunday, No. 18 Georgia State capped a 3-0 weekend with a sweep of College of Charleston. Click here for the GSU recap and results.

Buckeyes beat Penn State: Ohio State (11-8) beat Penn State (11-7) for the second time this season as Martin Lallemand had 15 kills in the 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19 victory.

Ohio State, which had lost its last two matches and four of five, won despite hitting .180. The Buckeyes had six aces — three by Austin Gerwig — and 17 errors. Penn State, which had won seven matches in a row, hit .097 and had five aces and 18 errors.

Lallemand had two assists, an ace, 12 digs and a block. Matt Tompkins and Reese Devilbiss had 11 kills each for Ohio State. Tompkins had an ace, six digs and two blocks, while Devilbiss had an ace, 13 digs and two blocks, one solo. Michael Wright had a kill, 38 assists, 12 digs and four blocks, one solo. Samuel Clark added four kills and seven blocks, one solo.

Brett Wildman led Penn State with 15 kills, an ace and six digs. Henrik Falck Lauten had six kills, an ace, nine digs and five blocks, one solo.