NCAA volleyball: BYU, Hawai’i men flip-flop; Garcia Fernandez, Stetson duo get top honors

Flip-flop.

This week, after they split two matches in Hawai’i, BYU is the No. 1 men’s team in the AVCA Division I-II Poll getting 15 of the 16 first-place votes. And now Hawai’i is No. 2, getting the other.

In the AVCA Beach Poll, don’t look for a lot of changes. LSU stayed No. 1 with all 11 first-place votes and no team moved more than two spots up or down.

And, of course, we have the POWs in our weekly Wednesday report. The AVCA national player of the year is BYU’s Gabi Garcia Fernandez, also the MPSF offensive POW.

AVCA men: After BYU and Hawai’i, UC Santa Barbara stayed No. 3, Long Beach State is still fourth and Lewis remained No. 5.

Wednesday men: In addition to that Penn State-UCSD match, there’s an MPSF match Wednesday pitting USC at Concordia in the battle for last place. Another MPSF team, No. 8 Pepperdine, is home for Jamestown. Both Emmanuel of Conference Carolinas and Lincoln Memorial have matches against Alderson Broaddus, and Limestone of Conference Carolinas plays at Warner, a team in Lake Wales, Florida.

AVCA beach: The top four stayed the same, with UCLA, Florida State, and Hawai’i following LSU. Cal Poly moved up a spot to No. 5, trading places with USC. Arizona State moved back in at No. 20 and Tulane dropped out.

Wednesday beach: USC is home for No. 10 Pepperdine and then plays No. 6 UCLA. USC hasn’t played Pepperdine this season and lost to the Bruins last weekend.

Men’s POWs: While BYU’s Fernandez was the MPSF offensive player of the week, teammate Miki Jauhiainen was the defensive winner. It was the third time this season BYU took both awards …

The MIVA’s POWs are Purdue Fort Wayne’s Pelegrin Vargas on offense and Ball State’s Kaleb Jenness on defense …

In the EIVA, a Charleston player was honored as Lachlan Bray took the offensive award, while Sacred Heart’s Timothy McIntosh was the defensive winner …

The Big West POW is Hawai’i’s Rado Parapunov, while UC Irvine’s JB Kam is the defensive winner and teammate Akhil Tangutur is the top freshman …

And in Conference Carolinas, the winner is North Greenville’s Jackson Gilbert, who was also the winner last week.

Beach POWs: The AVCA national pair of the week is Stetson’s Sunniva Helland-Hansen and Carly Perales, who are also the ASUN POWs …

The Pac-12 pair of the week is UCLA’s Savvy Simo and Abby Van Winkle. It’s the second time in three weeks for them to win the honor …

The Southland Conference tabbed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Brooke Adkisson and Giuliana Poletti-Corrales …

In the Big West, Cal Poly’s Tia Miric and Mariah Whalen were the honorees …

The Coastal Collegiate Sports Association announces after we post on Wednesday. Last week, the CCSA honored Florida State’s Molly McBain and Alaina Chacon.