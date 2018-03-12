NCAA volleyball: Penn State out of men’s poll, men’s and beach POWs

After losing its fourth match in a row, three times in Hawai’i this past week, the Penn State men have dropped out of the AVCA Division I-II Poll for the first time since February 23, 2015.

Long Beach State, the nation’s lone undefeated team, is still No. 1, but BYU — which won twice in Hawai’i — moved up from fourth to No. 2.

There are two men’s matches on Tuesday’s schedule as George Mason of the EIVA plays at No. 5 UC Irvine of the Big West and Coker plays Bluefield College.

Pepperdine remained No. 1 in the AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll.

AVCA men: Most of the movement was minor. Fort Wayne made its way back in at No. 15, UC Irvine dropped two spots and No. 10 CSUN and No. 12 UC Santa Barbara both jumped two spots. Click here for the complete AVCA men’s poll.

AVCA beach: UCLA moved up from fourth to No. 2. Cal, now 7-1, made it in for the first time, and TCU dropped out. Click here for the complete AVCA beach poll.

MPSF POWs: BYU swept, as senior outside Brenden Sander is the offensive player of the week and freshman middle Felipe de Brito Ferreira is the defensive winner. Sander had 46 kills and hit .361 in three victories as he won for the third time and second this season. Ferreira, who won last weeks, had 16 kills, hit .556 and had 16 blocks in those wins.

MIVA POWs: Tony Price of Fort Wayne, also the AVCA national POW, is the offensive winner, while junior middle Cornelius Hipelius of Lindenwood is the defensive honoree.

Price, a junior outside, averaged 3.09 kills in 11 sets and hit .364. He also averaged 1.73 digs and .63 blocks. Hipelius had eight blocks — six solo — and five digs in two matches.

EIVA POWs: It was all Princeton as George Huhmann won again, this time joined by Junior Oboh. Huhmann, last week’s winner, had 36 kills and hit .312 in two wins. Oboh, a senior middle, had 15 blocks in those two matches.

Big West POWs: The winners were CSUN’s Arvis Green, UC Santa Barbara’s Connor Drake, and UC San Diego’s Wyatt Harrison.

Green, senior opposite, averaged 4.33 kills and hit .447 in two sweeps and is the offensive winner. Drake, a junior middle, averaged 1.5 blocks and .67 digs to take the defensive honor, while Harrison, a libero, won the freshman award for having 22 kills and hitting .474 in two matches.

Conference Carolinas POW: Erskine junior middle Keegan Sullivan has 20 kills, hit .429, and had six blocks and four aces in two victories.

Coastal Collegiate: The top pair is LSU’s No. 3 of graduate-student Emmy Allen and sophomore Maddie Ligonm, who went 3-1 at the East Meets West Challenge, including wins over Pepperdine and USC.

ASUN: The honorees are Florida Gulf Coast freshmen Snowy Burnam and Kayla Whitestone. They went 3-1 in their college debuts.

Big West: The Hawai’i pair of sophomore Morgan Martin and freshman Lea Monkhouse went 5-1, including 3-1 at the East Meets West.

Pac-12: The conferences and AVCA aren’t always in agreement, not just in beach, but that’s the case this week once again. USC’s Abril Bustamonte and Tina Graudina were named the AVCA/collegebeachvb.com pair of the week, but Stanford sophomore Morgan Hentz and freshman Amelia Smith are the Pac-12 top pair. They won four matches and didn’t drop a set last week.