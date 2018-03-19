NCAA volleyball: Pepperdine men upset Hawai’i, Waves win twice in beach

Sunday was a good volleyball day for Pepperdine.

The seventh-ranked men knocked off visiting No. 3 Hawai’i in NCAA Division I-II volleyball, and in NCAA beach, the top-ranked Waves won two matches against ranked teams at a tournament in South Carolina.

Also in men’s volleyball, Penn State and NJIT won EIVA matches, while in beach fifth-ranked Hawai’i won its own invitational tournament, beating No. 3 USC.

Pepperdine tops Rainbow Warriors: The 27-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20 victory left Pepperdine of the MPSF and Hawai’i of the Big West both 13-6 overall.

David Wieczorek led Pepperdine with 22 kills as he hit .390 and had three of his team’s 10 aces, seven digs and four blocks. Alex Harthaller had 14 kills, hit .367, and had an ace, 11 digs and four blocks. Colby Harriman had 12 kills, an ace, a dig and four blocks. Stijn van Tilburg had 20 kills for Hawai’i, hitting .421.

Penn State is 11-8 overall, 6-2 in the EIVA after its 25-20, 25-22, 25-19 win over St. Francis (8-15, 3-5).

“This finishes seven matches for us in about 17-days or the NHL part of our schedule,” Penn State coach Mark Pavlik cracked.

Aidan Albrecht led the Nittany Lions with 11 kills as he hit .391 and had eight digs and two blocks. Calvin Mende had 10 kills and Matthew McLaren eight kills and eight digs. Stephen Braswell had 12 kills for SFU and Cole Thompson 11.

Also in the EIVA, NJIT (4-13, 2-6) beat Charleston (11-5, 3-4) 25-18, 25-18, 25-23. Alvaro Gimeno led NJIT with 13 kills, hit .478, and had three aces, four digs and two blocks. Piotr Namiotko added 12 kills and three blocks. Charleston, which hit .122, got 11 kills from Ryan Santos.

Pepperdine, Hawai’i win on beach: The Waves beat No. 7 LSU 3-2 and No. 11 Georgia State 4-1 to stretch their winning streak to 13 and put them 15-2 for the season. The No. 2 Pepperdine pair of Deahna Kraft and Corinne Quiggle clinched both matches, winning in three against LSU and in an easy sweep of Georgia State.

Click here for the complete Pepperdine recap and summaries.

Ninth-ranked South Carolina also beat LSU, its first win ever over the Tigers. The other USC is 12-2 after winning that match 4-1 and sweeping Jacksonville 5-0. Click here for the South Carolina recap and summaries.

The SandBows of Hawai’i went 3-0 Sunday, just like they did Saturday at their Outrigger Resorts Hawai’i Invitational. Hawai’i had lost 12 of 13 to USC before beating the defending NCAA champions both days, 3-2 on Sunday. Hawaii (13-3) also swept No. 12 Grand Canyon and Nebraska, winning all 10 sets against the Huskers.

Hawai’i’s No. 3 tandem of Morgan Martin and Lea Monkhouse were voted best pair of the tournament.

Click here for the complete Hawai’i recap and results.

Nebraska’s team includes five starters from its indoors team that won the NCAA championship, VolleyballMag.com’s national player of the year Kelly Hunter, Lauren Stivrins, Kenzie Maloney, Annika Albrecht and Jazz Sweet. They were also swept by USC on Sunday.