NCAA volleyball: SandBows beat Nebraska, Barton men roll on

The only ranked team in NCAA volleyball action Tuesday was Hawai’i on the beach. The third-ranked SandBows beat visiting Nebraska.

There were six NCAA Division I-II men’s matches, mostly in Conference Carolinas where Barton stayed unbeaten in league play. The total attendance for those matches was 630.

There are no men’s matches on the schedule for Wednesday, but in beach, No. 5 Long Beach State is home for Washington and Vanguard.

Hawai’i 4, Nebraska 1: Hawai’i is 14-3 after winning its ninth in a row. Ka’iwi Schucht surpassed Nikki Taylor as the program’s all-time leader in dual-match wins with 74 . The senior teamed with Emily Maglio for a 21-6, 19-21, 15-12 win over Kelly Hunter and Lauren Stivrins at the No. 1 spot.

Nebraska is 3-12. Click here for the Hawai’i recap and summary.

Also in beach Tuesday, Saint Mary’s beat Pacific 3-2 and College of Charleston beat Springhill College 4-1. For more, go to collegebeachvb.com.

Conference Carolinas: Barton is 15-6 overall and at 11-0 holds a one-game lead in the loss column over King (13-5, 9-1) Tuesday it won a non-conference match at Coker 25-19, 27-25, 18-25, 25-21 in Hartsville, S.C.

Aleksa Brkovic led a balanced Barton attack with 14 kills, three of his team’s seven aces, eight digs and three blocks. Angelos Mandilaris had 12 kills, two aces, five digs and five blocks. Nick Leary added 11 kills while hitting .556 to go with two aces, a dig and six blocks.

Coker, which used just six players, got 15 kills from Gabriel Castro and 14 from Joao Victor Santos. Castrol had an ace, four digs and two blocks, while Santos had three of his team’s 11 aces, seven digs and a block.

There were three league matches as Limestone (7-14, 4-7) won at Erskine (5-13, 2-9) in four, North Greenville (11-11, 5-5) won a sweep at Emmanuel (8-13, 4-8), and Belmont Abbey (8-14, 6-7) won at Lees-McRae (2-15, 0-9).

The ConfCarolinas stat line of the night no doubt belonged to Liam Maxwell of Belmont Abbey, who had 25 kills, hit .388, and added two aces, five digs and two blocks, one solo.

MIVA: McKendree swept Quincy in a league match, while Lindenwood lost to Princeton of the EIVA in five in a battle of Tigers and Lions.

McKendree (9-10 overall, 5-5 MIVA) won at Quincy (12-13, 0-9) 25-23, 25-22, 25-16.

McKendree’s Nolan Rueter led with 12 kills while hitting .632. He had an ace, six digs and a solo block. Patrick Ross added with eight kills. Anthony Winter led Quincy with 15 kills and two aces.

Princeton (7-11) won at Lindenwood 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 14-25, 15-9, dropping the Lions to 8-11.

George Huhmann led Princeton with 19 kills and hit .317. He had five of the Tigers’ six aces, six digs and four blocks, one solo. Parker Dixon added 14 kills and hit .353. He had four digs and four blocks. And Greg Luck had 12 kills.

Lindenwood hit .377 as a team, which included 21 kills by Nick Stevenson, who hit .559 to go with an ace, nine digs and a block. Michael Jennings had 13 kills and hit .455. He had an ace, seven digs and two blocks.