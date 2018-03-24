Ninth-ranked Ohio State beat Quincy and No. 13 Grand Canyon topped No. 14 Concordia on Friday in the only NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball matches involving ranked teams.

Saturday’s schedule has just six matches, but that includes two more MIVA battles in Chicago involving four ranked teams when No. 11 Ball State plays at No. 10 Lewis and No. 15 Fort Wayne goes to No. 6 Loyola. In the MPSF, No. 4 UC Irvine plays host to USC.

Many of the top NCAA beach programs are in action Saturday. No. 10 LSU is home for No. 17 Stetson, No. 18 Tulane, No. 20 Florida Atlantic, College of Charleston and New Orleans.

Eighth-ranked South Carolina is home for No. 3 Hawai’i, Florida Gulf Coast, UNC Wilmington, UAB and TCU.

Fourth-ranked USC is the host in Santa Monica for the Pac-12 South Invitational that includes No. 2 UCLA, No. 11 Arizona, No. 14 Stanford, No. 16 Cal, No. 19 Washington and Arizona State.

And No. 9 Georgia State, which won twice Friday, stays at home for a tourney that includes North Florida, Louisiana-Monroe, Mercer and Jacksonville State.

NCAA men

Buckeyes roll: Ohio State won at Quincy 25-16, 25-9, 25-23 to improve to 16-4 overall and 7-2 in the MIVA. Quincy is 12-14, 0-9.

Nic Szerszen led a balanced attack with 11 kills. He hit .667, had three of Ohio State’s 10 aces, and five digs. Maxime Hervoir had nine kills and two solo blocks and Blake Leeson had eight kills and two solo blocks. Quincy hit .076.

GCU beats Concordia: The Lopes won 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21 to improve to 16-8 overall and 3-6 in the MPSF, while visiting Concordia is 10-13, 3-5.

Cody Williams led GCU with 16 kills, three of his team’s four aces, seven digs and seven blocks. Ashton King added 13 kills. He had one error in 14 swings and hit .857 to go with three digs and five blocks, one solo. Cullen Mosher had 11 kills and Caleb Blazer had 10 kills in 14 errorless swings to hit .714. He also had seven blocks.

Concordia’s Raymond Barsemian had 15 kills and Jonathan Predney 12.

Mason, McKendree, Harvard win: George Mason blanked Charleston 25-18, 28-26, 25-18 to remain unblemished in EIVA play and atop the league at 11-10, 7-0. Charleston is 11-7, 3-6. Mason’s Hayden Wagner had 13 kills and Kyle Barnes 10.

McKendree of the MIVA turned the table on Princeton after losing to the Tigers of the EIVA on Thursday. McKendree (10-11) won 25-17, 20-25, 25-23, 26-24. Princeton is 8-12.

Jared Wilcox had 16 kills and hit .467 for McKendree. Brendan Schmidt added 15 kills and hit .545 to go with four blocks, one solo. George Huhmann led Princeton with 18 kills and four blocks, one solo.

Harvard is 6-11 overall, 6-2 in the EIVA after beating Sacred Heart (3-11, 0-8) 24-26, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21. Harvard hit .331, led by Brad Gretsch, who hit .500 with 17 kills, an ace, eight digs and four blocks.

Conference Carolinas: Unbeaten Barton (16-6, 12-0) maintained its spot atop the league by sweeping North Greenville (11-12, 5-6). Angelos Mandilaris had 18 kills and hit .469 in the 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 victory.

Second-place King (14-5, 10-1) swept Erskine (5-14, 2-10) 25-17, 25-17, 25-18. Jeff Sprayberry led with 10 kills. Erskine, playing before a home crowd listed at 55, hit minus .030.

Also in the league, Emmanuel (9-13, 5-8) swept Lees-McRae (2-16, 0-10) and Mount Olive (13-10, 9-3) did the same to Limestone (7-15, 4-8).

Beach

Long Beach State sweeps: Sixth-ranked LBSU swept Nebraska and Concordia 5-0 in a tournament played at Irvine Valley. Long Beach is 11-1. For a recap and summaries, click here.

Georgia State wins: The Panthers (14-5) swept both Jacksonville State and UNF. Click here for the results.