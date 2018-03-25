NCAA volleyball: UCI men, Chicago schools sweep; top beach teams win

Fourth-ranked UC Irvine, No. 6 Loyola and No. 10 Lewis all won NCAA Division I-II men’s matches Saturday.

On the beach, No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Hawai’i and No. 4 USC all won twice.

There is one men’s match on tap for Sunday, when Ohio State plays at Lindenwood in the MIVA.

Beach tournaments continue at LSU, South Carolina and Santa Monica for the Pac-12 Challenge.

NCAA men

UCI sweeps USC: The Anteaters of the Big West are 17-5 after their 25-18, 28-26, 25-13 win at USC (6-16) of the MPSF. Karl Apfelbach led the Anteaters with 13 kills and Joel Schneidmiller had 10. USC hit .117.

The other Loyola team wins: Once again, while the rest of the world was watching the amazing Loyola men’s basketball team win its way into the Final Four, the school’s volleyball team was taking care of business.

The Ramblers (19-4 overall, 9-1 MIVA) beat visiting No. 15 Fort Wayne 25-23, 25-21, 25-15 as Ricky Gevis led a balanced attack with 12 kills. Collin Mahan had 11 as he hit .435 and Ryan Jamison had 10.

Fort Wayne (15-9, 3-7) got 12 kills from Pelegrin Vargas.

Lewis tops Cardinals: The Flyers beat No. 11 Ball State 25-13, 25-21, 25-20, leaving Lewis 16-8, 7-3 in the MIVA and the Cardinals 13-11, 6-4.

Ryan Coenen led Lewis with 10 kills and Mitch Perinar and TJ Murray had eight each. Ball State hit .038.

Mason, Harvard, Belmont Abbey win: George Mason remained the only team unbeaten in EIVA play and leads Harvard — whop played out of conference — and idle Penn State by two games.

Mason (12-10, 8-0) won at Charleston 25-15, 29-27, 25-21. The victory, the second at the West Virginia school in as many nights, included 12 kills each from Kyle Barnes and Hayden Wagner. Wagner had two aces, four dig and two blocks.

Charleston is 11-8, 3-7 after losing its fourth in a row.

Harvard 7-11) swept Alderson Broaddus (3-15), which hit .048, 25-8, 25-14, 26-24. Jack Heavey had 10 kills for the Crimson.

Belmont Abbey (10-14) of Conference Carolinas had to go five to beat visiting Lincoln Memorial (9-11) 25-20, 25-18, 21-25, 18-25, 15-10. Liam Maxwell had 22 kills, two aces, 11 digs and a block.

Springfield rolls on: In Division III, top-ranked Springfield won twice to win its 23rd in a row to improve to 23-1 with victories over Arcadia and Lehman. Click here to read about the seemingly unstoppable Pride.

NCAA beach

Pac-12 Challenge: UCLA feasted on the Arizona schools, sweeping both Arizona State and then No. 11 Arizona. The Bruins won their 11 dual in a row and improved to 16-3.

UCLA lost just one set against Arizona when the No. 1 pair of Megan and Nicole McNamara beat Natalie Anselmo and Olivia Macdonald 21-15, 19-21, 15-11. It was the same earlier against ASU, when the No. 3 team of Zana Muno and Savvy Simo beat the Sun Devils’ Katelyn Carballo and Ellyson Lundberg by the nearly identical scores of 21-17, 19-21, 15-11. Click here for the results of the Arizona match, and here for the results of the Arizona State match.

USC (13-6) had to go the limit to beat No. 16 Cal 3-2 and then beat ASU 4-1. The Trojans clinched the dual when Jenna Belton and Jo Kremer scored a 21-16, 25-23 win over Bryce Bark and Madison Dueck. Click here for the recaps and summaries of both matches.

No. 19 Washington had a tough day, getting swept by Cal and losing 4-1 to No. 14 Stanford. Stanford beat Arizona 3-2.

For a complete list of Saturday’s results, not only from the Pac-12 Challenge but all the matches played around the country, go to collegebeachvb.com.

Tiger Beach Challenge: Host LSU won three times Saturday at Mango’s, the Baton Rouge facility home for the Wannabes. The Tigers (10-9) beat No. 20 Florida Atlantic 4-1, No. 17 Stetson 3-2 and the University of New Orleans 4-1. LSU’s No. 1 pair of Kristen Nuss and Claire Coppola didn’t lose a set. Click here for the complete LSU recap and results.

Stetson (12-6) opened with a 5-0 win over Spring Hill College and then bounced back after the LSU match to beat No. 18 Tulane 3-2. Click here for the Stetson results.

Tulane earlier lost to College of Charleston and beat Spring Hill. Click here for the Green Wave results. FAU rebounded from its loss to LSU by beating College of Charleston 4-1. The Sandy Owls’ results are here.

Gamecock Challenge: No. 8 South Carolina was the host and No. 3 Hawai’i was the winner when the teams played. The SandBows (16-3) came away with a 3-2 victory after earlier sweeping UNC Wilmington. Click here for the Hawai’i recaps and results.

South Carolina earlier swept FGCU. Click here for the USC recaps and results.

Georgia State wins twice: The No. 9 Panthers beat Louisiana-Monroe and Mercer. For the recap and results, click here.

For all NCAA beach results around the nation, go to collegebeachvb.com.