NCAA volleyball: Ohio State men escape; UCLA, Hawai’i, USC, LSU win in beach

Ohio State, ranked No. 9 in the AVCA Division I-II men’s NCAA volleyball poll, took more than two hours to get out of Lindenwood with a 25-22, 24-26, 24-26, 29-27, 15-11 MIVA victory Sunday in which the Buckeyes committed 31 service errors.

In NCAA beach volleyball, No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Hawai’i, No. 4 USC, No. 10 LSU, No. 17 Stetson and No. 20 Florida Atlantic all won twice Sunday. That included the Pac-12 Challenge in Santa Monica and a photo gallery from Sunday’s action follows.

Buckeyes prevail: Ohio State (17-4 overall, 8-2 MIVA) trailed 26-25 in the fourth set before winning and forcing a fifth.

Visiting Ohio State, now 12-0 against Lindenwood, got 17 kills from Nic Szerszen, who hit .333, had six of his team’s nine aces, 10 digs and eight blocks, two solo. Jake Hanes had 13 kills, six digs, six blocks — one solo — but hit .029 and had eight of those service errors. Maxime Hervoir had 12 kills and Blake Leeson nine as he hit .571 to go with an ace and nine blocks.

Lindenwood (8-12, 2-8) was led by Charley Hlavin, who had 16 kills, one of his team’s three aces, nine digs and four blocks, one solo. Nick Stevenson added 11 kills, 10 digs and three aces.

Pac-12 beach: UCLA beat No. 16 Cal 5-0 and then No. 19 Washington 4-1. UCLA (18-3) won its 13th dual in a row to improve to 18-3. It sets up a matchup with No. 1 Pepperdine on Tuesday.

“We’re happy to get four wins this weekend,” UCLA coach Stein Metzger said. “I’m pleased that we showed up for all of our matches. It says a lot about our team in terms of being ready for opponents ever since our first match against Hawai’i when they came out and hammered us. That was a great lesson for us, and ever since then, we’ve showed up for every match.”

USC (15-6) beat No. 11 Arizona 4-1 and then No. 14 Stanford 5-0, snapping the Cardinal’s 11-match winning streak. Click here for the USC recap and summaries of both matches.

Hawai’i rolls on: The Sandbows are 18-3 after sweeping FGCU and UAB at South Carolina’s Gamecock Challenge. It marked Hawai’i’s 13th win in a row. Click here for the recap and summaries.

Tiger Beach Challenge: LSU (12-9) made the most of its home tournament, going 5-0 by finishing with wins Sunday over College of Charleston and No. 18 Tulane.

“When you play at home, you expect to play better and we did this weekend,” LSU coach Russell Brock said. “One of the bigger challenges is playing five matches in a weekend. To come through unscathed and having to earn every court, that’s what I was proudest about.”

Click here for the LSU recap and summaries.

Stetson (14-6) also beat Charleston and then New Orleans, while Tulane (10-7) finished the weekend 1-4 by also losing to FAU. FAU (13-9) also beat Spring Hill College on Sunday.

For all of Sunday’s NCAA beach volleyball results, go to collegebeachvb.com.