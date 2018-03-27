NCAA volleyball: Men’s, beach polls stay almost identical, all the POWs

The top 10 teams in the AVCA Division I-II Men’s Poll remained exactly the same this week, from unbeaten No. 1 Long Beach State to No. 10 Lewis.

In the AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll, the top five were identical, but two new teams — Saint Mary’s and College of Charleston — move in.

We’ve also got the players of the week for men’s and beach in this NCAA roundup.

AVCA men: Long Beach, 19-0, got all 25 first-place votes. BYU, UCLA, UC Irvine and Pepperdine round out the top five. The only movement in the 15-team poll was at Nos. 11 and 12, where UC Santa Barbara and Ball State traded places.

AVCA men's poll.

AVCA beach: The top five remained Pepperdine, UCLA, Hawai’i, USC and Long Beach. At Nos. 6 and 7, Cal Poly moved up and traded places with Florida State.

the top 20.

NCAA men

MPSF POWs: Ashton King of Grand Canyon is the offensive player of the week, while teammate Will Schwob is the defensive POW.

King, a senior middle, had 13 kills in 14 attempts in a win over Concordia, while Schwob, a junior opposite, had a career-high 14 digs.

MIVA POWs: Ohio State’s Nicolas Szerszen and and McKendree’s Nolan Rueter took the awards.

Szerszen, a senior outside hitter, is the offensive winner for hitting .431 while averaging 3.51 kills in two road wins. Rueter, also a senior outside, had 29 digs and seven blocks in two matches.

EIVA POWs: The honors went to George Mason’s Kyle Barnes and Harvard’s Riley Moore.

Barnes, a junior outside, had 22 kills and hit .400 in two sweeps at Charleston. Moore, a senior middle, had 10 blocks in seven sets.

Big West POWs: UCI, UCI, UCI. It was all UC Irvine as Karl Apfelbach was named the player of the week, David Parker the defensive POW and Austin Wilmot the top freshman.

Apfelbach, a junior opposite had 13 kills and hit .385 in the Anteaters’ win over USC. Parker had 11 digs in the match and Wilmot had six kills in eight swings without an error and was named top frosh for the fifth time this season.

Conference Carolina POW: Belmont Abbey sophomore outside Liam Maxwell is the honoree after averaging 5.17 kills in three victories. He also had 26 digs, eight aces and six blocks.

Maxwell was also named the AVCA national POW, the first Conference Carolinas player to win that honor this season.

There are two men’s matches on Wednesday’s schedule when Princeton of the EIVA plays host to Erskine of Conference Carolinas and ConfCarolina’s Coker plays host to Queens.

NCAA beach

Pac-12 POW: USC junior Abril Bustamonte and freshman Tina Graudina won after going 4-0 last week to improve to 13-1 together this season. They did not lose a set in the Pac-12 South Invitational. Bustamonte won earlier this season with teammate Terese Cannon.

CCSA POW: South Carolina graduate-student Cadie Bates and sophomore Katie Smith went 4-0. Their win against Hawai’i gives them four victories against ranked opponents this season.

ASUN POW: North Florida senior Carina Hoff and junior Courtney Miller went 3-1 last week. Their three wins were in straight sets as Miller won the award for the fourth time and Hoff for the first.

Big West POW: Hawai’i’s Emily Maglio and Kai’iwi Schucht went 5-0 last week. Maglio, a junior, and Schucht, a senior, have won nine a row as a pair and Schucht is now Hawai’i’s all-time leader with 78 matches played. Accordingly, they were also named the AVCA national POW.