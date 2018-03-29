The third-ranked UCLA Bruins rolled past visiting No. 11 UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball.

There’s a big one in the MIVA on Thursday as first-place and sixth-ranked Loyola (19-4 overall, 9-1 MIVA) goes to second-place and No. 9 Ohio State (17-4, 8-2). And third-place Lewis (16-8, 7-3), ranked No. 10, plays McKendree (10-11, 5-5).

To watch those matches or any others, go to the VolleyballMag.com daily TV and streaming listings.

Two ranked beach teams were in action Thursday. No. 5 Long Beach State won twice, including a victory over Oregon, while No. 15 Loyola Marymount beat CSUN.

UCLA, NJIT win: UCLA of the MPSF hit .446 to improve to 20-5, while the Gauchos hit a season-low .099 to drop to 9-8. Christian Hessenauer led UCLA with 11 kills. He had an ace, a dig and three blocks, one solo. Setter Micah Ma’a had four of his team’s eight aces, three blocks and five digs.

NJIT (6-13) of the EIVA beat visiting Erskine (6-15) of Conference Carolinas 25-20, 27-25, 25-10. Piotr Namiotko led NJIT, which hit .400, with nine kills. Erskine hit .060.

Also Wednesday, independent Queens swept Lees-McRae of ConfCarolinas.

Long Beach, LMU gets wins: Long Beach swept Oregon and Saint Mary’s to extend its winning streak to 12 and improve to 15-1. For that matter, the only set it lost was at No. 2 against Saint Mary’s when Sasha Karelov and Megan Kruidhof got past Payton Rund and Morgan Hughes 19-21, 21-19, 17-15.

Click here for the Long Beach recaps and summaries.

Long Beach State will play all five other conference foes at Livermore Park in Folsom on Saturday and Sunday as part of the Big West Challenge. The Beach will face CSUN, CSU Bakersfield and No. 3 Hawai’i on Saturday before playing No. 6 Cal Poly and host Sacramento State on Sunday.

LMU’s 4-1 victory at CSUN had been previously postponed because of weather. It left LMU 9-7, while CSUN is 9-2 after seeing its seven-match winning streak end. Click here for the recap and summary.