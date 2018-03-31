NCAA volleyball: No. 1 Long Beach men escape UCI; No. 2 UCLA wins three on beach

Top-ranked Long Beach State stayed unbeaten, but barely, escaping No. 4 UC Irvine in five and all but clinching the inaugural Big West title. And the same teams play Saturday night in in Division I-II men’s volleyball.

Seventh-ranked Hawai’i and No. 8 CSUN also won Friday night in the Big West.

Saturday’s schedule includes the MPSF’s No. 2 BYU playing host again to Grand Canyon two nights after the Cougars were upset by No. 14 Concordia, No. 3 UCLA at USC and Concordia at Stanford.

In the Big West, in addition to the LBSU-UCI rematch, CSUN will try to beat No. 11 UCSB for the second time in two nights and UC San Diego will try again for the second straight night at Hawai’i.

In the MIVA, where No. 9 Ohio State is tied with No. 6 Loyola for the lead, the Buckeyes are play host to No. 9 Lewis and Loyola goes to McKendree. The EIVA slate includes George Mason at Princeton and Penn State at Harvard. Conference Carolinas is idle.

Friday’s men’s recaps follow.

In NCAA beach volleyball, there were a few big tournaments but no upsets. No. 2 UCLA won three matches against ranked teams in Miami, No. 10 LSU won a couple of matches at its home tournament, and No. 3 Hawai’i won twice in the Big West Challenge.

NCAA men

Long Beach running away: The Beach is 20-0, 5-0 in the Big West, after its 22-25, 25-15, 25-16, 21-25, 15-9, the team’s first five-setter of the season. It left UC Irvine 17-6, 3-2.

TJ DeFalco had a huge match for Long Beach with 22 kills while hitting .326. He had five of his team’s nine aces, seven digs and five blocks, two solo. Kyle Ensing had 13 kills, an ace, eight digs and a block, and Simon Anderson and Nick Amado had seven kills each.

UCI’s Aaron Koubi had 21 kills and hit .410. He added an ace, nine digs and three blocks. Karl Apfelbach had 10 kills, seven digs and three blocks and Scott Stadick had nine kills and five blocks.

Hawai’i made short work of visiting UCSD 25-22, 25-17, 25-19. to improve to 14-6, 2-3 Big West, while UCSD is 9-13, 0-5. Stijn van Tilburg led a balanced Rainbow Warrior attack with 11 kills, hitting .364 to go with two aces, seven digs and two blocks. Rado Parapunov had 10 kills and three blocks, one solo. Tanner Syftestad had 12 kills for UCSD.

CSUN (13-7, 3-2) beat visiting UCSB (9-8, 2-3) 16-25 25-21 25-16 25-23. Arvis Greene led with 17 kills, hitting .333. He had five dig and two blocks. Corey Chavers led UCSB with 13 kills.

MIVA: The two ranked teams in action won as No. 12 Ball State beat Lindenwood and No. 15 Fort Wayne swept Quincy.

Ball State (14-11, 7-4) got all it could handle from Lindenwood (8-13, 2-9), finally ending a 18-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 21-19 outcome after having six match points in the fifth. Mat Walsh had 14 kills, hit .423 and had 11 digs and three blocks for the Cardinals. Teammates Matt Szews and Ben Chinnici had 12 kills each.

Sam Schindler had 13 kills and hit .650 to lead Lindenwood. He aded two aces, four digs and 10 blocks.

Fort Wayne (16-9, 4-7) beat Quincy (12-15, 0-11) 25-23, 25-19, 25-20. Pelegrin Vargas led the Mastodons with 10 kills and hit .421. Anthony Winter had 16 kills for Quincy.

EIVA: George Mason maintained its hold on first place with a five-set win at NJIT, Penn State beat Sacred Heart and Harvard beat Saint Francis.

Mason (13-10, 9-0) won 14-25, 25-16, 30-28, 23-25, 15-13 for its best conference start in history. Hayden Wagner had a big night for Mason, leading with 25 kills while hitting .364 to go with an ace, eight digs and a block. Kyle Barnes added 14 kills and Christian Malias 13.

Alvara Gimeno led NJIT (6-14, 3-7) with 17 kills.

Penn State (12-8, 7-2) stayed two games back with a 25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21 at Sacred Heart (5-12, 1-9). Calvin Mende led the Nittany Lions with 20 kills while hitting .484. He had five blocks and two digs. Emerson Waumans had 18 kills for Sacred Heart.

Harvard (8-11, 7-2) stayed tied with Penn State as it beat Saint Francis (8-16, 3-6) with a 25-15, 25-19, 15-25, 25-15 victory. Brad Gretsch led the Crimson with 15 kills while hitting .480. Erik Johnsson had 12 kills, four aces, seven digs and two blocks.

NCAA beach

UCLA goes 3-0: The Bruins made their cross-country trek well worth it Friday, beating No. 7 Florida State 4-1, then host No. 12 Florida International 5-0 and then No. 18 Florida Atlantic 5-0. Saturday UCLA plays No. 8 South Carolina and No. 11 Grand Canyon. Click here to see all three separate stories with summaries on the UCLA website.

FIU book-ended wins over Grand Canyon and South Carolina. Click here for the FIU recaps and summaries.

Big West Challenge: Hawai’i swept CSU Bakersfield and CSUN to extend the school-record win streak to 15. Click here for the Hawaii recaps and summaries.

LSU beat UAB and No. 15 Arizona. The LSU recaps and summaries are here.

Also Friday, No. 14 Cal swept USF, while Washington won twice at home.

For a complete list of Friday’s matches with links, go to collegebeachvb.com.