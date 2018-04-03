NCAA volleyball: Conf. POW report, UCLA new AVCA beach No. 1

Not surprisingly, there was were no major shakeups in the AVCA Division I-II Men’s Poll, but there was plenty of movement in the AVCA Collegiate Beach Poll where there is a new No. 1.

The players of the week in the respective men’s and beach conferences are also in this weekly report.

In the men’s poll, UCLA dropped two spots to No. 5 and a handful of others moved up or down a notch.

Nonetheless, unbeaten Long Beach State is still No. 1 and BYU is No. 2. After splitting with Long Beach, UC Irvine moved up to third and Pepperdine moved up a spot to No. 4.

Click here for the complete AVCA men’s poll.

UCLA moved up from No. 2 to the top spot in beach and Pepperdine went from first to second. Hawai’i stayed No. 3, USC remained No. 4, but Cal Poly went up a notch to fifth. Of note was LSU moving up two spots to No. 8, FIU doing the same at No. 12 and Tulane making it back in at 19th.

Click here for the complete AVCA beach poll.

NCAA men

MPSF POWs: Stanford is getting healthy, getting better, and two of its players were honored this week. Freshman opposite Jaylen Jasper is the offensive POW, while freshman middle Kyler Presho is the defensive POW.

Jasper averaged 5.11 kills, 1.78 digs, .89 aces and .44 blocks in three victories. Presho averaged 1.44 blocks in those wins.

MIVA POWs: Ohio State senior outside Maxime Hervoir was the offensive POW, while McKendree junior libero Zach Thompson got the defensive nod.

Hervoir hit .453 while getting 5.29 kills per set in wins over Loyola and Lewis. Thompson averaged 2.75 digs per set in a win over Lewis and loss to Loyola.

Conference Carolinas POW: King University senior outside Jeff Sprayberry had 13 kills and hit .241 in his team’s only match of the week, a win over North Greenville.

EIVA POWs: It was all Harvard as senior middle Riley Moore is the offensive POW and junior middle Trevor Dow got the defensive honor.

Moore had 29 kills and hit .794 in nine sets, two wins over Saint Francis and Penn State. Dow had eight blocks in those victories, seven against Penn State.

Big West POWs: Long Beach State junior outside TJ DeFalco is the offensive honoree, while Hawai’i’ sophomore middle Patrick Gasman is the defensive winner.

In two wins over UC Irvine, DeFalco had a combined 41 kills and added 15 digs and 10 blocks. Gasman had nine blocks in sweeps of UC San Diego and also averaged 1.33 kills.

NCAA beach

AVCA/Collegebeachvb.com POW: UCLA’s junior pairing of Megan and Nicole McNamara won all six of their matches (Grand Canyon, South Carolina, Florida State, Florida International, Florida Atlantic, and Pepperdine) in the No. 1 spot this week to earn the AVCA’s pair of the week awards, helping the Bruins rise to No. 1 in the national rankings.

Coastal Collegiate POW: FIU sophomore Federica Frasca and junior Margherita Bianchin received pair of the week honors. The pair defeated Grand Canyon, South Carolina, Tulane, and Georgia State in the Surf N Turf to push their record to 23-3 for the season.

ASUN: Stetson sophomores Sunniva Helland-Hansen and Carly Perales received their first ASUN pair of the week honors after a 4-0 week with defeats of Coastal Carolina and Mercer twice. They are the first ASUN pair to reach 20 wins.

Pac-12: UCLA junior Zana Muno and sophomore Savvy Simo are the pair of the week, with a 16-straight match win streak, losing only two sets all week. The Bruins defeated Pepperdine, Florida State, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Grand Canyon, and South Carolina this week.

Big West: Hawai’i sophomore Morgan Martin and freshman Lea Monkhouse are the league’s top pair for the third time in four weeks. The Rainbows’ No. 2 had wins in the Big West Challenge over Long Beach State and Cal Poly. They were 22-3 overall and 7-0 at the No. 2 spot.