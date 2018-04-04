Lexi Sun, the former VolleyballMag.com national prep player of the year who was a freshman last season at Texas, has transferred to Nebraska.

Nebraska, which won the NCAA title in December, announced the move on Tuesday. Sun will be eligible in 2018 because she was given a release from Texas.

In NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball, there were just three matches on Tuesday’s schedule, all in Conference Carolinas, which included league-unbeaten Barton beating Mount Olive.

And in beach at UCLA, the top-ranked Bruins play twice Wednesday, first playing host to No. 6 Long Beach State and then No. 4 USC.

Sun to be a Husker: The 6-foot-2 outside hitter from Encinitas, Calif., went to Texas and played in 103 of the Longhorns’ 106 sets in 2017. She was second in kills with 337 (3.27/set), averaged .147 digs and had 18 aces and 65 blocks, eight solo.

The Longhorns finished 27-3, went unbeaten in the Big 12 and lost in the NCAA Regional final to Stanford. This spring, Sun announced she would transfer and according to the Nebraska news release also visited Wisconsin and USC. It said she will enroll in summer school.

Nebraska, which has won two of the last three NCAA titles, has an opening at outside hitter where All-American Annika Albrecht was a senior.

Barton 14-0 in ConfCarolinas: The Bulldogs are 18-6 overall after beating visiting Mount Olive (17-5, 13-1) 25-21, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19 to maintain a one-game lead over King.

Angelos Mandilaris led Barton with 22 kills as he hit .375. He had an ace, five digs and three blocks.

King (17-5, 13-1) beat Limestone (8-17, 5-10) 25-21, 25-15, 25-20. CC player of the week Jeff Sprayberry led with 16 kills and hit .414.

Also, Erskine (7-17, 4-10) beat Emmanuel (9-15, 5-10) in five. Daniel Hermida had 20 kills for Erskine.

Barton plays at King on Friday and then finishes the regular season Saturday at Lees-McRae. The league tournament starts April 17 with an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament on the line.