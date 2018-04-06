NCAA volleyball: BYU and UCLA get MPSF wins, Lewis, Queens win

Second-ranked BYU swept No. 4 Pepperdine on Thursday night and clinched sole possession of the MPSF regular-season title.

With it comes a bye into the semifinals of the MPSF Tournament and the right to host.

Fifth-ranked UCLA beat Stanford in four and will finish second in the MPSF. The full conference breakdown follows.

There’s a busy Friday ahead in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball, including No. 1 Long Beach State at UC San Diego in the Big West, where No. 3 UC Irvine plays host to No. 9 CSUN. Among the other ranked teams in action are No. 7 Ohio State at No. 15 Fort Wayne in the MIVA, and EIVA leader George Mason playing host to St. Francis with an eye on clinching the regular-season title.

Click here for the VolleyballMag.com daily TV and streaming listings to watch any of those matches.

There’s also NCAA beach action Friday.

No. 16 Arizona is the host for a two-day tourney to No. 14 California, No. 17 Stetson, Arizona State and Colorado Mesa.

Seventh-ranked Florida State is home for a two-day tourney that includes No. 11 Georgia State, No. 18 Florida Atlantic, UNC Wilmington, TCU and UAB.

BYU clinches MPSF: The Cougars won at Pepperdine 25-20, 25-17, 25-14 to improve to 20-5 overall and 10-1 in the MPSF with just one match left, at second-place UCLA on Saturday.

But UCLA (21-6, 8-3) after beating visiting Stanford 25-15, 20-25, 25-22, 25-15 can’t catch BYU. Pepperdine will be third.

BYU hit .400, led by Brenden Sander, who hit .429 with 11 kills, an ace, three digs and a block. Gabi Garcia Fernandez added eight kills, had three of the Cougars’ 11 aces, three digs and four clock. Felipe de Brito Ferreira had five kills, hit .667 and had six blocks.

“This was an impressive team performance tonight,” BYU coach Shawn Olmstead said. “We served tough and kept Pepperdine out of system. I’m proud of our focus from start to finish.”

Pepperdine’s Colby Harriman had 12 kills to lead the Waves, who hit .214. David Wieczorek was held to three kills and minus .133 hitting.

UCLA tops Cardinal: The Bruins hit .412, led by Daenan Gyimah, who had 15 kills, hit .636, an ace and four blocks. Christian Hessenauer had 14 kills, hit .385, and had five digs and two blocks. Jake Arnitz added nine kills while hitting .400.

Stanford (6-18, 3-8) got 14 kills from Jaylen Jasper, but he hit .176 and had four service errors and no aces to go with nine digs. Kevin Rakestraw, who hit .467, and Jordan Ewert had eight kills each.

Also: No. 10 Lewis crushed Quincy in a MIVA match 25-13, 25-17, 25-9, leaving the Flyers 17-10 overall and 8-5 in the league, while the home team fell to 12-17, 0-13. Mitch Perinar had 10 kills for Lewis while hitting .625 and one of his team’s 11 aces. Quincy hit minus .046.

And in a non-conference match, Limestone of Conference Carolinas lost to Queens in four.