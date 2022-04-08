There’s a tie atop the MIVA after No. 11 Loyola Chicago swept No. 7 Ball State in NCAA volleyball on Thursday, and in other MIVA action, No. 13 Lewis beat Quincy. and No. 15 McKendree swept Lindenwood.

Elsewhere, top-ranked UCLA swept No. 8 Pepperdine, the NCAA had some sensible news about the Division I-II men’s championship format, and a handful of women’s programs filled coaching vacancies.

But first, a look at Friday’s men’s schedule.

In the MPSF, No. 5 USC is home for Concordia, and No. 12 Stanford entertains BYU.

The Big West has No. 2 Long Beach State home for No. 10 UC San Diego, No. 4 Hawai’i home for No. 5 UC Santa Barbara, and No. 14 UC Irvine at CSUN.

Third-ranked Penn State heads up EIVA action with a home match against St. Francis Brooklyn. In other league matches, NJIT goes to Saint Francis (PA), and Charleston goes to Harvard, and in non-league action, Sacred Heart plays independent LIU, and George Mason plays independent Fairleigh Dickinson.

In Conference Carolinas, Mount Olive is at Lees-McRae, and Barton is at King.

The SIAC slate has Fort Valley State at Kentucky State, and Morehouse at Central State. Also, Edward Waters plays at independent Tusculum.

The MIVA is off but has four matches Saturday, including No. 7 Ball State at Purdue Fort Wayne.

NCAA Tournament update

The NCAA men’s tournament has been like a box of chocolates. But this year, all seven teams finally will play the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship in one place –UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion from May 1 to May 7.

The tournament consists of the winners of the MPSF, Big West, MIVA, EIVA and Conference Carolinas, plus two at-large teams.

From the NCAA news release:

The first opening-round match will be played May 1, and the second and third opening-round matches May 3. The national semifinals will be May 5, followed by the championship match May 7.

The change to the format is in response to the success of having all seven teams at the finals site in 2021 based on the directive to minimize the number of preliminary-round sites due to the pandemic.

The NCAA Men’s Volleyball Committee expects it will allow for a balanced, competitive bracket while improving the student-athlete experience by reducing the number of trips for those teams competing in the first opening-round match.

Thursday men

MIVA — Loyola (17-7, 11-2) swept visiting Ball State 25-19, 25-18, 28-26, leaving the teams tied with one match left in the MIVA regular season. On Saturday, Loyola will play host to Ohio State, and Ball State will go to Purdue Fort Wayne.

Loyola, which also beat Ball State earlier this season, hit .371 on Thursday and had eight aces and 16 errors. Parker Van Buren led Loyola with 15 kills, hit .448 and added two aces and four digs. Cole Schlothauer had 11 kills, hit .320 and had two assists, a block and three digs. Garrett Zolg had three kills, 31 assists, four aces, a block and nine digs. Ball State, which hit .308, had no aces and 14 errors. Kaleb Jenness led the Cardinals (16-3, 11-2) with 15 kills and hit .433 with two errors in 30 attacks. He had five serving errors, two blocks and a dig. Angelos Mandilaris had 14 kills, hit .370 and had two blocks and six digs …

Lewis (14-11, 6-7) hit .447 and beat visiting Quincy 25-16, 25-20, 20-25, 25-16. John Davis had 15 kills and hit .480 in the win, Max Roquet had 13 kills and hit .407, and Tyler Mitchem had 12 kills with one error in 14 attacks to hit .786. Kevin Kauling had two kills in two tries, 46 assists, a block and five digs. Lewis had nine aces — six by Christian Prayer — and 19 errors. Quincy (4-17, 0-13) hit .318 and had two aces and 15 errors. Nathan Lawton had a team-high 18 kills …

McKendree (13-10, 8-5) swept Lindenwood 25-19, 25-23, 27-25. Patrick Ross had 12 kills with one error in 24 attacks, an assist, two blocks and four digs. McKendree hit .471 and had three aces and 13 errors. AJ Lewis had 20 of Lindenwood’s 38 kills, hit .471 and added five serving errors, a block and three digs. Lindenwood (8-12, 4-9) hit .308 and had six aces and 18 errors …

Ohio State (12-13, 6-7) won 25-21, 20-25, 26-28, 27-25, 15-12 at Purdue Fort Wayne (15-11, 6-7). Ohio State, which hit .437 and had five aces and 24 errors, got 21 kills from Samuel Clark, who hit .400 and added an assist, a block and seven digs. Jacob Pasteur had 18 kills, hit .406, and added three assists, an ace, six digs and three blocks, one solo. Martin Lallemand had 14 kills, hit .379 and had two assists an ace, two blocks and eight digs. Noah Platfoot had three kills in four errorless tries, 52 assists, an ace, two blocks and nine digs. Jon Diedrich had 22 kills and hit .357 for PFW to go with an assist, an ace, three blocks and three digs. The Mastodons hit .349 and had 11 aces — six by Bryce Walker, who also had eight kills and six blocks — and 22 errors. Troy Gooch had 14 digs and four assists …

MPSF — UCLA (18-3, 8-1) swept Pepperdine 25-19, 30-28, 25-22 as Ethan Champlin led a balanced attack with 12 kills. He hit .579 and had four assists, an ace, four blocks and five digs. Kevin Kobrine had eight kills, an assist, three blocks and four digs. Merrick McHenry had seven kills, hit .357 and had an ace, a dig and seven blocks. UCLA hit .386 and had six aces — three by Guy Genis — and 17 errors. Pepperdine (14-8, 5-4) hit .167 and had three aces and nine errors, and Jaylen Jasper led the Waves with 18 kills and six digs …

ALSO — Emmanuel (14-12) of Conference Carolinas pulled off a reverse sweep at independent Limestone 22-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-13. Emmanuel’s Gustavo Cavalcanti had 18 kills with three errors in 21 attacks to hit .714 and added an assist, an ace and four blocks. Emmanuel hit .306 and had seven aces — four by Henrik Westhoff — and 25 errors. Geraldo Rivera had almost half his team’s kills, a career-high 27, and hit .571 for Limestone (17-8). He added an assist, an ace, three blocks and two digs. Limestone hit .340 and had five aces and 22 errors.

NCAA women

WRIGHT STATE GOES GREEN — Travers Green, an assistant at Mississippi State the past four years, is the new head coach at Wright State. He takes over for Allie Matters, who left to become the head coach at Illinois State.

Wright State finished 23-8 last season, 14-3 in the Horizon League. Green also has been an assistant at FIU and South Florida.

AKRON TABS NORTON — Akron hired Utah State assistant Tyson Norton as its head coach. Norton, who played at Golden West College and UC Santa Barbara, has been the head coach at Gavilan College and an assistant at Golden West, UCSB and Nevada.

He replaces Tom Hanna. Akron finished 10-20 last season, 4-14 in the Mid-American Conference.

HEAD COACHES RESURFACE — Leonid Yellin resigned at Syracuse in February after 10 seasons and traded in the winters of upstate New York for the warmth of Florida. He’s now the head coach at Division II Barry College in Miami Shores … Former Rutgers head coach CJ Werneke, who was an assistant last season at Columbia, is now at Binghamton of the America East … And one more in New York: Former App State coach Matt Ginipro is now an assistant at Cornell of the Ivy League.

