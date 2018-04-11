NCAA volleyball: No. 2 Pepperdine edges No. 4 USC in beach

Second-ranked Pepperdine went to USC on Tuesday and came away with a 3-2 dual-match win, handing the No. 4 Women of Troy their third loss in a row in NCAA beach volleyball.

In NCAA men’s volleyball, there were two Division I-I matches Tuesday as Charleston of the EIVA swept independent Queens and King of Conference Carolinas swept independent Lincoln Memorial. There are no matches scheduled for Wednesday.

Pepperdine’s Madalyn Roh makes the dig at USC/Sarah Otterman photo

Pepperdine tops USC: While the Waves improved to (19-3), USC (17-9), the two-time defending NCAA champion, lost to Pepperdine for the fourth time in a row since beating the Wave 3-2 in the 2017 NCAA title match.

Visiting Pepperdine clinched at No. 2 when Madalyn Roh and Brook Bauer beat Joy Dennis and Brianna Sizemore 21-13, 21-19. Pepperdine also won at No. 4 (Skylar Caputo and Aleix Filippone) and No. 5 (Maddie Dilfer and Nikki Lyons).

Click here for the Pepperdine recap and summaries, and here for the USC recap.

FGCU, Pacific win: Florida Gulf Coast (10-8) battled through a 30-minute lightning delay to defeat two-time defending small-college national-champion Webber International (12-12) 4-1 on Tuesday. Click here for the FGCU recap and summary.

Pacific swept visiting Santa Clara, including a comeback victory at No. 1 when Andie Shelton and Skylar Wine beat Kirsten Mea and Hailey Lindberg 19-21, 21-8, 15-9. Click here for the Pacific recap and summary.

