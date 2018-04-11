NCAA volleyball: No. 2 Pepperdine edges No. 4 USC in beach

Second-ranked Pepperdine went to USC on Tuesday and came away with a 3-2 dual-match win, handing the No. 4 Women of Troy their third loss in a row in NCAA beach volleyball.

In NCAA men’s volleyball, there were two Division I-I matches Tuesday as Charleston of the EIVA swept independent Queens and King of Conference Carolinas swept independent Lincoln Memorial. There are no matches scheduled for Wednesday.

Pepperdine tops USC: While the Waves improved to (19-3), USC (17-9), the two-time defending NCAA champion, lost to Pepperdine for the fourth time in a row since beating the Wave 3-2 in the 2017 NCAA title match.

Visiting Pepperdine clinched at No. 2 when Madalyn Roh and Brook Bauer beat Joy Dennis and Brianna Sizemore 21-13, 21-19. Pepperdine also won at No. 4 (Skylar Caputo and Aleix Filippone) and No. 5 (Maddie Dilfer and Nikki Lyons).

Click here for the Pepperdine recap and summaries, and here for the USC recap.

FGCU, Pacific win: Florida Gulf Coast (10-8) battled through a 30-minute lightning delay to defeat two-time defending small-college national-champion Webber International (12-12) 4-1 on Tuesday. Click here for the FGCU recap and summary.

Pacific swept visiting Santa Clara, including a comeback victory at No. 1 when Andie Shelton and Skylar Wine beat Kirsten Mea and Hailey Lindberg 19-21, 21-8, 15-9. Click here for the Pacific recap and summary.