The NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball postseason continued Tuesday in Conference Carolinas as all four higher seeds won their quarterfinal matches.

The MIVA semifinals are Wednesday as top-seeded and two-time defending NCAA-champion Ohio State (21-5) plays host to Lewis (19-10), while Ball State (18-11) is at Loyola (22-6.

There was NCAA beach volleyball Tuesday as No. 5 USC beat No. 6 Long Beach State and No. 16 Grand Canyon to end its regular season. Also, No. 13 Cal beat No. 20 Saint Mary’s.

The winners were top-seeded King, No. 2 Barton, No. 3 Mount Olive and No. 4 North Greenville.

King (21-5) crushed Lees-McRae 25-12, 25-12, 25-15 in just an hour, 6 minutes, as the Tornadoes hit .322. Jeff Sprayberry led with nine kills and hit .438. Eighth-seeded Lees-McRae hit minus .072 ended its season 4-22.

Barton (20-7) got 15 kills from Angelos Mandilaris in its 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 win over Erskine (7-20). Vasilis Mandilaris added 10 kills. Erskine, which hit minus .014, ended its season 7-20.

Mount Olive improved to 16-12 as its 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 win ended Limestone’s season 8-20. Robert Poole and Brad Monaghan led the winners with nine kills each. Anthony Savage and Salinger Cenzual had 10 kills each for Limestone, which hit .075.

And North Greenville (13-15) advanced with a 21-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-19 win over Belmont Abbey (12-15). NG hit .376, led by Matthew McManaway’s 12 kills. He hit .550 to go with an ace, two digs and five blocks, two solo. His team hit .376 as Jackson Gilbert had 11 kills and hit .421 and Ben Hamsho had 10 kills and hit .556. Liam Maxwell led Belmont Abbey with 13 kills.