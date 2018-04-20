All sorts of action to get to around the volleyball world, including a couple big upsets in the EIVA men’s tournament that will lead to an all-Ivy League title match, plus tons of collegiate beach results and news.

Action on tap for today includes the semifinals of the Big West Conference men’s tournament with UC Irvine taking on Hawai’i and Northridge facing No. 1 seed Long Beach State. Conference of Carolinas men’s semifinal tournament action also takes place, while CCSA collegiate beach tournament pool play action takes place today in Cartersville, Georgia at the Rally Volleyball Complex.

EIVA tournament

The EIVA men’s semifinals from Thursday saw Princeton upend host George Mason 3-1, while Harvard took down Penn State, which means Saturday Princeton and Harvard will square off Saturday in an all-Ivy League EIVA final for the right to advance to the NCAA men’s tournament at UCLA.

In Princeton’s win, Greg Luck led the way with 18 kills, while George Huhmann added 15 and Junior Oboh had eight kills. Oboh also put up nine blocks, while Parker Dixon had eight blocks and Huhmann had five. Joe Kelly tallied 47 assists and Dixon had seven digs.

Christian Malias led George Mason with 13 kills, while Brian Negron had 41 assists. Johnny Gomez had 14 digs.

In Harvard’s five-set win against Penn State, Brad Gretsch had 14 kills, while Trevor Dow and Riley Moore each had 11 kills. All three hit .400 or better in the match. Dow hit a match-high .647.

Calvin Mende led Penn State with 28 kills, while Matthew McLaren had 12 kills and 12 digs. Penn State also lost to Harvard in five earlier this year. Penn State was in search of a 32nd EIVA postseason title.

Harvard finished the EIVA regular season at 10-4, while Princeton was 7-7.

MPSF tournament

The MPSF finale is set for Saturday at 7 p.m., Mountain time at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah, where No. 1 seed BYU will face No. 2 seed UCLA in the third meeting of the season between the two teams.

The series is tied 1-1. BYU won 3-0 at home on March 3, while UCLA swept the Cougars April 7 in Los Angeles.

The two teams reached the final thanks to semifinal victories on Thursday. No. 2 seed UCLA was a 3-1 winner over No. 4 seed Concordia, while No. 1 BYU downed No. 6 seed USC 3-0.

In BYU’s win, Gabi Garcia Fernandez, Cyrus Fa’alogo and Brenden Sander each had 12 kills. BYU moved to 21-6 overall. Jack Wyett had 10 kills and hit .364 for USC, while teammate Gianluca Grasso had nine kills and three aces and Ryan Moss had seven kills.

MIVA tournament

The road to Los Angeles for one MIVA team will be made clear Saturday when No. 2 seed Loyola-Chicago faces host and top seed Ohio State at St. John Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Loyola reached the final with a 3-1 win over No. 3 seed Ball State in Chicago. Loyola is back in the league final for the first time since 2015. Colin Mahan led Loyola with 16 kills to go with six digs and five blocks. He also hit .323. Ricky Gevis added 12 kills, while Jendryk had nine kills and seven blocks. Ryan Jamison had eight kills and a career-best 17 digs, while Avery Aylsworth had 17 digs. Ben Chinnici led Ball State with 15 kills. Loyola upped its home winning streak to 16 straight matches.

Loyola will face No. 1 seed Ohio State, which edged Lewis 3-2 in the other MIVA semifinal on Thursday.

Big West tournament

The first Big West Conference men’s tournament kicked off at Long Beach State Thursday with No. 3 seed UC Irvine sweeping No. 6 seed UC San Diego. UC Irvine advances to the first semifinal match tonight against Hawaii. The two teams split a pair of matches earlier this season.

“We’ve only returned one starter from last year’s squad so there still is some identity formation with this team,” Irvine coach David Kniffin told VBM’s Ed Chan after the match. “It doesn’t change the fact we’re a dangerous team for anyone to play. I have enjoyed watching the process of these kids coming together.”

Irvine hit a season-high .551 in the match. Right-side hitter Karl Apfelbach paced Irvine with 17 kills on a .571 hitting percentage (17 kills, 1 error on 28 swings). Outside Aaron Koubi hit .667 with eight kills on 12 swings with no errors. He logged a double-double with a match-high 10 digs.

“We try and manage our errors,” said Apfelbach. “It’s the best-case scenario to have as few as possible. It’s sort of weird, the first game of the Big West tournament. We’re trying to get into a groove and we don’t really know what to expect, but now that we have one under our belt, I think we can just run with it.”

The second quarterfinal match Thursday saw Northridge record a 3-1 win over UC Santa Barbara to set up a semifinal match tonight at Long Beach State against No. 1 seed Long Beach State.

“I’m very excited for the win,” Northridge coach Jeff Campbell said. “We actually did not play our best tonight, but were still able to win. We’ll have a little momentum going into the Long Beach match.”

Campbell noted Northridge hit .169 in the match, but more than .300 through the first two sets.

“We tapered off a little bit,” he said. “Fortunately we got some key blocks, some key serves, and we were able to pick it up and win that match.

“Tactically, we served very well in the first two sets. We affected their passing, we went after No. 5 a lot, it affected them, their passing was off the net and we were able to key in on the block.

“In the third set, they made some changes. We eased up on the serve, they started serving pretty well, and just the opposite happened. They started affecting us with their serve, and our passing came off the net. So I see tonight’s match as a little bit ugly on both sides, but it came down to serve and pass, we definitely served and passed better in sets one and two, in set three they really served well, and in set four, a deuce game like that is just one swing, that match could have gone either way, really. I’m happy about the win and the way we played hard and we played gutsy, but it was a little on the ugly side. But again, happy that we were able to win that way.”

Conference Carolinas tournament

The semifinals of the Conference Carolinas tournament take place tonight with the higher remaining seed hosting.

No. 1 King will take on No. 4 Belmont Abbey, while No. 2 Barton will host No. 3 Mount Olive. The winners play Saturday for the Conference Carolinas tournament title and a berth in the NCAA tournament.

CCSA tournament

Pool play in the CCSA tournament starts today. Florida State is the No. 1 seed here. The Seminoles faced eight conference members this season and had a combined 46-4 pairs record in the 10 matches. The two-time defending CCSA champions head into today’s action after winnings its last 12 matches, six of which were against conference opponents. Florida State as never dropped a match in the CCSA championships. It will face UNC Wilmington, Florida Atlantic, LSU and Georgia State in pool play.

CCSA awards

The LSU duo of Clarie Coppola and Kristen Nuss was named the 2018 CCSA pair of the year. Florida Atlantic’s Erika Brok and Mackenzie Morris were named co-freshmen of the year, while South Carolina’s Moritz Moritz was named coach of the year.

All-conference honors went to Coppola and Nuss of LSU, Madeline Mertz and Kalie McHugh of Tulane, Federica Frasca and Margheritz Bianchin of FIU, Katie Horton and Hailey Luke of Florida State and teammates Tory Paranagua and Vanessa Freire. Brok, Morris, College of Charleston’s Logan Manusky, LSU’s Hunter Domanski and Tulane’s Addison Hermstad made the all-freshman team.

UCLA Beach

No. 1 UCLA extended its school-record dual-match winning streak to 26 Thursday with a 4-1 win at No. 6 Long Beach State at the Long Beach State sand courts.

UCLA moved to 31-3—the 31 wins are a school record.

UCLA’s Nicole McNamara and Megan McNamara were 21-15, 21-19 on the No. 1 court. Nicole McNamara had a match-high 15 kills, 14 digs and five aces and Megan McNamara had 10 kills and six digs.

Lily Justine and Sarah Sponcil were 21-19, 21-17 winners on court 2. UCLA’s Madi Yeomans and Elise Zappia were 18-21, 22-20, 15-13 won at No. 4, while Izzy Carey and Megan Muret were 22-20, 21-19 winners on court 5.

“This one we knew would be a challenge because the surface and the wind is different than what we’re used to playing in,” said UCLA coach Stein Metzger. “We had the luxury of preparing for it this week because we had a little slower schedule and I think that made the difference for us. The team played with a sense of confidence having a different wind direction. That’s a tough team to play when they’re at home.”