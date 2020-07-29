As numbers spike, chances for a fall NCAA volleyball season keep sinking

Ah, the good old days, when spike meant something positive for us in volleyball.

Now spike is a negative term, and with coronavirus spiking the nation over, volleyball is in jeopardy.

Serious jeopardy in 2020.

Need convincing?

There are 32 NCAA Division I conferences. Eight — America East, Atlantic 10, Big West, Ivy League, MEAC, Metro Atlantic, Patriot, and SWAC — have already said they will not have fall sports in 2020.

Two of the Power 5, the Big Ten and the Pac-12, have declared their leagues will play only conference matches. We’re waiting on the inevitable follow-along from the Big 12, the ACC, and the SEC. We list every NCAA Division I conference below with an update for each one.

And speaking of the SEC, it announced it will conduct no Olympic sports until at least September.

Tick, tick, tick … It’s like that old vaudeville routine about Niagara Falls: “Slowly I turned, inch by inch … ”

It’s not looking good.

That’s not counting the NAIA, the NCAA Division II and Division III teams and/or conferences and junior colleges ranks that have simply declared they either won’t have sports this fall or even all school year.

Arizona State threw in the towel on swimming and diving and said it simply will redshirt every one of its athletes in those sports for 2020-21. Look for others to follow (swim) suit.

Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield told the Point Wisconsin podcast on Tuesday, “I think everybody has gotten to the point where they’d like to see us move to the spring. Let’s stop trying to move this back. We don’t even have a conference schedule right now, and we’re 10 days from preseason.

“If we thought there was a reasonable chance to begin this fall and finish the fall, almost everybody would say, all right, let’s go, let’s do this. This push for the spring is a feeling that we’re going to get started in the fall and not get anywhere close to being able to finish it.”

And take from this what you will from NCAA president Mark Emmert this past Friday: “Today the Board of Governors and I agreed that we must continue to thoughtfully and aggressively monitor health conditions around the country and the implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines we issued last week. The health and well-being of college athletes is the highest priority in deciding whether to proceed with our 22 NCAA championships beginning in late November. We all remain deeply concerned about the infection trend lines we see. It is clear that the format of our championships will have to change if they are to be conducted in a safe and fair manner. We discussed other complexities in addition to the health and safety impacts, to include team availability, travel limitations and various local and state restrictions. We will continue our discussions in August.”

(Just a few minutes after this story posted on Wednesday afternoon, the ACC announced its plan)

Here’s where the NCAA Division I conferences stand:

AMERICA EAST (6 schools)

The conference announced on July 17 that it would postpone sports for the fall semester.

The league said in its announcement “ … the conference will develop plans for a competitive structure in the second semester and will identify a working group to begin studying this immediately. Athletics activities and student-athlete services for fall sports including but not limited to training, practice, strength and conditioning, athletic training and academic support will be permitted at each institution’s discretion in adherence with NCAA rules and local and state health and safety guidelines.”

Albany

Binghamton

Hartford

New Hampshire

Stony Brook

UMBC

AMERICAN ATHLETIC (11 schools)

The AAC, which considers itself part of a power 6, announced on July 22 the start of fall sports until September 1.

“The delay in competition includes exhibition and non-conference competition in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball,” the AAC said. “The rescheduling of nonconference contests due to these adjustments will be determined by each member institution.”

Cincinnati

East Carolina

Houston

Memphis

SMU

South Florida

Temple

Tulane

Tulsa

UCF

Wichita State

ATLANTIC COAST (15 schools)

The ACC announced on July 9 that it would delay competition in Olympic sports until at least September 1.

“The delay in competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball,” the ACC said.

Boston College

Clemson

Duke

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Miami (FL)

North Carolina

NC State

Notre Dame

Pittsburgh

Syracuse

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

ATLANTIC SUN (10 schools)

The ASUN, which sponsors volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, and men’s and women’s soccer in the fall, postponed the start until September 18 for all sports.

Bellarmine

FGCU

Jacksonville

Kennesaw State

Liberty

Lipscomb

NJIT

North Ala. (Reclass)

North Florida

Stetson

ATLANTIC 10 (10 schools)

The A10 postponed all sports until the spring.

“The league intends to conduct a competitive schedule for the fall sports in the 2021 spring semester. Details on the rescheduling of contests and championships will be announced at a later date,” the A10 said.

Davidson

Dayton

Duquesne

Fordham

George Mason

George Washington

La Salle

Rhode Island

Saint Louis

VCU

BIG EAST (11 schools)

The league announced on July 16 that it will not have non-conference competition this fall. It said that “No decision is being made at this time regarding BIG EAST fall sports conference competition and championships.”

Butler

Creighton

DePaul

Georgetown

Marquette

Providence

State John’s (NY)

Seton Hall

UConn

Villanova

Xavier

BIG SKY (11 schools)

The Big Sky will also start Olympic sports no earlier than September 18. No word yet on football.

Eastern Washington

Idaho

Idaho State

Montana

Montana State

Northern Arizona

Northern Colorado

Portland State

Sacramento State

Southern Utah

Weber State

BIG SOUTH (10 schools)

The league said it will start fall sports on September 3.

Campbell

Charleston Southern

Gardner-Webb

Hampton

High Point

Presbyterian

Radford

UNC Asheville

USC Upstate

Winthrop

BIG TEN (14 schools)

The conference announced on July 9 “that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports. Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.”

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio State

Penn State

Purdue

Rutgers

Wisconsin

*Conference Only

BIG 12 (9 schools)

The Big 12 announced its preseason volleyball awards (Texas was No.1 in the coaches poll and Baylor second) on June 29, but has yet to make a statement about fall sports.

Baylor

Iowa State

Kansas

Kansas State

Oklahoma

TCU

Texas

Texas Tech

West Virginia

BIG WEST (9 schools)

The league made the announcement Wednesday afternoon that it has postponed all sports until 2021.

“The postponement of competition in conference-sponsored fall sports includes men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball,” the announcement said. “The fall competitive schedules for men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s tennis, and women’s tennis will also be postponed, as well as fall competition for sports in their non-traditional segment. This decision does not impact fall sports unaffiliated with the Big West Conference.”

UC Davis

UC Irvine

UC Riverside

UC Santa Barbara

Cal Poly

Cal State Fullerton

CSUN

Hawaii

Long Beach State

COLONIAL (9 schools)

The CAA canceled football but volleyball allowed for, as one coach called it, “extremely flexible scheduling.” Delaware, Hofstra, Northeastern and Towson will not play in the fall and are hoping for spring seasons. Charleston, Elon, James Madison and UNCW are still on for the fall.

A CAA spokesperson directed us to this statement.

College of Charleston

Delaware

Elon

Hofstra

James Madison

Northeastern

Towson

UNCW

William & Mary

CONFERENCE USA (13 schools)

The league is quiet. Coaches report that they’ve been told nothing.

“We still have no word,” said one.

Charlotte

FIU

Florida Atlantic

Louisiana Tech

Marshall

Middle Tennessee

North Texas

Rice

Southern Miss.

UAB

UTEP

UTSA

Western Kentucky

HORIZON LEAGUE (9 schools)

The conference announced on July 16 that it will delay the start of fall sports until at least October 1.

Cleveland State

Green Bay

Ill.-Chicago

IUPUI

Milwaukee

Northern Ky.

Oakland

Wright State

Youngstown State

IVY (8 schools)

The Ivy League was the first to shut it down for the fall. The league announcement came on July 8, in which it said, ”As athletics is expected to operate consistent with campus policies, it will not be possible for Ivy League teams to participate in intercollegiate athletics competition prior to the end of the fall semester.”

Brown

Columbia

Cornell

Dartmouth

Harvard

Penn

Princeton

Yale

METRO ATLANTIC (10)

The MAAC canceled all fall sports with its announcement on Sunday. “A decision on whether fall sport competition would be feasible in the spring will be determined by the presidents at a later date. Athletically related activities and training opportunities for enrolled student-athletes will be structured in accordance with each institution’s procedures and applicable state regulations.”

Canisius

Fairfield

Iona

Manhattan

Marist

Niagara

Quinnipiac

Rider

Saint Peter’s

Siena

MID-AMERICAN (12 schools)

The two-division volleyball league on July 16 postponed its Olympic sports until September 3.

Akron

Ball State

Bowling Green

Buffalo

Central Mich.

Eastern Mich.

Kent State

Miami (OH)

Northern Ill.

Ohio

Toledo

Western Mich.

MID-EASTERN (11 schools)

The MEAC canceled fall sports July 16 and is hoping to play in the spring.

Bethune-Cookman

Coppin State

Delaware State

Florida A&M

Howard

Morgan State

Norfolk State

N.C. A&T

N.C. Central

South Carolina State

UMES

(FAMU and B-C are headed to the SWAC in 2021-22)

MISSOURI VALLEY (10 schools)

The Valley announced Sunday that it, too, would hold off on all fall sports until September 18, “and the league will conduct conference-only competition in men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball.”

Bradley

Drake

Evansville

Illinois State

Indiana State

Loyola Chicago

Missouri State

UNI

Southern Ill.

Valparaiso

MOUNTAIN WEST (11 schools)

We could not find that the MWC has made any decision or announcement.

Air Force

Boise State

Colorado State

Fresno State

Nevada

New Mexico

San Diego State

San Jose State

UNLV

Utah State

Wyoming

NORTHEAST (9 schools)

The league postponed its start: “A start date of September 10 has been set for both conference and non-conference competition; football programs are permitted to play non-conference games prior to September 10 as per institutional discretion.”

Bryant

Central Conn. State

Fairleigh Dickinson

LIU

Merrimack

Robert Morris

Sacred Heart

St. Francis Brooklyn

Saint Francis (PA)

OHIO VALLEY (12)

The OVC will start fall Olympic sports on September 17 and will allow conference-only competition in volleyball and women’s soccer.

Austin Peay

Belmont

Eastern Illinois

Eastern Kentucky

Jacksonville State

Morehead State

Murray State

SIUE

Southeast Mo. State

Tennessee State

Tennessee Tech

UT Martin

PAC-12 (12 schools)

The league announced on July 10 “that the fall season for several Pac-12 sports, including football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, would schedule Conference-only games, and that it is delaying the start of mandatory athletic activities, until a series of health and safety indicators, which have recently trended in a negative direction, provided sufficient positive data to enable a move to a second phase of return-to-play activities.”

It added that it will have another announcement by July 31.

“The Pac-12 has developed a series of potential fall sport scheduling models including Conference-only schedules and delayed season starts.”

Arizona

Arizona State

California

Colorado

Oregon

Oregon State

Southern California

Stanford

UCLA

Utah

Washington

Washington State

PATRIOT (9 schools)

The Patriot announced on July 13 that it will not have a fall season.

American

Army West Point

Bucknell

Colgate

Holy Cross

Lafayette

Lehigh

Loyola Maryland

Navy

SOUTHEASTERN (13 schools)

The league on July 14 postponed the start of all fall sports — except football — through at least August 31. Other than, the SEC is waiting.

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Mississippi State

Missouri

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

SOUTHERN (9 schools)

A SoCon spokesperson told VolleyballMag.com on Wednesday, “We haven’t made an announcement about fall sports yet. We could have something late next week.”

Chattanooga

The Citadel

ETSU

Furman

Mercer

Samford

UNC Greensboro

Western Caro.

Wofford

SOUTHLAND (13 schools)

No volleyball or soccer until September 1 and then, the league said, “Southland members will have the discretion to participate in non-conference volleyball and soccer competition prior to the Conference portion of the 2020 schedules.”

A&M-Corpus Christi

Abilene Christian

Central Ark. Houston Baptist

Incarnate Word

Lamar University

McNeese

New Orleans

Nicholls State

Northwestern State

Sam Houston State

Southeastern La.

SFA

SOUTHWESTERN (10)

The SWAC postponed all fall sports on July 20 and is planning on a full schedule in the spring.

Alabama A&M

Alabama State

Alcorn

Ark.-Pine Bluff

Grambling

Jackson State

Mississippi Val.

Prairie View

Southern U.

Texas Southern

SUMMIT (9 schools)

No fall sports until September 23.

“The delay will result in a conference-only schedule for the sports of women’s soccer, men’s soccer and volleyball. Competitive schedule for men’s and women’s cross country and non-championship segments for men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis will also be delayed until September 23, as will the non-traditional seasons for baseball and softball.”

Denver

North Dakota

North Dakota State

Omaha

Oral Roberts

Purdue Fort Wayne South Dakota

South Dakota State

Western Ill.

SUN BELT (12 schools)

The Sun Belt is holding off until September 3.

“The rescheduling of contests due to these adjustments will be determined by each member institution,” the league said.

Appalachian State

Arkansas State

Coastal Caro.

Ga. Southern

Georgia State

La.-Monroe

Little Rock

Louisiana

South Alabama UT Arlington

Texas State

Troy

WEST COAST (10 schools)

The WCC announced on July 16 that none of its programs will compete before September 24.

“This decision includes the traditional fall seasons in men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball,” the league said. “Baseball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, women’s rowing, softball and men’s and women’s tennis, which hold their traditional seasons in the spring, will not participate in a fall competition scheduled prior to Sept. 24. The men’s and women’s basketball competition seasons, scheduled to begin Nov. 10, are not impacted by this decision. This does not apply to sports which are not sponsored by the WCC, including the Brigham Young University and University of San Diego football competition seasons.”

BYU

Gonzaga

Loyola Marymount

Pacific

Pepperdine

Portland

Saint Mary’s (CA)

San Diego

San Francisco

Santa Clara

WESTERN ATHLETIC (11 schools)

On July 15, the WAC “postponed the start of the fall season competition to no earlier than September 10 for women’s soccer and September 16 for volleyball and men’s soccer.”

California Baptist

Chicago State

CSU Bakersfield

Dixie State

Grand Canyon

Kansas City

New Mexico State

Seattle U

Tarleton State

Utah Valley

UTRGV

Changes in 2019

Merrimack to the Northeast Conference (from NE10, DII)

UMass Lowell (removed from America East)

Savannah State (removed from Mid-Eastern, reclassifying to DII)

Reclassifying teams

Bellarmine – joins Atlantic Sun

North Alabama – joins Atlantic Sun

Dixie State — joins Western Athletic

Tarleton State — joins Western Athletic

Changes in 2018

Liberty to Atlantic Sun (from Big South)

North Alabama to Atlantic Sun (reclassifying from DII)

USC Upstate to Big South (from Atlantic Sun)

Hampton to Big South (from MEAC)

North Dakota to Summit (from Big Sky)

Cal Baptist to Western Athletic (reclassifying from DII)