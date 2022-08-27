The NCAA volleyball season got underway Friday, and, as you would have expected, there were some surprises.

That did not include the top five teams in the AVCA preseason poll, as No. 1 Nebraska swept Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Tulsa; No. 2 Texas swept at No. 7 Ohio State as Logan Eggleston had 15 kills and the Longhorns hit .348; No. 3 Wisconsin swept at TCU; No 4 Louisville swept Northern Kentucky and South Dakota at South Dakota; and No. 5 Minnesota beat No. 16 Baylor in four.

But then things got unpredictable.

No. 6 Pittsburgh, playing at Texas A&M, lost in five to No. 25 San Diego. Also at A&M, the Aggies beat Hawai’i in five.

No. 8 Washington lost in four at unranked Arkansas.

No. 11 Kentucky was knocked off by Marquette, losing in five to the visiting Golden Eagles despite 28 kills from Adanna Rollins. Rollins started her career at Minnesota, went to Penn State, and is finishing at Kentucky.

No. 12 UCLA was stunned at Utah State, losing in four as the Bruins hit .076. Utah State, which also beat Cal Poly, defeated a ranked team for the first time in 12 years.

And No. 23 Kansas won in four at No. 22 Utah.

Georgia Tech beat Ole Miss in four and Julia Bergmann had 33 kills. Bergmann had five errors in 61 attacks and hit .459 and added eight digs and two blocks, one solo.

It is impossible to recap all the matches from the opening weekend when most teams play twice on either Friday or Saturday, but you can keep up by following us on Twitter @VBmagazine Our Ed Strong tweets all day long and not only gives results, but running commentary, but news, notes and upset alerts.

We’ll have a more comprehensive recap after the weekend.