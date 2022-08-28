The second day of the NCAA volleyball season didn’t have as many major upsets as Day 1, but it had plenty of big-time performances on offense. Opening weekend also was marred by a racial incident at BYU.

Most notable in match action — AVCA preseason No. 2 Texas won again at No. 7 Ohio State, and No. 16 Baylor defeated No. 3 Wisconsin in five.

There is a light schedule Sunday, and if a match is being shown, you can find the viewing link at the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

Logan Eggleston had 18 kills, hit .312 and added seven digs, three blocks and three aces as Texas, which swept Ohio State on Friday, won in four Saturday.

Baylor, which lost to No. 5 Minnesota on Friday, bounced back by beating defending national-champion Wisconsin. Lauren Harrison had 18 kills, five blocks and seven digs for the Bears. Minnesota was the only team to leave Fort Worth 2-0 after it swept TCU on Saturday.

Top-ranked Nebraska improved to 3-0 with a sweep of Pepperdine despite hitting .120. Pepperdine hit .009. No. 4 Louisville swept Missouri, and No. 6 Pittsburgh bounced back from Friday’s upset loss to San Diego by sweeping Hawai’i. No. 25 San Diego left the Iron City 2-0 with a sweep of Texas A&M. Eighth-ranked Washington also rebounded as the Huskies, knocked off at Arkansas on Friday, beat the Razorback in four Saturday.

Oregon survived a five-setter against Long Beach State as Brooke Nuneviller had 28 kills. Morgan Chacon, a Florida State transfer, had 26 for the Beach. No, 9 Georgia Tech swept No. 17 Illinois. Rachelle Rastelli had 25 kills for St. John’s in a five-set win over App State. Tulane beat Lamar in five, and Mackenzie Martin had 29 kills.

Results of note where Power 5 teams lost include ASUN victories over Big Ten schools as Jacksonville State beat Indiana and FGCU beat Maryland. Also, Bowling Green beat Tennessee, and in a battle of UNCs, Northern Colorado outhit North Carolina .419 to .109 in a win. Also, UC San Diego beat Cal, Toledo beat Arizona State, Wichita State beat Iowa State, Rice beat LSU, and Portland State beat Oregon State.

A handful of teams are 3-0 for the first time in a long time, not the least of which is Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights swept The Citadel to win their first three matches for the first time since 1998.

There was also a racial incident Friday at BYU when a fan sitting in the BYU student section yelled slurs at at a Black player from Duke. Earlier in the day, Duke lost to Washington State and then lost to BYU in four in the match in which the incident occurred. Saturday, still in Provo, Duke beat Rider but the match was taken off campus.

Here is the story from The Salt Lake Tribune.

As we said after recapping Friday’s action, it is impossible to recap all the matches from the opening weekend when most teams play twice on either Friday or Saturday, but you can keep up by following us on Twitter @VBmagazine. Our Ed Strong tweets all day long and not only gives results, but running commentary, news, notes and upset alerts.

We’ll have a more comprehensive recap after the weekend and look forward to our 11 a.m. Central video chat with the Big Ten Network’s Emily Ehman, Virgina coach Shannon Wells, and Michigan State coach Leah Johnson.