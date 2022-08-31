Twelfth-ranked Stanford had to go the distance to win at No. 13 Florida on a relatively busy Tuesday in NCAA nonconference volleyball.

Also, Northern Colorado won at Colorado State; Southeastern Louisiana and Stephen F. Austin both won to improve to 4-0; and UTRGV had a wild win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and some incredible stats lines.

Wednesday’s schedule shows 11 matches, including AVCA Poll No. 1 Texas of the Big 12 home for No. 4 Minnesota of the Big Ten and No. 3 Louisville of the ACC home for No. 22 Western Kentucky of Conference USA.

Also, Florida State of the ACC is home for Florida A&M of the SWAC, and Auburn of the SEC is home for Alabama State of the SWAC.

You can find the viewing links at the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

AVCA POW: The AVCA national player of the week is San Diego senior Grace Frohiling. A 6-foot-5 right side, she averaged 3.18 kills and hit .382 in victories over Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and Hawai’i.

STANFORD PREVAILS: The Cardinal (3-0) won 31-29, 25-22, 16-25, 22-25, 15-10 at Florida. Kendall Kipp had 19 kills but hit .137 as both teams struggled with efficiency on offense. She added an assist, an ace, six blocks and six digs. Caitie Baird had 15 kills, two assists, four blocks and seven digs. Sami Francis had 12 kills, hit .500 and added a career-high nine blocks, one solo. Francis has 22 blocks (2.0/set) after three matches.

Elia Rubin chipped in 10 kills, three assists, an ace, two blocks and seven digs. Stanford hit .206, had a whopping 21 service errors and four aces and held a 16-13 blocks advantage.

Florida (3-1) hit .174 and had seven aces and 12 errors. Merritt Beason led the Gators with 13 kills and added an ace, five blocks and nine digs. Marina Markova had 12 kills, four blocks and three digs. Gabbi Essix had 10 kills, hit .381 and had three blocks and a dig. Bre Kelley had eight kills and a career-high 10 blocks.

AROUND THE NATION: Texas Tech swept visiting Tarleton State behind 13 kills from Kenna Sauer …

Line of the night goes to Sarah Cruz of UTRGV. She had 30 kills in a 25-23, 24-26, 31-33, 25-17, 15-9 victory over visiting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. She also hit .393 and had 18 digs, three blocks and two aces for the Vaqueros. Luanna Emiliano had an incredible 72 assists, two aces and 17 digs, and Sydney Schoen had 24 digs. TAMUCC had four players with 12 or more kills, including Leah Stolfus, who had 16 with no errors in 30 attacks. Faith Panhans had 58 assists, five kills, a block and 12 digs, and Carissa Barnes had 30 digs and nine assists …

Northern Colorado hit .374 and won 25-10, 25-13, 23-25, 25-22 at Colorado State. Kailey Jo Ince had 19 kills, hit .447 with just two errors in 38 attacks and added an assist, an ace, two blocks and nine digs. Makenzie Harris had 17 kills, hit .371 and added two assists, a solo block and 17 digs. Karina Leber had 14 kills and hit .500 for Colorado State, which hit .163 as a team …

Southeastern Louisiana swept visiting Jackson State to improve to 4-0. Cicily Hidalgo had 15 kills, hit .353 and had two digs and five blocks … SFA is also 4-0 after beating visiting North Texas in four. Four SFA players, led by Leah Powell with 14, had 10 or more kills. Treyaunna Rush had 20 kills for UNT …

N.C. A&T won in four at N.C. Central as Naiya Sawtelle had 19 kills, hit .316 and added four aces, 13 digs and a block … Lauren Link had 22 kills for Loyola Maryland in a four-set win at Coppin State … Lipscomb won the battle of Nashville by beating Belmont in four … Bryant got kills from 12 players and hit .391 in a sweep of Stonehill.