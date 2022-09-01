Logan Eggleston and top-ranked Texas beat visiting No. 4 Minnesota in four sets Wednesday and No. 3 Louisville swept at No. 22 Western Kentucky in NCAA women’s volleyball.

There’s an interesting mix of matches Thursday, including No. 7 BYU at home for Utah State, No. 9 Baylor at Pepperdine and No. 23 UCLA facing West Virginia in Hawai’i.

Florida State is home for James Madison, Cal goes to Utah Valley, Syracuse plays Kansas State in Orlando, Nebraska plays host to Loyola Marymount, Washington State is home for California Baptist, Arkansas goes to Colorado State and Oregon is home for UC Davis.

You can find the viewing links at the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

Big 12 powerhouse Texas beat Minnesota in a sold-out Gregory Gym (4,992) 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, as Eggleston led with 22 kills while hitting .298. She had four aces, two blocks and six digs. Eggleston is averaging 5.0 kills/set through three matches, is hitting .285, and leads the Longhorns with nine aces.

Asjia O’Neal had nine kills with one error in 16 attacks to hit .500 and added an ace, two blocks and three digs. Bella Bergmark had six kills with one error in nine swings and had four blocks. Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had a kill, 41 assists and four digs and Zoe Fleck had 19 digs and seven assists.

Minnesota (2-1) of the Big Ten got 16 kills from Taylor Landfair, who had an assist, two aces, four blocks and seven digs. Julia Hanson had 14 kills, hit .375, and had two blocks and two digs. Jenna Wenaas had 12 kills, an assist, an ace, a block and seven digs. Melani Shaffmaster had a kill, 44 assists, an ace, two blocks and six digs …

Louisville improved to 4-0 as the ACC power traveled to Conference USA’s Western Kentucky and came away with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-17 victory before a crowd of 3,811, third largest all-time for WKU.

Louisville hit just .183. Anna Debeer led with nine kills, an assist, two aces, four digs and four blocks, one solo. Claire Chaussee had seven kills, two assists, two aces, two blocks and four digs. Amaya Tillman had five kills and seven blocks.

WKU (3-1) hit .000. Lauren Matthews led with eight kills and three blocks, one solo …

In a matchup of Tallahassee teams, Florida State of the ACC swept visiting Florida A&M of the SWAC as Emily Ryan led a balanced attack with 10 kills while hitting .467. She added a dig and an ace. Audrey Koening had nine kills, two assists, two aces, nine digs and a block …

The SEC’s Auburn improved to 4-0 with a sweep of visiting Alabama State of the SWAC. Rebecca Rath had 14 kills and hit .480 with five digs and four blocks, one solo, and Madison Scheer had 12 kills and hit .500 with two blocks, one solo …

Sacramento State hit .348 in a sweep of Saint Mary’s. Ashton Olin had five kills in seven errorless attacks, 24 assists, an ace, 14 digs and six blocks.