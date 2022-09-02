Another huge slate of games is on tap Friday and Saturday as the NCAA women’s volleyball season enters the second weekend.

Things got started Thursday with an upset and a few interesting outcomes.

We’ll have a recap Saturday morning of a schedule that includes more intriguing non-conference matchups Friday, including No. 11 Purdue vs. Utah, Marquette vs. No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 17 Creighton vs. No. 25 USC, No. 10 Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati, and No. 15 San Diego vs. No. 3 Louisville.

Pepperdine knocked off No. 9 Baylor. Read the Pepperdine account here of the Waves’ first upset of a top-10 team in 10 years.

Second-ranked Nebraska swept Loyola Marymount and Nicklin Hames set. Read the Huskers recap here.

Seventh-ranked BYU beat Utah State. Read the BYU account here.

No. 23 UCLA beat West Virginia in Hawai’i, where the Rainbow Wahine swept Texas State.

Also Friday, Florida State swept James Madison, Kansas State beat Syracuse in four, Utah Valley beat Cal in four, Arkansas swept Colorado State, and Long Beach State beat Boise State in four.