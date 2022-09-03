An in-state showdown was all that and more as No. 6 Wisconsin held off visiting No. 24 Marquette on Friday night. Wisconsin raised its 2021 NCAA championship banner and then had to rally from eight points down in the third set to win 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21.

Also, No. 3 Louisville beat visiting No, 15 San Diego in four on a busy day in NCAA women’s volleyball, and there’s plenty more action on tap Saturday.

Matches involving Big Ten teams include: No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 15 San Diego, top-ranked Nebraska vs. Ole Miss, Penn State at LSU, Iowa vs. No. 14 Washington and No. 19 Illinois at Colorado.

The Pac-12 slate includes No. 25 USC against No. 16 Kentucky and No. 18 Oregon against Rice. It’s a big day for the SEC’s Wildcats, who also face No. 17 Creighton of the Big East.

In the ACC, No. 10 Pittsburgh is at No. 7 BYU of the WCC, and No. 5 Georgia Tech is home for Arizona State. Ninth-ranked Baylor of the Big 12 faces UC Santa Barbara.

You can find the viewing links at the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

Devyn Robinson had 15 kills and hit .464 for Wisconsin against Marquette of the Big East to go with three blocks and three digs. Jenna Reitsma had 15 kills, an assist, two aces and 12 digs for Marquette. Read the Wisconsin recap here …

Louisville of the ACC beat San Diego of the WCC 25-18, 13-25, 25-11, 26-24 behind 15 kills each by Claire Chaussee and Aiko Jones. Jones hit .542 and had three aces, four blocks and five digs. Read the Louisville recap here …

No. 11 Purdue went five to beat visiting Utah as Raven Colvin had 18 kills, hit .469 and added an assist, five aces, six blocks and five digs. Eva Hudson had 18 kills, an ace, five blocks and six digs. And Hannah Clayton had 14 kills with one error in 23 attacks and three blocks. Maddie Schermerhorn had 26 digs, two assists and three aces. Utah’s Madelyn Robinson had 26 kills, two blocks and 16 digs. Purdue swept Bradley earlier in the day. Read the Purdue recap here … Utah beat Milwaukee in five as Robinson had 21 kills …

USC (4-1) beat Northern Iowa in four before losing in four at Creighton (4-0). Keeley Davis had 16 kills for the Bluejays and hit .306 to go with two assists, three aces, three blocks and eight digs. Read the Creighton account here … No. 23 UCLA swept Texas State …

Pittsburgh opened the day at Provo with a five-set win over Cincinnati and then swept Utah State. The Panthers had four players with nine or more kills against Cincinnati, 17 by Julianna Dalton, who hit .368 and had an ace, four blocks and nine digs. Abby Walker had 23 kills for Cincinnati, hit .400 and had an ace five blocks and six digs. Read the Pitt recap here. Cincinnati also lost to the home team, BYU, which is now 5-0. Erin Livingston had 17 kills and hit .444 …

Baylor of the Big 12 beat San Diego State in four. Kara McGhee had 11 blocks, one solo, Mallory Talbert had nine, and Lauren Harrison had 13 kills and eight blocks as the Bears held a 20-7 blocks advantage …

Ball State of the MAC improved to 4-0 with a four-set win over Oklahoma of the Big 12. Lauren Gilliland had 17 kills with one error in 30 attacks, a dig and four blocks, two solo. Ball State also beat Lipscomb … Kentucky swept Northern Iowa as Adanna Rollins had 15 kills and hit .407 …

Erica Staunton had 21 kills for Northeastern in a four-set win over East Carolina … McKenna Melville had 19 kills and hit .421 in UCF’s season-opening sweep of Syracuse … Tulsa lost in five to McNeese but Kayley Cassaday had 24 kills, 15 digs and a block … Jaelyn Hodge had 20 kills and hit .359 for Arizona in a win over Wake Forest … UMBC lost in four to American, but Mia Bilusic had 25 kills, two assists, seven digs and two blocks … Julia Bergmann had 16 kills and hit .448 for Georgia Tech in a sweep of Dayton, which also lost in five to Arizona State … Amber Igiede had 16 kills with one error in 24 attacks as Hawai’i beat West Virginia. She also had an assist, an ace, two digs and six blocks … Crystal Childs had 19 kills and hit .350 for Radford in its five-set win over Rutgers. She also had an assist, 16 digs and a block … San Francisco is 5-0 after its sweep of Louisiana Tech and five-set win over Seattle U … No. 22 Western Kentucky beat Bowling Green in four as Lauren Matthews had 17 kills, hit .419, and had two digs and eight blocks, two solo. Paige Briggs added 16 kills, hit .371 and had two assists, three aces, nine digs and two blocks.