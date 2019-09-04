There are just seven matches on Wednesday’s NCAA women’s volleyball schedule, but two of them should be worth the price of admission:

No. 3 Texas is home for No. 8 Minnesota, and top-ranked Stanford goes to No. 7 Florida.

Texas is coming off back-to-back home victories to open the season over Northern Iowa and No. 15 USC, but Minnesota was stunned by then unranked Florida State on Saturday after opening with a victory over North Carolina.

Stanford is on an Eastern swing, opening with victories in Charleston over the College of Charleston and Duke, while Florida opened with victories over Louisville and Dayton.

Also Wednesday, there’s an Indiana battle between Valparaiso and Notre Dame, a Texas match between Texas Rio Grande Valley and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and High Point plays VCU.

Top 25 Tuesday: There were two matches as No. 18 Purdue of the Big Ten swept visiting Ball State of the Mid-American and No. 19 Utah of the Pac-12 won in three at Utah State of the Mountain West.

Purdue, which opened with a victory Sunday over Ohio, cruised past Ball State (1-2) 25-12, 25-21, 25-19.

Purdue coach Dave Shondell, who grew up in Muncie and went to Ball State, saw his team hit .372. Caitlyn Newton had 12 kills and hit .500 to go with an assist, two aces, five digs and a block, while Grace Cleveland had 12 kills, hit .333, and had an ace, four blocks and four digs. Ball State hit .106 and had no blocks.

Utah (4-0) won 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 in Logan as Dani Drews led with 14 kills, an ace and 10 digs. Berkeley Oblad, who hit .438, and Leah Schmidt had 10 kills each. Utah State (0-3) hit .048. Bailey Downing had five kills and eight blocks, one solo.

Around the nation: Kansas of the Big 12 (2-0) won at Omaha of the Summit League 25-11, 25-16, 25-23, behind 13 kills from Gracie Van Driel. Omaha (3-1) hit .078 …

Kennesaw State of the ASUN (2-2) knocked off visiting Georgia Tech of the ACC (1-1) as Lauren Chastang had 16 kills, an assist, 10 digs and two blocks, one solo, in a 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15 victory. Julia Bergman had 17 kills for the Yellow Jackets …

Duke of the ACC (1-2) swept visiting Charlotte of Conference USA (3-1) 29-27, 25-17, 25-17 as Ade Owokoniran had 14 kills, five digs and a block …

Iowa State of the Big 12 (2-1) swept visiting South Dakota of the Summit (3-1) 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 as Josie Herbst and Annie Hatch had 13 kills apiece …

UC Davis of the Big West is 4-0 after beating visiting Sacramento State of the Big Sky 20-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-14. Demari Webb led with 15 kills, an ace and seven digs, and Mahalia White had 14 kills and two blocks. Sacramento State (2-2) got 14 kills from Sarah Davis …

Rice of Conference USA is 3-0 after going to San Marcos and sweeping Texas State 25-13, 25-10, 25-21. Nicole Lennon led with 14 kills as she hit .406. The Bobcats of the Sun Belt are 1-3 after hitting minus .061 …

Oral Roberts of the Summit went five to beat visiting Missouri State of the Valley 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 17-15. ORU (3-1) got 10 kills from Laura Shoopman, who had two aces, eight digs and five blocks, and nine each from CeCe Madison, Taylan Nero and Inka Inkret. Amelia Flynn had 15 kills for the Bears (2-2) …

UNCW (North Carolina-Wilmington) of the Colonial is off to a 4-0 start after a 25-18, 25-23, 18-25, 22-25, 16-14 at Campbell of the Big South. Kendall Bender led with 13 kills and hit .423 to go with four blocks, one solo. Sarah Colla had 19 kills, 12 digs, two assists, three aces and two blocks, one solo, for Campbell (0-4) …

Hofstra of the Colonial (2-2) kept Stony Brook (0-4) winless with a 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 victory. Laura Masciullo led with 18 kills, hit .406, and had an assist, four digs and two blocks …

Tulane of the American Athletic Conference (3-1) took its first loss, a five-set defeat to visiting Southeastern Louisiana of the Southland Conference 21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 30-28, 15-12. Karlee Wilkerson led SLU (1-3) with 18 kills and hit .368 to go with four blocks and two digs, while Sam Gomez and Jodi Edo had 14 kills each. Lexie Douglas led Tulane with 21 kills and had 15 digs and five blocks …

Idaho State of the Big Sky (3-1) defeated visiting Utah Valley of the WAC (0-3) 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22 as Haylie Keck had 13 kills, 13 digs and a block. Kazna Tarawhiti had 16 kills, 13 digs, three aces and two assists for Utah Valley …

In a battle of Tennessee schools, Tennessee State of the Ohio Valley Conference (2-2) beat visiting Chattanooga (2-2) 25-16, 24-26, 25-21, 25-18. Julie Pierson and Aniya Williams had 13 kills each for Tennessee State. Williams hit .476 and had three blocks, while Pierson had two blocks, six digs and two aces. Dani Szczepanski had 16 kills and hit .444 for Chattanooga to go with four blocks and a dig …

Abbie Jackson had 25 kills as Houston of the AAC (1-4) got its first win for coach Dave Rehr with a 25-19, 25-21, 19-25, 25-18 victory at McNeese State of the Southland (2-2). Jackson hit .383 and added five digs and two aces. Keegan Nelms had 20 kills and hit .326 for McNeese to go with three assists and seven digs….

Also, these were all sweeps as Dayton won at Miami, Morgan State beat Siena, Belmont beat Alabama A&M, Mercer beat Florida A&M, New Hampshire beat Bryant, Northwestern State beat Jackson State, and St. John’s beat NJIT.