NCAA roundup: Stanford blasts Florida, Texas holds off Minnesota

How big is the gap between Kathryn Plummer and top-ranked Stanford and the rest of the field?

If Wednesday’s Stanford sweep at No. 7 Florida is any indication, big. Very big.

In the only other match of the night involving ranked teams, No. 3 Texas grinded out a sweep against visiting No. 8 Minnesota punctuated by a remarkable second-set rally and a 35-33 win in the third.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Thursday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

There is one match involving a Big Ten team, but it’s a big one in the state of Wisconsin as the No. 4 Badgers play host to No. 11 Marquette, the Big East team from Milwaukee.

There are four matches involving ACC teams as Syracuse plays No. 17 Baylor at Wisconsin, NC State plays at VCU, Clemson goes to Kansas State, West Virginia plays Arkansas at San Diego, and Georgia Tech is home for Lipscomb.

The Big 12’s Oklahoma plays Oregon State at Indiana.

The Pac-12 has one other match as UCLA goes to Long Beach State and plays Georgia.

Two other ranked teams are in action as No. 13 BYU is home for LIU and No. 20 Hawai’i is home against Army West Point.

Other matches include Cal Baptist vs. Pepperdine, Stephen F. Austin playing Loyola Chicago, Saint Mary’s at Southern Utah, Cal Poly playing host to North Texas, Denver vs. Sacramento State and Texas State at Long Beach State.

Click here for the complete Thursday schedule at NCAA.com.

Top 25: Stanford (3-0) went into Gainesville and dominated the Gators 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 as senior outside Kathryn Plummer had 21 of her team’s 47 kills. Plummer hit .441, had three assists and six digs.

Stanford, which hit .272, got eight kills from Holly Campbell, who had her team’s only solo block. Meghan McClure and Madeleine Gates had six kills each. Morgan Hentz had a match-high 15 digs, 10 in the second set.

Florida (2-1), which beat Stanford in the 2017 NCAA national semifinals the last time they played, hit .118. Holly Carlton led with 10 kills …

Texas (3-0) dealt Minnesota (1-2) its second defeat of the young season as the Longhorns continued to prosper in their home of Gregory Gym. But the 25-22, 29-27, 35-33 outcome included a comeback from being down 24-20 in the second set.

The rally started with a kill by senior outside Micaya White, who then served a ace, followed by a kill from Logan Eggleston and a block by Asjia O’Neal and Jhenna Gabriel. Texas finally closed it out on back-to-back kills by Eggleston, who finished with 15 kills while hitting .467 after having one error in 30 attacks. She also had two aces, nine digs and two blocks.

In the third set, the marathon ended with back-to-back kills by White, who led both teams with 16 kills, two ace, seven digs and four blocks.

Skylar Fields had 10 kills and hit .348 for the Longhorns to go with a block. Gabriel had three kills in six errorless attacks, 46 assists, five digs and — despite being 5-foot-8 — had two blocks.

Adanna Rollins led Minnesota with 14 kills and had an assist, 10 digs and a block. Stephanie Samedy had 13 kills, six digs and three blocks, and Alexis Hart had 11 kills, hitting .429. Kylie Miller had kills on both her attempts and had 42 assists, two aces and seven digs.

These same four teams stay in the same loop this week as Florida goes to Minnesota on Saturday and Stanford entertains Texas on Sunday.

Around the nation: Visiting UTRGV (Texas-Rio Grande Valley) took a five-set victory at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1-3). Barbara Silva had 24 kills in the 18-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-20, 15-10 victory that left her team 3-0. Silva, a 5-10 Brazilian, hit .488 and had two blocks …

VCU (2-2) swept High Point (1-3) as senior middle Jasmin Sneed became the school’s all-time blocks leader. Sneed has four kills, an ace and seven blocks. Gina Tuzzolo led VCU with nine kills, an assist, two digs and blocks …

Notre Dame (3-1) won the battle of Indiana schools as it swept visiting Valparaiso (2-2). Carolina Meuth led the Irish with 11 kills and Sydney Bent had 10. Valpo hit .067.