There were only 16 matches in NCAA women’s volleyball Sunday, but they involved 10 ranked teams and some exciting outcomes.

No. 1 Texas swept No. 12 Stanford; No. 8 Ohio State won its first match this season, a four-set victory at No. 3 Louisville; No. 4 Minnesota beat visiting No. 13 Florida in four; No. 6 Wisconsin swept High Point; No. 14 Washington topped No. 19 Illinois; No. 23 UCLA rallied to win in five at Hawai’i; and No. 5 Georgia Tech cruised.

There were only three matches on the Monday schedule, but one, Northern Arizona at Southern Utah, was canceled. There is a story on the SUU website but it gives no reason. Also, Boise State plays at Idaho State, and Sacramento State plays at UC Davis.

Texas (4-0) hit .365 and won 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 in front of 4,059 at Stanford’s Maples Pavilion. The Longhorns, 0-7 in their previous trips to The Farm, held Stanford (3-1) to a .192 hitting percentage.

Logan Eggleston continued to lead Texas, this time with 16 kills, an assist, three blocks and seven digs. Molly Phillips had 10 kills with no errors in 18 attacks, three blocks and three digs. Madisen Skinner had 10 kills, hit .300 and added a block and a dig. Asjia O’Neal had nine kills, hit .438 and had five blocks and two digs. Bella Bergmark had four kills and three blocks. Setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had two kills in three errorless tries, 43 assists, a block and 11 digs. Zoe Fleck added 10 digs, an ace and two assists.

Kendall Kipp led Stanford with 14 kills, an assist, an ace, two blocks and four digs. Caitie Baird had nine kills, two blocks and four digs, and Elena Oglivie had 13 digs and three assists …

Ohio State (1-3) went to unbeaten Louisville with two losses to Texas and one to No. 15 San Diego on its record but broke through with a 17-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-17 victory. Ohio State, which hit .372, got 15 kills each from Jenaisya Moore and Emily Londot and 14 from Rylee Rader. Moore hit .429 and had a solo block and a dig, Londot hit .344 and had two aces and 12 digs, and Rader hit .500 and had an assist and four blocks, three solo. Mac Podraza added 45 assists, four kills, a block and seven digs, and libero Kylie Murr had a kill in two errorless tries, an ace and 13 digs.

Louisville (5-1) hit .248. Anna DeBee hit .390 and had 19 kills, an ace and two digs, and Claire Chaussee added 13 kills with one error in 29 swings to hit .414, with an ace and a dig. Raquel Lazaro had two kills in five errorless tries, 35 assists, a block and six digs …

Minnesota (3-1) defeated visiting Florida 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 25-16 despite hitting just .203. Taylor Landfair had 14 kills, two aces, three blocks and four digs, and Jenna Wenaas had 11 kills, two assists, a block and two digs. Six other Gophers had kills, including Melani Shaffmaster, who had four with no errors, 35 assists, an ace, three blocks and 12 digs. CC McGraw added 13 digs, three aces and four assists.

Florida (3-2) got 15 kills from Marina Markova, who hit .444 and had a dig and three blocks, one solo. Merritt Beason had 12 kills, an assist, four blocks and nine digs. Alexis Stuckey had three kills, 33 assists, six blocks and 12 digs, and Elli McKissock had 12 digs, an ace and six assists. Florida hit .211 …

Wisconsin (4-2) hit .421 and beat High Point (4-2) of the Big South 25-10, 25-11, 25-14. Sarah Franklin had 14 kills and hit .545, with three blocks and four digs. Devyn Robinson had 11 kills with one error in 17 attacks, three blocks and five digs. High Point hit minus .074 … High Point later lost to Marquette (3-1) in four. Marquette’s Ella Foti had 14 kills with one error in 30 attacks, an assist, six digs and three blocks …

Washington (3-1) won 25-12, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19 over Illinois (1-3) at Colorado. Claire Hoffman led the Huskies with 16 kills, hit .310 and added two assists, two aces, a block and 10 digs. Madi Endsley had 14 kills, two aces, two blocks and eight digs, and Marin Wrote had 13 kills with no errors in 21 attacks and two blocks, one solo. Ella May Powell had two kills in four errorless tries, 46 assists, an ace and seven digs. Her team hit .295. Raina Terry had 17 kills and hit .483 for Illinois. She added two aces, five digs and four blocks, one solo. Carolina Barnes had 17 kills, an assist and an ace. Illinois hit .186 …

UCLA (4-1) won 20-25, 25-13, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9 at Hawai’i (2-4) after being down 23-18 in the fourth set. Charitie Luper, playing for the first time this season, had 17 kills while hitting .455 and added two aces, three blocks and five digs. She also was at the service line during a 7-0 run in the fourth. UCLA hit .252, and elan McCal had 16 kills and 13 digs in the win. Anna Dodson added four blocks; Matti McKissock had a kill, 47 assists, an ace and 14 digs; and Mackenzie Cole had 14 digs, four assists and an ace. Caylen Alexander led Hawai’i with 18 kills, an ace, two blocks and 11 digs. Amber Igiede had 11 kills, an assist, an ace, three digs and 10 blocks, two solo, and Braelyn Akana had 11 kills, four blocks and three digs …

In a battle of 5-0 teams, Miami pulled the reverse sweep and won at UNLV 25-27, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-10. Peyman Yardimici had 21 kills for the Hurricanes and hit .341 with an assist, two aces, four blocks and 10 digs. Flormarie Heredia Colon had 18 kills, hit .419 and had a dig and two blocks, one solo, and Angela Grieve had 17 kills, an assist, two blocks and 10 digs. Savannah Vach added a kill, 54 assists, two aces, two blocks and 11 digs, and Naylani Feliciano had 13 digs, an assist and an ace. Miami hit .272. UNLV hit .218 and got 14 kills each from Gabrielle Arretche-Ramos and Isabel Martin …

Georgia Tech (5-0) overpowered FIU (0-6) 25-21, 25-11, 25-9. Georgia Tech hit .295 and got nine kills from Tamara Otene, who had no errors in nine swings …

Colorado (5-0) swept Iowa (2-3) 25-20, 25-16, 25-21. Lexi Hadrych had13 kills and hit .435, with two blocks. Maya Tabron had 11 kills, an ace, three blocks and six digs. The Buffs hit .306 …

Towson hit .405 and improved to 7-0 with a sweep of Morgan State (0-7) … UMBC beat Delaware in five despite 31 kills by the Blue Hens’ Lani Mason, who also had two aces, 15 digs and four blocks. UMBC’s Kamani Conteh had 27 kills and hit .364 to go with two aces, 16 digs and a block … Fairfield (4-2) beat Villanova (3-3) in five. Kathleen Johnson had 23 kills for Nova … Samford beat UAB in four in the battle of Birmingham … Grand Canyon swept Santa Clara … and in Hawai’i, Texas State (4-2) of the Sun Belt beat West Virginia (2-4) of the Big 12 in four. Texas State had four players with 10 or more kills, including 16 by Jada Gardener, who added an ace, two digs and a block.

