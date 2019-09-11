NCAA: Oregon starts big road trip at Pittsburgh, tough Tuesday for the ACC

The big gathering this weekend is at Penn State, where the No. 4 Nittany Lions play host Friday to No. 1 Stanford after No. 8 Minnesota faces No. 10 Oregon.

But first Oregon of the Pac-12 goes to No. 5 Pittsburgh of the ACC for a Wednesday night match that will be shown on ESPNU.

Oregon (2-0) has been off 11 days. Pittsburgh (6-0) has won 26 matches in a row at home, but this is the first meeting of two AVCA top-10 teams at Fitzgerald Field House in the program’s history. The Panthers and are 23-1 overall when ranked in the AVCA top 10 and 5-0 when ranked No. 6.

The Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC are off and no other ranked teams are in action.

There are five other matches on the NCAA Division I volleyball schedule, including one Big East match when Seton Hall plays host to Iona. Also, American goes to Norfolk State, Lafayette is at Fairleigh Dickinson, Delaware State goes to Saint Peters, Tulsa is at cross-town rival Oral Roberts, and Presbyterian plays at Wofford.

To watch any of those matches, go to our daily VolleyballMag.com TV and streaming listings to get a link to any match that is being broadcast.

Busy night in the ACC: But not necessarily a good one.

East Carolina, down 0-2, came back to shock NC State on its home court and beat the Wolfpack for the first time since 2007. It was a tough night for the ACC, which went 2-3.

Sydney Kleinman had 18 kills, an ace, a block and 10 digs for ECU (5-1) in its 19-25, 19-25, 29-27, 25-21, 15-10 victory. Bri Wood had 12 kills, five blocks and 11 digs. NC State, which dropped to 2-4, got 14 kills from Melissa Evans, who had two blocks and four digs …

Virginia Tech also took a loss as VCU (5-3) came away with the 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19 victory. Jasmin Sneed had 10 kills and eight blocks, two solo, and hit .588, while Gina Tuzzolo and Paula Neciporuka had 11 kills each. Marisa Cerchio led VT (3-4) with 15 kills …

Virginia (3-4) was swept 25-23, 25-22, 30-28 by visiting Liberty (4-2), which got 18 kills from Amelia Johnson, who had an ace, three digs and two blocks. Virginia’s Jelena Novakovic had 10 kills …

Clemson won in a sweep as the Tigers beat visiting Appalachian State 25-22, 25-21, 25-23. Brooke Bailey had 12 kills for Clemson (5-2), while Emma Longley had 18 for App State (2-5) …

And Duke (5-2) swept UNC Greensboro (5-2) as Samantha Amose led a balanced attack with eight kills.

Around the nation: Iowa State (3-3) of the Big 12 beat visiting UNI of the Missouri Valley (2-5) 25-18, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21 as Annie Hatch had 16 kills, Josie Herbst 14 and Eleanor Holthaus 12. Holthaus also had 21 digs to go with two assists, two aces and three blocks. Karlie Taylor continued to sparkle for UNI, this time with 24 kills and 17 digs …

There were three other matches in The Valley as Southern Illinois held off visiting Southeast Missouri in five, Evansville swept at Tennessee State and Drake won in four at Western Illinois. Melanie Feliciano had 15 kills for Evansville and Haley Bush had 16 kills for Drake. SIU won despite hitting .112 …

Arkansas of the SEC swept visiting Arkansas-Pine Bluff of the SWAC as Jillian Gillen led a balanced offense with 12 kills but hit .000. UAPB hit minus .008 …

Robert Morris is 7-0. The Colonials swept visiting Duquesne 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 behind Emma Granger, who had 15 kills, hit .591, and had five aces, a dig and five blocks, two solo. Alyssa Hudak had 14 kills and hit .379 …

Tulane is 6-2 after beating New Orleans in four. Lauryn Green led with 13 kills and hit .429 … New Hampshire is also 6-2 after a five-set win over Northeastern. Katie Jablonski led with 17 kills … Navy won in four at George Mason as Amanda Montag had 14 kills and 12 digs for Navy and Siron Handy had 14 kills for Mason …

Bryant had four players with 10 kills each — Caroline Kennedy, Haley O’Brien, Riley James and Jenna Knight — as it beat Providence in four. Another Big East team, St. John’s, also lost as it fell to Hofstra in five. Laura Masciullo led with 26 kills, hitting .300, and had four blocks, two solo. Teammate Luz Divina Nunez Sierra, a 6-6 middle from the Domincan Republic, had 15 kills, hit .394, and had 11 blocks …

Seattle U swept Eastern Washington to improve to 5-2, its best start since moving up to Division I in 2008 …

Western Kentucky swept Eastern Kentucky to improve to 6-1 as Paige Briggs and Lauren Matthews had 12 kills each … Petra Indrova had 19 kills, five digs and four blocks as Bowling Green beat Oakland in five. Jamie Walling had 25 kills and hit .380 to go with an ace, five digs and six blocks, one solo, for Oakland … Kent State beat Youngstown State in five. Morgan Copley had 18 kills for Kent State, while Brooklyn Pe’a had 21, 10 digs and three blocks, one solo, for the Penquins … IUPUI beat Purdue Fort Wayne in four but Fort Wayne’s Katie Crowe had the line of the match with 21 kills, an assist, two aces and 14 digs …

Loyola, Maryland, had a five-set win over Howard behind 17 kills from Ann Ernst, who had eight digs and four blocks, one solo. Jurnee Tipton had 19 kills for Howard and hit .667 to go with an assist, two aces, six digs and two blocks.

300 for Rosenthal: Lipscomb of the ASUN (2-4) beat Nashville rival Belmont of the Ohio Valley (1-7) 25-21, 25-15, 26-24, 25-20. It was coach Brandon Rosenthal’s 300th victory in his 17th season with the Bisons. Lauren Myrick and Lanie Wagner had 14 kills apiece and Maddie Phillips had 13.

No place like new home for Kansas: The Jayhawks have played the last 20 years in their old gym, which sat 1,300. Tuesday they had opening ceremonies for their new 30,000-square-foot Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena that will seat 2,265 fans, and have a Taraflex court, a 324-square-foot video board.

Kansas plays its first match in the new facility on Thursday when it entertains Morehead State. Arizona visits on Friday.