Sleeping giant Stanford is fully awake.

This past Saturday, the Cardinal won at then-No. 3 Minnesota.

Tuesday, No. 9 Stanford did it again, winning at No. 2 Nebraska and serving notice with a 27-25, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25 victory that it’s one of the teams in the peleton trying to catch Texas.

It was one of 28 matches on Tuesday’s NCAA women’s volleyball schedule that included No. 16 Florida sweeping visiting Florida State, No. 14 Baylor sweeping North Texas, No. 19 Marquette sweeping Green Bay, and No. 21 Western Kentucky sweeping at Tennessee.

Jacksonville State won again and is 10-0.

There are 12 matches on the Wednesday schedule, highlighted by No. 3 Louisville at No. 13 Kentucky. It will be shown at 7 Eastern on ESPN, a significant TV milestone for the college game. Among the other matches Wednesday, No. 25 Illinois plays Eastern Illinois for the first meeting between the schools since 2005 and the Illini’s first trip to Charleston since 1995; Kansas State heads to Kansas City; New Mexico, off to a 7-1 start, is home for Northern Arizona; Kennesaw State is home for UAB; and American plays host to Morgan State.

You can find the viewing links on the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings page.

STANFORD BEATS NEBRASKA: The Devaney Center at Nebraska was stuffed to the rafters with 8,385 fans as Stanford dealt the Huskers (7-1) their first loss.

It was not a pretty match, not with Stanford having 23 serving errors and hitting .211, while Nebraska had 14 serving errors and hit .166. But it was hyper-competitive between two teams that will be in the hunt in December.

Kendall Kipp led Stanford with 15 kills, an assist, an ace, four blocks and seven digs and had seven of those serving errors. Elia Rubin had 13 kills, two assists, two aces, two blocks and seven digs. Caitie Baird had 10 kills, an assist, two blocks and eight digs. Sami Francis had eight kills, five blocks and three digs, and McKenna Vicini had six kills in nine errorless attacks, an assist, five blocks and three digs. Setter Kami Miner had three kills, 41 assists, an ace, two blocks and 14 digs. Libero Elena Ogiivie had 21 digs and six assistss.

Madi Kubik had 13 kills for Nebraska to go with an ace and 15 digs. Whitney Lauenstein had 11 kills, two aces, three blocks and seven digs. Lindsay Krause had nine kills, an assist, two blocks and two digs. Maggie Mendelson had four kills, four blocks and a dig. Kaitlyn Hord added five kills with one error in 11 attacks and five blocks, and Bekka Allick had five kills, an assist, no aces but five errors, a dig and five blocks, one solo. Setters Nicklin Hames, Anni Evans and Kennedi Orr combined for 39 assists and Orr had a block.

The third set was tied at 18 when Nebraska bolted away on a 7-1 run, ending the set on back-to-back aces by Lauenstein. In the fourth, Nebraska had 25-24 lead but Kipp got a kill, then Rubin got one, and Kipp ended it.

Stanford’s 23 serving errors were the most by a Nebraska opponent in the rally-scoring era. Stanford is 5-0 against Nebraska since 2014, including the 2018 national-championship match.

AROUND THE NATION: Florida (7-2) swept visiting Florida State (8-2) 25-19, 29-27, 25-22. Florida 44-21 all time against FSU, trailed 20-16 in the second set and faced two set points. Then the Gators were down 19-14 in the third before rallying again, finishing with a 8-2 run to end it.

Merritt Beason led with 13 kills and had one error in 30 attacks to hit .400. She had seven digs and three blocks, one solo. Marina Markova had 12 kills, also hit .400, and added an assist, a block and two digs. Gabbi Essix had nine kills, hit .467, and had five blocks and two dig. Bre Kelley had six kills in 14 errorless swings. Alexis Stuckey had a kill, 41 assists, three blocks and six digs, and Elli McKissock had 16 digs, two assists and two aces.

Florida hit .345 and FSU .186. FSU’s Emily Ryan had 11 kills, hit .429, and had a block and a dig …

Baylor (7-2) hit .372 and beat North Texas (5-7) 25-6, 25-22, 25-20 and, no, that first-set score is not a typo. Lauren Harrison led with 10 kills as she hit .444 and had eight digs and five blocks, one solo. North Texas hit .056 …

Marquette (7-1) hit .337 and swept Green Bay (5-5) 25-6, 25-22, 25-20 behind 11 kills each from Aubrey Hamilton and Jenna Reitsma and 10 from Ella Foti …

Western Kentucky went into Tennessee (6-4) and improved to 10-1 with its 25-13, 25-21, 25-23 victory, the 47th win over a Power 5 team in coach Travis Hudson’s long and illustrious career. Lauren Matthews led WKU with 15 kills, hit .406, and had nine blocks, two solo. Tennessee hit .091 …

Jacksonville State remained unbeaten with a 25-15, 25-10, 25-13 sweep at Alabama State. JSU, which hit .484 (49 kills with five errors in 91 attacks) got 12 kills from Sophie Riemersma who had no errors in 24 attacks and six digs …

Oklahoma is 8-2 after sweeping at Abilene Christian. The Sooners, who hit .340, got 14 kills from Megan Wilson, who had two errors in 29 atttacks, an ace, seven digs and five blocks, one solo …

Northern Iowa won at Iowa State in four, leaving both teams 5-5. Kira Fallert had 15 kills, an assist, two aces, eight digs and a block for UNI. Carly Spies added nine kills, hit .318, and had an assist, two aces, three digs and seven blocks …

St. Francis Brooklyn swept NJIT as Camelia Melendez had 17 kills and hit .500 to go with an ace and seven digs … Dayton won in five at Ball State behind 21 kills from Lexie Almodovar, who had an assist, an ace, 13 digs and two blocks. Anna Wuensch had 29 digs and five assists … Miajavon Coleman had 11 kills with no errors in 22 attacks for Coppin State in its sweep at George Washington. Coleman had six digs and four blocks, one solo … The Citadel beat crosstown rival Charleston Southern in five and Ali Ruffin had 19 kills, 10 digs and four blocks. Indigo Young had 18 kills with one error in 23 attacks for Charleston Southern and had five blocks, two solo … UAlbany beat Marist in four and Malea Stanton had 12 kills with no errors in 18 attacks, an ace, two digs and five blocks … Houston Baptist swept Prairie View and Audrey Pearce had 14 kills with one error in 19 swings, a dig and four blocks, one solo …

And Utah State (7-2) of the Mountain West beat visiting Utah Valley (5-4) of the WAC 26-24, 15-25, 16-25, 25-18, 18-16. In the fifth set, Utah State was up 14-10 before UVU made a run. Utah State got out-hit .277 to .190 but had more kills, 66-59 and for players with 12 or more. Tatum Stall led with 15 kills, an assist, an ace, a block and 14 digs. Kennedi Boyd ha 12 kills, hit .300, and had an assist and five blocks, one solo. Utah Valley’s Tori Dorius had 22 kills, hit .395, and had a dig and three blocks.

There is no paywall at VolleyballMag.com. Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag