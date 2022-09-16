Minnesota was knocked off by No. 22 Pepperdine as the No. 6 Gophers have been upset in back-to-back matches.

Pepperdine’s WCC rival, No. 15 BYU, won at Utah.

Arkansas improved to 8-1 as the No. 24 Razorbacks beat visiting No. 5 Georgia Tech.

Colorado State beat Colorado.

Top-ranked Texas lost a set.

UCF stayed unbeaten as McKenna Melville had 27 kills, an ace, 10 digs and four blocks, two solo, in a five-set win over Omaha.

In other words, just another day in NCAA women’s volleyball.

Get ready for more of the same as a Friday schedule a mile long has more key pre-conference matches.

The showcase match of the day is in Madison, Wisconsin, where the No. 4 Badgers are playing host to No. 16 Florida not on campus but in the downtown Kohl Center. It’s expected that attendance will surpass 17,000, which would break the regular-season NCAA volleyball record of 15,797 set September 7 when Nebraska played Creighton in Omaha’s CHI Center.

Other Big Ten matches include No. 11 Penn State playing host to Howard, Maryland playing Mercer and East Carolina at Virginia, Indiana playing Texas A&M and Tennessee Tech at WKU, and Iowa facing South Dakota State and North Florida. Michigan is home for Mississippi State, Michigan State is home for Oakland, and in a battle for the Chicago Cup, Northwestern is at DePaul.

Texas is back at it when the Longhorns play host to High Point. No. 14 Baylor plays host to Sam Houston and McNeese and No. 23 Kansas, the other ranked Big 12 team, plays host to UCF.

In the ACC, No. 12 Pittsburgh is home for Tennessee, while NC State gets a crack at Arkansas. North Carolina plays Old Dominion and VCU and Miami is home for South Carolina.

Also in the SEC, Texas A&M faces No. 21 Western Kentucky.

The Pac-12 has a busy schedule, including a big one in San Diego when UCLA plays at No. 8 USD. Also, No. 18 Washington playing North Texas and Montana State. In Minneapolis Washington State faces Pepperdine, Colorado gets another chance against Colorado State, this time at home, and Utah tries to bounce back against Utah State.

You can find the viewing links on the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings page.

WAVES SWAMP MINNESOTA: Emily Hellmuth, a freshman outside hitter who had a total of 80 kills in Pepperdine’s first nine matches, had a career-high 21 Thursday in the Waves’ 26-28, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 victory at Minnesota. It marked the third time this season Pepperdine (8-2) beat a team in the AVCA top 15.

Helmuth hit .516 and added two blocks and a dig. Rachel Ahrens had 11 kills, five blocks and 10 digs. Meg Brown had 11 kills, three assists, five digs and five blocks, one solo. Grace Chillingsworth had 11 kills, hit .333, and had three assists, three aces, nine digs and two blocks, one solo. Riley Patterson had 21 digs, four assists and two aces. Setter Isabel Zelaya had four kills in eight errorless tries, 52 assists and four digs. Her team hit .279.

Taylor Landfair continued to lead Minnesota (4-3), this time with 16 kills, an assist, a block and 10 digs. Previously injured Mckenna Wucherer, a much-heralded freshman making her debut, had 13 kills, an assist, a block and two digs. CC McGraw had 19 digs, four assists and two aces. Melani Shaffmaster had four kills, 39 assists, an ace, four blocks and 10 digs. Minnesota, coming off a Tuesday loss to No. 9 Stanford, hit .204.

HOGS GO WILD AGAINST GT: Arkansas hit .312 in its 25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20 win over visiting Georgia Tech. Jillian Giller led with 18 kills as she hit .333, well above her average, with four errors in 42 attacks. She added an ace, 12 digs and a block. Taylor Head had 14 kills, an assist, two aces, seven digs and three blocks. Georgia Tech, which hit .214, got 22 kills from Julia Bergmann, who had 11 digs. Paola Pimental had 20 digs and six assists.

AROUND THE NATION: BYU (6-3) lost the first set but then battled to a 20-25, 25-22, 28-26, 27-25 victory at Utah (6-4). Erin Livingston led BYU with 20 kills, an assist, an ace, two blocks and 10 digs. Heather Gneiting had 14 kills, an ace, six digs and two blocks, one solo. Whitney Bower had four kills, 49 assists and 11 digs. BYU hit .244. Utah, playing without leading attacker Madelyn Robinson, hit .200. Abby Karich led with 17 kills, an assist, an ace, a block and three digs. Vanessa Ramirez had 22 digs and four assists and Viktoria Wahlgren had a kill, 41 assists, five blocks and five digs …

Texas (7-0) beat visiting Houston (8-2) 17-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-22. Logan Eggleston led with 20 kills as she hit .341 and had an ace, four blocks and seven digs. Melanie Parra had 12 kills, hit .476, and added two aces and three digs. Asjia O’Neal had six kills, four aces, two digs and seven blocks, two solo. Texas hit .303. Houston, which hit .202, got 13 kills from Kennedy Warren, who hit .370 and had an ace, a block and three digs …

No. 10 Purdue (8-1) swept visiting Northern Kentucky (1-9). Purdue, which hit .316, got 15 kills from freshman phenom Eva Hudson, who had one error in 28 attacks, two aces, three blocks and eight digs …

Baylor (8-2) swept visiting Tulsa (5-5) as the Bears hit .315 and Elise McGhee and Kara McGhee had 12 kills each. Kara hit .409 and had four blocks, one solo … Kansas, another 9-1 team, swept visiting Lipscomb (3-6). Lauren Dooley had six kills in 12 errorless attempts, an assist, a dig and six blocks, one solo …

Colorado State (7-3) took advantage of playing before a record home crowd of 8,396 — the first sellout in program history to beat Colorado (7-2) 25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 28-26. Malaya Jones led with 19 kills as she hit .293 and had two blocks and a dig. Kennedy Stanford had 16 kills, two assists, three aces, 16 digs and four blocks. Ciera Pritchard had a kill, 46 assists, four aces, two blocks and 10 digs. Her team hit .285. CU, which hit .171, got 13 kills from Maya Tabron, who added an ace, a block and 10 digs. Meegan Hart had 11 kills, an assist, an ace, two digs and eight blocks, one solo …

UCF (6-0) beat Omaha (4-4) 23-25, 25-19, 16-25, 25-16, 15-12 at Kansas as McKenna Melville had 27 kills, hit .333 and added an ace, 10 digs and four blocks, two solo. Amber Olson had 48 assists, 15 digs and four blocks, one solo. Omaha’s Shayla McCormick had 19 kills, hit .340, and had four blocks and 14 digs … Texas Tech is 9-1 after beating SMU (5-5) in four, 29-27 in the fourth. Kenna Sauer had 21 kills, an assist, 11 digs and a block for the Red Raiders … Georgia also improved to 9-1 with a sweep of NC State (6-4) at Arkansas. Georgia, which hit .312, got 12 kills from Sophie Fischer, who hit .450 and had an assist and five blocks. Meghan Froemming had 11 kills with one errors in 15 swings, an assist and two digs … UCLA swept at San Diego State. Francesca Alupei had 11 kills, hit .529, and had an ace, two digs and nine blocks, two solo … USC swept visiting NM State …

West Virginia swept Merrimack as the Mountaineers hit .435 and then WVU beat Binghamton in four behind 17 kills each from Adrian Eli and Bailey Miller … Ole Miss swept Florida A&M but then got swept by South Alabama. USA’s Hannah Maddux had 16 kills, hit .342, and had four blocks … Virginia Tech swept Norfolk State …

Bowling Green beat Mississippi State in five at Michigan as four players had 12 or more kills. Lauryn Hovey had 15 to go with 15 assists, an ace and five digs. Petra Indrova had 14 kills, an assist, 13 digs and five blocks, one solo. State’s Gabby Waden had 19 kills, four blocks and three digs … Cal swept at Saint Mary’s … Charlotte lost in four to visiting Davidson, but on the same day in which we featured Charlotte’s Emani’ Foster, she tied her career high with 28 kills while hitting .333 …

In Delaware State’s five-set win over Binghamton, Valerie Otero had 20 kills for the winners while hitting .425 to go with two assists, an ace, 19 digs and a block. Giulia Bonifacio had 20 kills for Binghamton … West Carolina won in five over App State as Merry Gebel had 19 kills, an assist, an ace, and 13 digs … Youngstown swept Akron behind 21 kills by Paula Gursching, who hit .475 and had an assist, two aces, four digs and a block … Wright State beat cross-town rival Dayton in five as Sam Ott had 18 kills, two aces, 12 digs and two blocks … McNeese beat Sam Houston in five as Kendall Glueck had 22 kills, hit .348 and had an ace, 11 digs and six blocks, two solo.

