NCAA volleyball: FSU-Florida on tap, POW report, new AVCA poll

There’s a big match in the Sunshine State, there’s a new No. 1 in the AVCA top 25 and we have the POWs from around the nation in this NCAA Division I national volleyball report.

Tuesday’s schedule: The big one is the matchup between No. 23 Florida State (5-2) at No. 11 Florida of the SEC (5-2). These teams play in the regular season every year and more often than not seem to get matched up in the NCAA Tournament. For that matter, in 2018 Florida won their regular-season match at FSU and then beat the Seminoles in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Orlando.

There are two other matches involved SEC teams as Texas A&M is home for the Big 12’s Oklahoma and Alabama plays host to Kennesaw State of the ASUN.

The Pac-12’s Oregon, after two tough matches against Minnesota and Penn State, stays on the East Coast and makes a trip to the Ivy League’s Princeton.

Also, Western Kentucky of Conference USA, off to a 9-1 start, plays the Ohio Valley’s Belmont in Nashville.

Monday’s matches: Texas Tech of the Big 12 (7-4) swept visiting Abilene Christian of the Southland (2-8) 25-19, 25-19, 25-14. Emily Hill had 11 kills and eight digs and Karrington Jones had nine kills, hit .412, and had four digs. Lindsey Toney led Abilene with nine kills, eight digs and two blocks, one solo …

New Orleans of the Southland (5-5) won 25-19, 25-15, 25-19 at Jackson State of the SWAC (3-8) behind 13 kills from Brianna Vega, who had one error in 24 attacks and hit .500 to go with an assist, an ace and six digs.

AVCA Poll: There was shuffling with Stanford finally losing, but no major moves.

Unbeaten Nebraska moved up a spot to No. 1, trading places with Stanford. Texas stayed No. 3 and so did the next three teams, No. 4 Penn State, No. 5 Baylor, and No. 6 Pittsburgh.

Minnesota moved up one notch to No. 7, trading places with Marquette. Wisconsin stayed No. 9 and Washington, which plays at Wisconsin on Thursday, moved up two spots to No. 10.

Unbeaten Hawai’i moved up five places to No. 13. Two teams moved in, Colorado State at No. 22 after back-to-back upsets of previously ranked Colorado, and unbeaten Cal, at No. 24 into the poll for the first time since November 18, 2013.

Colorado and Michigan dropped out.

Power-five POWs: Not surprisingly, Minnesota dominated the Big Ten awards. Stephanie Samedy was the POW, Regan Pittman was the defensive honoree, and Kylie Miller was the setter. The freshman award went to Northwestern’s Temi Thomas-Ailara for the second straight wee.

The Big 12 awards stayed in the state of Texas. Micaya White of Texas is the offensive POW, Sydney Peterson the defensive, and TCU’s Audrey Nalls the top rookie.

The Pac-12 offensive POW was Washington’s Kara Bajema, the defensive player USC’s Jasmine Gross,and the top freshman USC’s Kalen Owes.

Pittsburgh players took both ACC honors. Previously, Kayla Lund of Pitt won twice, now add Layne Van Buskirk to the list. And teammate Lexis Akeo is the top freshman for the second time.

The SEC has new faces on its list. The POW is Missouri’s Andrea Fuentes, also the top setter. The offensive winner is Nayo Warnell of Ole Miss and the defensive honor went to Texas A&M’s Makena Patterson. The top freshman is Anna Bair of Ole Miss.

Around the nation: The top performances include Cincinnati’s Jordan Thompson, named the American Athletic offensive POW after averaging 5.71 kills per set in three matches … Fordham’s Morgan Williams is the Atlantic 10 defensive POW after getting 42 digs against Dartmouth and averaged 7.45 digs for three matches … The Big East honored Marquette’s Allie Barber as its offensive POW after she had 20 or more kills in three five-set matches last week … Weber State’s Sam Schiess is the Big Sky defensive POW after coming up with 20 blocks in three wins. She also had 18 kills and hit .371 … Cal Poly’s Maia Dvoracek is the Big West POW after averaging 4.29 kills, 2.43 digs and .50 aces in a 2-1 week …

Hofstra went 4-0 and setter Luisa Sydlik is the offensive POW after the German had 180 assists, 45 digs, 11 kills, seven service aces and six blocks in a 4-0 week … Conference USA went co-this and co-that with two offensive and two defensive, but Marshall’s Destiny Leon was one of the defensive honorees for averaging 2.0 blocks in three matches, including 10 in a sweep of Saint Louis … Wright State’s Lainey Stephenson averaged 10.18 assists and had 15 kills in three wins and is the Horizon offensive POW … The Ivy League has had two weeks of awards and it’s the same two players for the second week, Columbia’s Chichi Ikwuazom and Dartmouth’s Makenzie Arent … Kathleen Reilly of Western Michigan is the MAC West defensive POW for the third week in a row. Megan Beasley of Toledo is the MAC West setter of the week for averaging 11.78 assists …

The Missouri Valley POW is Stef Jakiewicz of Illinois State, who averaged 10 assists and 3.14 digs. The defensive POW is Gabriela Macedo of Evansville, whose week included 41 digs against Eastern Illinois … Colorado State’s Breana Runnels had 30 kills in her team’s upsets of Colorado and is the Mountain West offensive POW, while Nevada’s Kayla Afoa is the defensive honoree after averaging 4.40 digs … Emma Granger of unbeaten Robert Morris is the Northeast Conference POW and defensive POW after she averaged 3.23 kills, 1.31 blocks, and 1.08 aces per set while hitting .418 …

Murray State’s Rachel Giustino is the Ohio Valley offensive POW after her week included getting 31 kills while hitting .311 with 22 digs against Bradley. She totaled 74 kills in three matches … The Patriot League POW is Loyola Maryland’s Abby Hamilton, who averaged 5.0 kills and 2.25 digs … Samford’s Corinne Meglic is the Southern Conference top setter for the second straight week after coming with back-to-back 52-assist performances. She had eight blocks against Kennesaw State and three kills, three digs and four blocks against South Alabama …

The Southland tabbed Northwestern State’s Hannah Brister as its offensive POW after she was an all-tournament selection for the third weekend in a row. She had 56 kills in four matches. Stephen F. Austin’s Madelynn Miller is the defensive honoree after averaging 5.17 digs … It was all South Dakota in the Summit League as Madison Jurgens is the offensive POW and Maddie Wiedenfeld the defensive POW. Jurgens averaged 11.67 assists for three matches … Coastal Carolina’s Brigitta Petrenko is the Sun Belt setter and freshman of the week …

Pacific’s Allison Dennemann had a big weekend, breaking her career record for kills twice, and is the West Coast Conference POW. She averaged 3.77 kills and 2.0 digs, which included 21 kills against UNLV … And NM State’s Savannah Davison is the WAC POW. The Canadian averaged 3.7 kills and had just three errors in three matches to hit .371.