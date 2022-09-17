They broke the attendance record Friday and midway through the third set No. 4 Wisconsin turned it into a competitive match, but in the end No. 16 Florida prevailed in five before 16,833 fans in Madison’s Kohl Center.

It’s now the largest regular-season crowd to watch an NCAA volleyball match, breaking the record set by Nebraska and Creighton in Omaha earlier this month.

It was one of three upsets of AVCA ranked teams Friday, as Texas A&M beat No. 21 Western Kentucky and unbeaten UCF swept No. 23 Kansas.

Saturday’s schedule is equally loaded and while it’s the last weekend of pre-conference play, the Colonial Athletic Association starts league play. That includes 10-0 Towson playing host to new CAA member Hampton.

You can find the viewing links on the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings page.

Florida beat Wisconsin 25-21, 25-18, 26-28, 13-25, 15-13 as both teams hit .115. Wisconsin was down 19-13 in the third set before turning things around. Wisconsin, however, was up 8-5 in the fifth before Florida ran off four points in a row.

Florida got 21 kills from Merritt Beason, who had two assists, three aces, two blocks and eight digs. Wisconsin’s Danielle Hart, who had eight blocks, and Sarah Franklin had 10 kills each …

Top-ranked Texas improved to 8-0 with a sweep of High Point. Texas hit .365 as Madisen Skinner led with 13 kills while hitting .458 to go with three blocks and eight digs …

Eighth-ranked San Diego (8-1) swept visiting UCLA (6-3). Katie Lukes had 17 kills, hit .412, and had two assists, a block and nine digs …

No. 11 Penn State swept Howard … No. 12 Pittsburgh swept at Tennessee … No. 14 Baylor won twice, sweeping Sam Houston and then McNeese … No. 18 Washington swept both North Texas and Montana State …

Texas A&M (7-3) hit .452 and knocked off WKU (11-2), which lost despite hitting .354. Caroline Meuth had 17 kills with one error in 26 attacks for A&M and added an sssist, an ace, two blocks and five digs. Earlier Friday WKU beat Tennessee Tech in four and Paige Briggs had 23 kills with no errors in 33 attacks and Lauren Matthews had 12 kills with one error in 25 swings as their team hit .490 …

No. 22 Pepperdine continued to knock off bigger programs, this time beating Washington State in five after losing the third set 31-29. Rachel Ahrens had 18 kills, 10 digs and four blocks …

UCF is 7-0 after winning at Kansas (9-2) behind McKenna Melville, who had 23 kills, hit .352, and had two asists, three aces, six blocks and nine digs …

No. 24 Arkansas beat visiting NC State in four …

Colorado (8-2) turned the tables on Colorado State (7-4). A day after losing to the Rams, Colorado won a reverse sweep in five. Maya Tabron had 19 kills, hit .375, had two assists, an ace, eight digs and four blocks, one solo … Miami (FL) beat South Carolina in five. Abby Casiano had 13 kills with one error in 19 attacks and six blocks … Taylor Davenport had 23 kills in Temple’s five-set win over Providence … Bailey Rowe had 23 kills and hit .588 for Tulsa in a five-set win over Sam Houston … Boston College lost twice Friday, to Middle Tennessee and St. John’s … St. John’s earlier beat Columbia and Rachelle Rastelli combined for 36 kills in the two matches …

South Dakota is 10-1 after beating Stetson and then Cornell. Elizabeth Juhnke had 36 kills in the two matches combined … Chattanooga lost to Queens in five but Natalie Tyson had 25 kills. Tyson then had 18 kills in a five-set loss to Saint Francis (PA). In that match, Madi Tyus of Saint Francis had 29 kills, hit .357, and had two assists, two aces, 18 digs and a block …

UAlbany lost to Coastal Carolina in five, but Hannah Rowe had 26 kills … Northern Arizona lost in five to New Mexico, which improved to 9-1, but NAU’s Taylor Jacobsen had 27 kills … Michigan improved to 8-1 as it beat visiting Mississippi State in four … Rice is 9-1 after beating Kansas State (9-3) in five … Alondra Vazquez had 25 kills for Evansville in its four-set win over Chicago State. She hit .364 and had four assists, 14 digs and two blocks … Kaylee Cox had 11 kills for Missouri in its five-set win over Ohio, which got 22 kills from Cailtin O’Farrell. Missouri also swept Butler on Friday as Cox had 24 kills and four blocks, three solo.