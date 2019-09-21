NCAA volleyball: Historic victory for Pitt at Penn State, Texas, Baylor, Kentucky win

Get out the brooms.

Every match involving a top-25 team Friday in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball except three ended in three, and that included No. 6 Pittsburgh coming up with an historic sweep at No. 4 Penn State. Pittsburgh is now 11-0.

The only top-25 match to go five saw No. 14 Oregon, sure to tumble in the AVCA poll, losing to Duke. The Ducks later swept Hofstra.

There were no other upsets, although No. 3 Texas had to rally big in both of the first two sets to sweep visiting Texas A&M. Also, No. 5 Baylor beat No. 21 Missouri to give the Tigers their first loss, and No. 16 Kentucky beat No. 25 Louisville.

The fourth and final weekend of pre-conference play continues with a full slate Saturday.

In the Big Ten, top-ranked Nebraska is back in action when it plays host to Wichita State, No. 7 Minnesota is home for Oral Roberts, No. 9 Wisconsin gets another crack at No.10 Washington, this time in Seattle, No. 19 Illinois plays Loyola Marymount, and No. 21 Purdue is home for Eastern Michigan.

The Pac-12 schedule shows that No. 2 Stanford might be home, but the Cardinal continue with the toughest schedule in the country as No. 12 BYU visits in a rematch of last December’s national semifinals. Stanford, of course, is coming off its win at Nebraska, which it beat in the NCAA title match. Cal, ranked No. 24 and still unbeaten, goes to Saint Mary’s.

Missouri of the SEC doesn’t get any rest as it plays No. 13 Hawai’i of the Big West at Baylor. Also in the SEC, No. 11 Florida is home for Louisiana-Lafayette.

No. 8 Marquette of the Big East is home for two matches, first against Saint Louis and then Northern Iowa. And No. 15 Creighton plays host to Wyoming.

Click here for Friday’s results and the Saturday schedule at NCAA.com. And to watch any NCAA match that is being broadcast or streamed, go to the daily VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

Top 25: Pittsburgh not only won 25-17, 25-21, 25-23, it loaded up on milestones as it beat Penn State for the first time since 1987, won in State College for the first time since 1980, and won against the highest-ranked team in program history. The Panthers of the ACC, featured Friday at VolleyballMag.com, broke a 16-match losing streak to Penn State and dealt Penn State its first home, non-conference sweep since 1986.

Kayla Lund led the Panthers with 14 kills, three assists, two blocks and eight digs. Chinaza Ndee had 12 kills with one error in 18 swings and hit .611 to go with three blocks and two digs. Stephanie Williams had nine kills, hit .412, and had two assists, an ace, two blocks and 10 digs. Lexis Akeo had a kill to go with her 33 assists, an ace, two blocks and seven digs. Pitt hit .337 and won with its best hitter, Nika Markovic, getting just one kill.

“I just have so much respect for Russ (Rose, the Penn State coach), so it’s huge,” Pittsburgh coach Dan Fisher said. “It feels good, but we turn around and play them again in two days (at Pittsburgh on Sunday) and I know they’re going to be ready.”

Penn State (6-2) got 13 kills from Jonni Parker, who had an ace, three blocks and four digs. Serena Gray had eight kills with one error in 16 attacks to hit .438, but her team hit .129. Gray added an ace and four blocks …

Texas of the Big 12 (6-2) hit .400 but got all it could handle from the SEC’s A&M (8-2) in the 26-24, 27-25, 25-22 victory. The Longhorns trailed 23-20 in the first set, and 22-16 in the second.

Micaya White led with 13 kills as she hit .458 and had two assists, three blocks — one solo — and three digs. Logan Eggleston had 10 kills, hit .348, and had an block and a dig. Molly Phillips had five kills and five blocks and Ashley Shook, subbed in in the second set, made her return at setter and had three kills in as many tries, 14 assists, two blocks and two digs.

Hollann Hans continued her stellar season for the Aggies, leading with 18 kills, an assist, nine digs and two blocks, one solo. Lauren Davis had 12 kills and three blocks …

Baylor is 8-0 after the Bears of the Big 12 dealt visiting Missouri (8-1) a 25-22, 25-18, 26-24 defeat. Yosianna Pressley continued to lead the Bears, this time with 19 kills, hitting .333. She added five digs and a block. Shelly Stafford had 11 kills with one error in 18 attacks to hit .556 and had an ace, five blocks and a dig. Gia Milano had eight kills, an assist, a dig and two blocks, one solo. Setter Hannah Lockin had two kills, 39 assists, three blocks and five digs.

“We do a lot of little things well,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said, “but we have a Yossi who’s able to terminate in transition for us … We got a little squirrely in the third set, more so in our transition. Our block was just enough. I thought our block could have been a lot better, but it was just enough to still impact the match.”

Kylie Deberg led Missouri with 21 kills, three aces and five digs …

Marquette (8-2) keeps rolling, sweeping Green Bay (7-3) 25-19, 25-23 25-18 as Allie Barber had 16 kills with one error in 36 swings to go with a block. Taylor Wolf had 15 kills and hit .367 for Green Bay with an assist, an ace, a block and 12 digs …

Florida (8-2) won twice, sweeping Liberty and Northern Arizona. Rachel Kramer had 12 kills with no errors and hit .750 against Liberty to go with four blocks, while against NAU, Thayer Hall, who had 12 kills earlier, added 13 more and hit .462 to go with two blocks and nine digs …

Oregon (4-5) finally gets to go home. The Ducks lost in five to Duke and then bounced back with a sweep against the home team, Hofstra.

Duke of the ACC (6-5) beat Oregon 9-25, 28-26, 28-26, 19-25, 15-13. Gracie Johnson led wtih 14 kills, two assists, six digs and four blocks, two solo. Lily Cooper had 11 kills and hit .474 and also had four blocks, two solo, and Ade Owokoniran had 10 kills.

“This was a really important win for our team considering where we are in our development,” Duke coach Jolene Nagel said. “I’m really excited that our team had the fight to pick themselves up after the first set, turn the tables and play like they were capable of playing.

“I’m excited to see the fight they showed against a quality opponent. We will learn a lot from this hard fought match and it will be confidence boost for our team.”

The good news for Oregon is that Willow Johnson returned to the lineup. Ronika Stone led with 17 kills, hitting .438, and three blocks. Morgan Lewis had 16 kills and five blocks, one solo, and Brooke Nuneviller had 15 kills and 13 digs.

Then the Ducks swept Hofstra (7-3) as Stone had 17 more kills, hitting .615, and two blocks in a 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 victory. Ana Martinovic led Hofstra with 13 kills and hit .520 with no errors in 25 swings …

Kentucky (7-4) beat its in-state rival Louisville (6-3) 25-15, 25-14, 25-21 as Leah Edmond had 15 kills, two aces, six digs and two solo blocks. Leah Meyer added 10 kills and hit .643 to go with two aces and two blocks. Louisville hit .070 …

Illinois (4-4), playing at Butler in Indianapolis, beat Pacific 19-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14. Senior Ashlyn Fleming, who transferred to Illinois from Pacific after her sophomore season, had 12 kills on 18 swings and one error to hit .611, and also led with five blocks — one solo — and two aces. Jacqueline Quade also had 12 kills and two blocks, and Megan Cooney 11 and two solo blocks. Riley Patterson had 18 kills and nine digs for Pacific, which hit .303 …

No. 20 USC (6-4) beat Long Beach State (3-8) 25-21, 25-11, 25-20 as Khalia Lanier led with 17 kills while hitting .483. She added two assists, three aces and five digs. Emilia Weske had 10 kills and hit .389 to go with an ace, three digs and four blocks, one solo, and Brooke Botkin had four of the team’s 12 aces …

Purdue (7-1) won twice, sweeping Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Murray State. Against TAMCC, Blake Mohler led with nine kills and four blocks in a 25-14, 25-15, 25-8 victory. In the 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 win over Murray State, Grace Cleveland led with 10 kills, an ace and six blocks …

No. 22 Colorado State (10-1) beat visiting Oregon State 25-16, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22 to finish the pre-conference schedule with its best record in five years.

Paulina Hougaard-Jensen led CSU with 14 kills as she hit .400 and had five blocks, one solo. Breana Runnels added 12 kills, an assist, an ace, a block and six digs. Jessica Jackson had 10 kills.

“I think that people should definitely keep their eye on us,” Runnels said. “If we treat ourselves like the underdog, we have nothing to lose. Every night we’re going to give our all on the court.”

Oregon State (6-4) got 11 kills, a block and eight digs from Maddie Goings and 10 kills and two blocks from Haylie Bennett. The Beavers hit .105…

And Florida State (6-3) swept Alabama (8-3). Morgan Chacon had 10 kills with no errors in 19 attacks and hit .526. She had seven digs and a block and FSU hit .372. Payton Caffrey had nine kills, four digs and two blocks. Alabama hit .045.

35 more for Tams: Evansville (8-2) beat UT Martin in four and then swept Arkansas Little Rock and Rachel Tams was rocking it again. She had 39 kills the last time out and then against UT Martin she had 35 kills in 70 swings and hit .343 and added an assist, three blocks and seven digs. And then she had 13 more and nine digs in the win over UALR.

More from the B1G: Michigan State (8-1) won in four against both Auburn and IUPUI. Biamba Kabengele had 15 kills against Auburn and 18 more against IUPUI … Ohio State (7-5) got a couple of much-need victories as the Buckeyes swept Illinois State and beat Dayton in four. Mia Grunze had 12 kills, 11 digs and a block against ISU, while Vanja Bukilic had 19 kills, a dig and two blocks against Dayton … Indiana (10-2) won twice, beating Stetson in four and then going five with South Florida. Kamryn Malloy had 12 kills, three aces, eight digs and three blocks, one solo, against the Hatters. Against USF, Breana Edwards had 11 kills and Jacqui Armer and Megan Sloan 10 each. Armer had five blocks, one solo. Jac St. Cin had 20 kills for USF to go with four blocks and two digs … Maryland (6-4) lost in five to South Carolina (6-4). Jess Vestine and Brittany McLean had 16 kills apiece for USC, which also got 15 kills from Mikayla Shields. Maryland’s Katie Myers had 16 kills and hit .481 and had two aces and six blocks … Iowa beat Lipscomb but lost to Coastal Carolina, Rutgers was swept by American and Northwestern lost in five to Chicago rival Loyola.

Arizona wins twice: The Wildcats (9-2) swept both Alabama State and NM State and has won seven in a row … Also in the Pac-12 Washington State swept Houston Baptist, Arizona State did the same to Kansas, and Colorado hit .490 as it beat Oakland in four as Justin Spann had 21 kills, hit .563, and had an assist, six digs and two blocks, one solo.

Around the nation: Jillian Gillen had 21 kills and Maggie Cartwright 20 as Arkansas beat NC State in five … Mississippi State improved to 11-1 by getting past UAB in five as Gabby Waden had 14 kills and two blocks. Emma Mitchell had 19 kills and 13 digs for UAB … Tessa Grubbs had 17 kills, a dig and two blocks for Tennessee in a sweep of ETSU …

Penn improved to 7-1 as the Ivy League school beat Seattle in five and UC Riverside in four. Parker Jones had 16 kills, 10 digs and a block against Seattle and Autumn Leak had 11 kills against Riverside …

Western Kentucky had to go five to beat Northern Kentucky and came back to sweep Tulsa and is 12-1. Lauren Matthews had 22 kills and hit .415 against UNK to go with three digs and six blocks, two solo, and she had eight more kills and hit .438 against Tulsa and four more blocks, one solo … Ali Verzani had 22 kills for Tennessee Tech in a win over Western Illinois …

Lindsey Ruddins had 19 kills, 14 digs and three blocks as UC Santa Barbara improved to 10-1 with a 17-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-12 comeback win against visiting Pepperdine (4-7). Tallulah Froley added 15 kills and hit .310 and had two digs and two blocks for the Gauchos.