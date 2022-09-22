Going on the road for conference play is tough in any sport. NCAA volleyball is no exception.

Wednesday night was a perfect example: top-ranked Texas had to come back from an 0-2 deficit to win at five at unranked Kansas; No. 20 Arkansas lost in five at LSU; No. 5 Stanford recorded a tough sweep at Cal; and Houston had to go five to win at Tulane.

The recaps and top performances follow, but first a look at Thursday’s schedule, highlighted by a West Conference match between No. 17 Pepperdine at No. 5 San Diego. Also in the WCC, No. 16 BYU plays host to Loyola Marymount.

Pac-12 play continues with USC at UCLA and Colorado at Utah.

Conference play begins in a handful of leagues, including the Big Sky, Southland and Summit, and there’s a full slate in the Mountain West, including an expected battle for the top when UNLV (9-2) goes to Colorado State (8-4).

Want to watch a match? We have the viewing links on the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings page.

In the Big 12, Texas (9-0) lost the first two sets of the conference opener and then won 23-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-9. The Longhorns hit .333 and were led by Logan Eggleston, who had 29 kills, hit .299, and added an assists, an ace, eight digs and three blocks. Texas had eight aces but 17 service errors.

Kansas (10-3) hit .252 and had four players with nine or more kills, 15 by Ayah Elnady, who added an ace, six digs and two blocks … No. 14 Baylor (11-2) beat visiting TCU 25-13, 29-27, 15-25, 25-19. The Bears, who hit .302, had four players with eight or more kills, 12 by Allie Screech, who hit .435 and had six blocks and three digs. TCU (5-7) got 22 kills from Audrey Nalls, who hit .315 and had an assist, an ace and 13 digs …

The Pac-12 opened with four matches, and while there were no upsets, Arizona State (7-6) surprised at Arizona (10-2) with a four-set victory that broke the Wildcats’ six-match winning streak. ASU’s Iman Isanovic had 18 kills, an assist, an ace, a block and 12 digs; Marta Levinska had 17 kills, hit .325 and had an assist, three blocks and seven digs; and Geli Cyr had 15 kills, hit .353 and added five assists, a block and eight digs … Stanford (6-3) swept at Cal (7-4), but it was a tough 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 victory in which the Cardinal hit .346. Kendall Kipp had 16 kills as she hit .375 to go with an assist, an ace, three blocks and four digs. Elia Rubin and Caitie Baird had 14 kills each … No. 18 Washington (9-2) overpowered visiting Washington State (8-4) as Claire Hoffman had 18 kills and hit .394 in the sweep. She added an assist, an ace, a block and six digs … No. 21 Oregon (7-2) swept at Oregon State (5-6) behind 16 kills each from Brooke Nuneviller and Mimi Colyer. Nuneviller had two assists, 14 digs and six blocks, four of them solo, a career-high …

The SEC saw No. 12 Florida (9-2) sweep visiting Alabama (6-7) as the Gators hit .321 and had just 36 kills, nine by Merritt Beason, who had an ace, two digs and three blocks, one solo … LSU (7-4) wore down visiting Arkansas 21-25, 25-18, 28-26, 21-25, 15-13, beating a ranked team for the first time this season. The Tigers, who hit .184, got 20 kills from Sanaa Dotson, who added an assist, two aces, 12 digs and a block. Anita Anwusi had 11 kills and eight blocks, including a solo to end the match. Jillian Gillen had 21 kills for Arkansas (9-2) to go with three assists, 15 digs and three blocks, one solo … Tennessee (7-6) hit .481 and swept visiting Missouri (7-4). Erykah Lovett had 15 kills with one error in 21 attacks, four assists, seven digs and a block … Mississippi State (8-3) hit .388 and held off visiting Georgia (9-3) in four. Lauren Myrick had 15 kills and hit .394, Shania Cromartie had 13 kills and hit .303, and Gabby Waden had 11 kills with one error in 22 swings to hit .455. And Deja Robinson had five kills in eight errorless attacks and five blocks. Setter Gabby Coulter had five kills in six errorless tries, an ace and 14 digs … Caroline Meuth had 24 kills as Texas A&M (9-3) won in five at Ole Miss (4-7). Meuth hit .333 and had an assist, four aces, two blocks and six digs. Logan Lednicky had 15 kills, six blocks and seven digs.

AROUND THE NATION: No. 19 Marquette (10-1) opened Big East play with a sweep of DePaul (4-9), hitting .402. Aubrey Hamilton had 14 kills, hit .444 and had two aces, 10 digs and two blocks. Carsen Murray had eight kills in 10 errorless attacks and four blocks, one solo …

Houston (10-2) won its American Athletic opener at Tulane (5-7) 22-25, 25-9, 24-26, 25-18, 15-8. Isabel Theut led with 22 kills as she hit .395 and had five digs and two blocks. Kayla Kaiser had 17 kills and hit .484 for Tulane …

Syracuse (5-6) opened ACC play with a five-set win over visiting Boston College (11-3). Polina Shemanova had 16 kills, an assist, an ace, 11 digs and two blocks …

Saint Mary’s opened WCC play with a five-set win at Portland. Hawley Harrer had 16 kills, hit .400, and 10 digs and three blocks, one solo.