NCAA Division I volleyball got turned on its ear again Sunday. To wit:

No. 21 Oregon not only beat visiting No. 5 Stanford but also swept.

No. 8 Minnesota swept visiting No. 6 Wisconsin.

No. 12 Florida lost in five at South Carolina.

Rutgers went down 2-0 to visiting Michigan State before winning in five.

There are five matches Monday, three in the SWAC.

BIG TEN: Minnesota (6-4, 1-1) bounced back from being swept at Purdue with a surprising sweep of Wisconsin (7-3, 1-1). Taylor Landfair had 17 kills in the 25-21, 25-16, 29-27 victory and hit .394, with five assists, a block and five digs. Mckenna Wucherer had nine kills, hit .333 and had four blocks. The Gophers hit .346.

Wisconsin got 14 kills from Sarah Franklin, who had an assist, five aces, a solo block and a dig. Julia Orzol had 11 kills and three digs. Wisconsin hit .204 …

Rutgers (7-7) is 1-1 in the B1G after its 17-25, 25-27, 25-13, 25-20, 15-7 win over Michigan State (9-4, 0-2). Taylor Humphrey had 14 kills, an assist, two aces, 11 digs and two blocks, one solo. Tina Grkovic had 11 kills, an ace, a dig and five blocks, one solo. Megan Vernon had eight kills and 11 blocks, two solo, and Lauren DeLeo had two kills and eight blocks, one solo. Rutgers, which hit .200, held a 19-9 blocks advantage. Michigan State, which hit .044, got 14 kills from Maradith O’Gorman and 13 from Aliyah Moore …

No. 11 Purdue (11-1) won in four at Iowa (6-7). Eva Hudson had 19 kills as she hit .310 and had an ace, seven digs and five blocks, one solo. Raven Colvin had 10 kills, an ace, a dig and seven blocks. Iowa’s Amiya Jones had 17 kills and hit .481 to go with two aces, two digs and five blocks, one solo … Indiana won in five at Maryland as Mady Saris had 20 kills, three aces and five digs. Maryland’s Sam Csire had 14 kills, two aces, 10 digs and four blocks.

ACC: Second-ranked Louisville is 11-1 after sweeping at Florida State. Claire Chaussee had 12 kills, an assist, an ace, four digs and two blocks …

No. 10 Pittsburgh is 11-2 after beating visiting NC State in four. Courtney Buzzerio had 15 kills, and Chiamaka Nwokolo and Serena Gray 14 each. Gray, who hit .522, also an ace and six blocks, one solo …

Miami held off visiting Notre Dame in five. Angela Grieve had 18 kills, three digs and three blocks, two solo, and Janie Leao had 14 kills, hit .480 and had an ace, four digs and 11 blocks, two solo … Wake Forest swept at Clemson as Peyton Suess had 14 kills, hit .367 and had five digs and three blocks … North Carolina won in five at Virginia. Mabrey Shaffmaster had 17 kills, three assists, 11 digs and three blocks, one solo. Virginia’s Grace Turner had 23 kills, hit .348 and had three assists, six aces, seven digs and three blocks … Boston College had four players with 10 or more kills in a five-set win over visiting Duke. Alayna Crabtree and Katrina Jensen, who hit .400, had 15 kills each. Anna Murphy had 29 digs and an assist. Gracie Johnson had 20 kills for Duke, plus an assist, four aces and 14 digs.

SEC: On Saturday, Florida (10-3, 2-1) won in four at South Carolina. On Sunday, the Gamecocks (7-5, 1-1) flipped the script, winning 20-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22, 15-7. South Carolina, which hit just .152, got 16 kills from Riley Whitesides, who had a solo block and six digs. McKenzie Moorman had 11 kills, two digs and three blocks, one solo. Lauren McCutcheon had nine kills, hit .389 and had seven blocks, one solo. Ellie Ruprich had two kills and eight blocks, one solo, and Oby Anadi had four kills and seven blocks, two solo. The Gamecocks had an 18-12 blocks advantage.

Florida, which hit .190, got 17 kills from Merritt Beason, who had an assist, four aces, five blocks and six digs. Marina Markova had 14 kills, three blocks and a dig …

A day after losing to LSU in five, No. 12 Kentucky (6-5) hit .330 and came away with a 25-21, 32-30, 25-17 win over the visiting Tigers (8-5). Reagan Rutherford had 18 kills, hit .552 and had an ace, a dig and three blocks … Tennessee hit .337 and swept at Texas A&M behind 18 kills from Erykah Lovett, who hit .441, and 15 from Morgan Fingahl, who hit .355. Caroline Meuth had 14 kills for the Aggies. A&M beat Tennessee in five on Saturday … Auburn is still unbeaten at 13-0 after winning in four at Alabama. Madison Scheer had 20 kills and hit .486 to go with a dig and three blocks.

PAC-12: Oregon (8-2) is 2-0 in the conference after stunning Stanford (6-4, 1-1) 25-19, 27-25, 25-17. Oregon hit .327 as outsides Mimi Colyer and Brooke Nuneviller combined for 29 kills. Colyer had 15 kills, two assists, two aces, a solo block and 10 digs. Nuneviller had 14 kills, hit .406 after having one error in 32 attacks and added 14 digs. Kendall Kipp had 13 kills for the Cardinal to go with two aces, two blocks and a dig …

Claire Hoffman had 17 kills as No. 18 Washington (10-2) won in four at UCLA. Hoffman added an assist, two aces, 10 digs and a block. UCLA’s Iman Ndaiye and Charitie Luper had 15 kills each …

Colorado (10-2) capped its start to the conference season with another sweep, this time over visiting Arizona State. Lexi Hadrych had 14 kills and hit .321, and Meegan Hart had 13 kills with one error in 17 attacks to hit .706. Hart also had three blocks.

No. 22 Creighton hit .320 and swept its Big East match with Villanova. Keeley Davis had eight kills in 14 errorless attacks, four assists, 10 digs and three blocks …

ELSEWHERE: No. 23 Rice is 12-1 after sweeping its Conference USA match at Louisiana Tech. Anota Adenkunle and Sahara Kostelecky had 11 kills each …

In the American Athletic, No. 25 UCF improved to 10-0 with a sweep at SMU as McKenna Melville had 18 kills, hit .310 and added nine digs and five blocks. Also in the AAC, Houston is 11-2 after beating Cincinnati in four …

Towson is 14-0 after sweeping its Colonial Athletic Association match at Stony Brook. Towson hit .360 and got 18 kills from Nina Cajic, who had two errors in 24 attacks and four blocks …

Chicago State beat UAlbany in four, and Yanlis Feliz had 22 kills, hit .439 and added an ace, 12 digs and a solo block … Miajavon Coleman had 20 kills and hit .348 for Coppin State in its five-set MEAC win over N.C. Central. Coleman added an assist, 17 digs and two blocks … Navy beat American in four in the Patriot League as twins Jamie Llewellyn and Jordan Llewellyn had 16 kills each. Jordan had an assist, four aces, 14 digs and five blocks, two solo … Also in the Patriot, Colgate beat Bucknell in five but Bucknell’s Catherine Jamison had 23 kills and two blocks … Jackson State swept its SWAC match with Alabama A&M as Alexis Williams had 15 kills with one error in 31 attacks to hit .452. She added an assist, two aces and 19 digs.