NCAA volleyball: BYU, USD, Colorado State all get victories

Three ranked teams played on a relatively light NCAA women’s college volleyball Tuesday night and all won as No. 9 BYU beat Pepperdine, No. 17 San Diego swept Loyola Marymount and No. 24 Colorado State swept Wyoming.

There are 19 matches on the Wednesday schedule, including three in the Big 12, where No. 5 Texas plays host to Baylor and No. 18 Iowa State goes to No. 11 Kansas. West Virginia plays at Texas Tech and in a non-league match, Oklahoma goes to North Texas.

In the Big Ten, Indiana is at No. 19 Purdue. The Pac-12 has No. 2 Stanford playing host to Arizona State. In the ACC, Virginia Tech is at Virginia and in-state rival night in the SEC features Arkansas at Alabama and Ole Miss at Mississippi State.

BYU-San Diego showdown looms: Get ready for Saturday, when BYU goes to San Diego.

Tuesday, San Diego held off visiting Loyola Marymount 25-22, 25-22, 25-20. The Toreros, 10-3 overall, 3-0 in the WCC and ranked No. 2 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll, got 13 kills from Jayden Kennedy, who hit .321 and had four blocks, one solo.

Kaity Edwards had nine kills and hit .500 and setter Kristen Gengenbacher had three kills, seven digs and a block to go along with her 38 assists.

“This year is awesome,” Gengenbacher said. “We’re not super-reliant on one or two players, so we’re able to spread out the offense a lot more, get our middles going more, get our pin hitters going at different times, and even getting the back row attack going too.”

USD has won six in a row. The Toreros had a tough schedule, to say the least, to open the season, with losses to UCLA in Hawai’i, to Texas and to Utah, all ranked teams.

“This preseason really challenged us and pushed us to make some changes in our lineup,” veteran USD coach Jennifer Petrie said. “We started out in a 6-2, we found that we are a better team right now in a 5-1 in terms of ball control and created some defensive opportunities for people that weren’t in the match in a 6-2 situation.

“It’s nice to see that we’ve settled in and people are taking their roles to a new level and we have some people stepping up, we had so many people graduate last year, it’s nice to see that we have some people carrying us in some situations”

LMU (7-8, 0-2) got 12 kills from Megan Rice and 10 from Sara Kovac.

BYU beat visiting Pepperdine 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21.

BYU (14-1), the top-ranked VBM mid-major team, got another big performance from Veronica Jones-Perry, who had 23 kills, nine digs and four blocks, one solo. McKenna Miller had 13 kills.

“I thought our serving and blocking really kept us in the match,” BYU coach Heather Olmstead said. “Offensively, the team took some great swings, and Lyndie (Haddock) did a great job getting the hitters in rhythm.”

Pepperdine (9-6, 1-1) was led by Hannah Frohling, whose tremendous match included 19 kills, 13 digs and six blocks, one solo. Nikki Lyons added 13 kills and seven digs and Alli O’Harra had 10 kills.

Also in the WCC on Tuesday, Saint Mary’s swept visiting San Francisco and Pacific did the same to Santa Clara.

Colorado State gets MW sweep: The Rams (13-2 overall, 3-0 Mountain West) routed home team Wyoming 25-17, 25-21, 25-13.

Sanja Cizmic led with 13 kills as she hit .600 and had nine digs and two aces. Breana Runnels added 11 kills, hit .563 and had two blocks.

“We just played really consistently in the side-out game and held off some pretty good play by Wyoming in the beginning of the first and second sets,” CSU coach Tom Hilbert said. “As it got to the end of sets, we kind of wear them down and they made some mistakes and we didn’t.”

Wyoming (6-9, 1-2) got nine kills from Halie McCardle.

Also: Navy is 12-3, 2-0 in the Patriot League after beating American in four … High Point is 10-6, 3-0 in the Big South after sweeping at Campbell … McNeese is 10-7, 2-1 in the Southland after winning at Abilene Christian.