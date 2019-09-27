NCAA volleyball: Oregon State rallies to beat Oregon, Stanford, BYU win

Oregon State had lost three in a row and then the first set to visiting No. 24 Oregon 25-9 on Thursday night.

But the Pac-12 continues to surprise, because the Beavers came back to win in five and beat Oregon for the first time since 2014.

Top-ranked Stanford beat No. 20 Cal, but the previously unbeaten Bears took a set, the first time that’s happened between the teams since 2016. That leaves No. 2 Baylor as the only unbeaten team left.

Ninth-ranked BYU made short work of visiting Gonzaga, and Akron won at Buffalo, including winning a fifth-set point in which the ball crossed the net 37 times.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Friday’s NCAA Division I volleyball schedule.

In the Big Ten, No. 3 Nebraska goes to No. 20 Illinois, No. 7 Minnesota is home for Indiana, No. 13 Wisconsin is home for No. 25 Purdue, and Iowa (coach Vicki Brown gets a contract, see below) goes to Northwestern.

There’s one match in the Pac-12 when Colorado goes to Oregon State.

There are four matches in the SEC, including No. 12 Florida home for Auburn and No. 16 Kentucky home for Mississippi State. Also, Georgia goes to South Carolina and Tennessee goes to Ole Miss.

The ACC has seven matches, including No. 23 Florida State at Duke. Also, Miami goes to Wake Forest, Virginia Tech goes to Virginia, NC State plays at Louisville, Syracuse is at Georgia Tech, Notre Dame is home for North Carolina and Boston College goes to Clemson.

The Big 12 is idle.

The three matches in the Big West include No. 11 Hawai’i at Long Beach State.

The four Big East matches include No. 10 Marquette home for Seton Hall and No. 14 Creighton plays host to Villanova.

No. 22 Rice of Conference USA is home for UTEP.

Click here for the complete NCAA.com scoreboard and to watch any match that is being broadcast, go to the VolleyballMag.com daily TV and streaming listings.

Stanford, OSU, ASU win in Pac-12: Stanford (7-2) beat Cal (10-1) 20-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-19 in the league opener for both before 4,178, the second most ever to watch a Cal match in Berkeley.

Kathryn Plummer led the Cardinal with 22 kills and hit .304 and added an assist, an ace and seven digs. Audriana Fitzmorris had 10 kills, three digs and five blocks, one solo. Madeleine Gates had nine kills, hit .368, and had five blocks, and Kendall Kipp had eight kills, two blocks and a dig. Jenna Gray had three kills, 48 assists, 13 digs and four blocks.

Preslie Anderson led Cal with 11 kills and had one error in 22 attacks to hit .455, and she added an assist, four digs and four blocks, one solo. Maddie Haynes had 10 kills, an assist, two aces, four digs and five blocks, four solo …

Oregon State (7-5) won what they call the Civil War 9-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18, 15-13, in front of 2,618 in Beaverton, dropping Oregon to 4-6.

Haylie Bennett had 16 kills and five digs for Oregon State, which also got 14 kills from Maddie Goings, who had seven digs and two blocks. Serena Bruin had four kills and seven blocks.

“This feels unbelievable. We hadn’t beaten them in a long time,” OSU coach Mark Barnard said. “Just to start the way we did, getting mauled in the first set, but to bounce back and let that first set roll off our backs was impressive.”

Willow Johnson and Brooke Nuneviller had 18 kills apiece for Oregon as both had six errors in 50 swings and hit .260. Johnson had three aces, 14 digs and three blocks, and Nuneviller had three aces, 14 digs and two blocks, one solo. Taylor Williams had 12 kills and Ronika Stone eight to go with six blocks, one solo …

And Arizona State (9-3) hit .330 as it swept Arizona (10-3) 25-20, 25-16, 25-19. Claire Kovensky led with 14 kills and hit .393 to go with eight digs. Ivana Jeremic had 11 kills and hit .600 and had eight digs and a block.

Arizona, which hit .179, got nine kills from Elizabeth Shelton, who hit .353 and had a dig and three blocks, one solo.

BYU sweeps Zags: The visiting Cougars (10-2) beat Gonzaga for the 14th time in a row, this time 25-13, 25-13, 25-17 to open West Coast Conference play. McKenna Miller led with 13 kills and hit .333 to go with an assist, three aces, seven digs and two blocks. Kate Grimmer had 10 kills and hit .412 and added five digs and two blocks. Madelyn Robinson had nine kills, hit .692 after having no errors in 13 attacks, and had four digs. Gonzaga hit .022 …

Also in the WCC, Loyola Marymount (7-6) ripped visiting Santa Clara (10-2) 25-14, 25-21, 25-22 as Savannah Slattery had 14 kills, an assist, six digs and a solo block … Pepperdine (5-7) beat San Francisco (5-8) in four behind 19 kills by Hannah Frohling, who hit .410 and had an assist, four aces, six digs and three blocks. Shannon Scully had 12 kills and Tarah Wylie 10 with no errors in 14 swings to go with three blocks … And San Diego swept Portland, leaving both teams 8-4, as Thana Fayad had 13 kills, three assists, two aces, 11 digs and two blocks.

Colorado State sweeps MW opener: The 17th-ranked Rams are 11-1 after winning their Mountain West opener 25-13, 25-11, 25-15 over visiting New Mexico (5-8). Jessica Jackson led with 12 kills and had one error in 20 attacks to hit .550. She added three blocks and a dig. Breana Runnels had 10 kills, five digs, two blocks and an ace and Kirstie Hillyer had eight kills, hit .375, and nine blocks, two solo. The Lobos hit minus .067 …

Also in the Mountain West, Nevada (10-3) swept Fresno State (8-5) despite hitting .169; Air Force (4-9) beat Utah State (0-14) in four behind 19 kills by Denise Ssozi, who had three assists, two aces, 14 digs and two blocks, one solo; and Wyoming (6-6) beat UNLV (4-8) in five, behind 17 kills by KC McMahon and 13 each by Jackie McBride and Tara Traphagan. McBride, who hit .500, had nine blocks, two solo.

Big Sky opens: Idaho swept Portland State and both teams are 4-8. Kennedy Warren led Idaho with 14 kills, three digs and three blocks … Idaho State (4-9) swept Southern Utah (7-6) as Duquesne Moratzka had 18 kills and hit .471. She added five digs and had five blocks, one solo … Northern Colorado (7-6) swept Montana (1-12). Kalley Jo Ince and Lauren Hinrichs led a balanced attack with 12 kills apiece. Hinrichs had no errors in 21 swings and hit .571 … Sacramento State (6-8) won at Eastern Washington (2-11) in four as Cianna Andrews and Sarah Davis had 12 kills each and Kayla Subbert had 11. Davis had an assist, an ace, eight digs and two blocks … And Weber State (9-3) won in four at Northern Arizona (8-5). Megan Gneiting had 12 kills, 14 digs and four blocks for Weber State, while Heaven Harris had 15 kills and four blocks for NAU.

Southland Conference: Stephen F. Austin keeps rolling, and that includes the start of SLC play, as it improved to 13-1 with a sweep of visiting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Corin Evans led with 12 kills and hit .462 after having no errors in 26 swings. She had 10 digs … Abilene Christian (2-9) swept Incarnate Word (4-11) as Lindsey Toney had 11 kills, four aces, four digs and a block … Houston Baptist (9-7) beat Central Arkansas (6-8) in four. Mikayla Vivens led with 15 kills and hit .350 after having one error in 40 swings. She added an ace, 16 digs and a block. Madi Bowles had 15 kills and hit .519 for UCA … Sam Houston State (5-8) won at Northwestern State (8-7) in four as Ashley Lewis had 23 kills. She hit .302, had two assists and a dig … New Orleans (9-7) beat visiting Nicholls State (6-6) in four. Rhyan Rand led with 11 kills, 10 digs and two blocks … And Southeastern Louisiana (6-9) swept visiting McNeese State (7-6) behind 13 kills from Jolie Hidalgo, who had no errors in 25 attacks and hit .520 to go with 10 digs and two blocks, one solo.

WAC: NM State is 10-3 after winning in four at Utah Valley (3-10). Cat Kelly had 17 kills, an assist, nine digs and a block. Savannah Davison added 14 kills, six digs and two blocks … Grand Canyon (11-2) continued its best start with a sweep at Chicago State (11-4). Yeny Murillo led with 11 kills and Melody Horton had 10 … Kansas City (5-6) swept visiting CSU Bakersfield (5-8). Tyrecia Lukes led with 10 kills and hit .615 to go with four blocks, one solo … UTRGV (7-8) swept at Seattle U (9-6) behind 15 kills from Sarah Cruz, who hit .321 and had an assist, nine digs and two blocks … Also, Cal Baptist beat St. Katherine.

Around the nation: The aforementioned Akron Zips improved to 8-3 with a Mid-American victory at Buffalo (4-9). Alexis Adleta had 15 kills, Ashley Richardson 13, and Elya Karsner and Megan Kelly 11 each in the 25-19, 25-15, 27-29, 24-26, 15-10 win. Adleta hit .325 and had 23 digs and five blocks, one solo, and Richardson hit .367, had an assist, three aces, a dig and six blocks, one solo … Also in the MAC, Ball State (7-6) swept at Toledo (7-6). Allison Hamaker, MyKel Ivy, Natalie Risi and Natalie Mitchem had nine kills each for the Cardinals …

James Madison (7-4) won a Colonial match by sweeping UNCW (10-4) as Danielle Nathan and M’Kaela White had 10 kills each …

In the Sun Belt, Troy (11-2) opened with a four-set win over Arkansas State (9-4). Cheyenne Hayes led Troy with 16 kills, 10 digs and three blocks.

Iowa gives Brown five years: Vicki Brown has been the interim head coach since Iowa fired Bond Shymansky in June. On Thursday, the school announced that Brown agreed in principle to a five-year contract, which is expected to be finalized and signed in the near future. Brown, who played at Illinois, has been with Iowa since 2017.