NCAA: Kansas rallies past Iowa State, sweeps for Stanford, Texas, Purdue

No. 11 Kansas rallied from two sets down Wednesday night to get past No. 18 Iowa State with a 3-2 victory in NCAA women’s college volleyball.

No. 2 Stanford swept Arizona State and No. 19 Purdue beat in-state rival Indiana.

No. 5 Texas swept Baylor.

Recaps follow, but first a look at Thursday’s NCAA Division I volleyball schedule.

There is just one power-five-conference match as Syracuse goes to Duke in the ACC.

There are 31 matches on the NCAA slate including four from the West Coast Conference. However, the top two teams in that league, No. 9 BYU and No. 17 San Diego are off until Saturday when they face off at USD.

North Dakota (17-2, 2-0 Big Sky) goes for win No. 18 as the Fighting Hawks play host to Idaho.

VolleyballMag.com has all the TV and streaming listings every day for every match that is being shown.

Kansas, Texas, Texas Tech get Big 12 wins: The Jayhawks ultimately beat visiting Iowa State 25-27, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-11. It was the first time Kansas came back from 0-2 to win in four years and it marks five consecutive five-set matches during Big 12 play for the Jayhawks dating back to last season

Kelsie Payne led with 22 kills, hit .306 and had 13 digs and two blocks as Kansas improved to 13-2, 2-0 in the Big 12. Madison Rigdon added 20 kills, 15 digs and three blocks and setter Ainise Havili had a coplete match with four kills, hit .429 and had 60 assists to go with 17 digs.

Iowa State (10-2, 1-1) saw a balanced attack led by Jess Schaben’s 18 kills. She had 11 digs and two blocks, one solo. Samara West added 16 kills and three blocks, Alexis Conaway had 15 kills, 14 digs and three blocks, and Grace Lazard had 10 kills and six blocks.

Texas (10-2, 2-0) swept visiting Baylor 25-19, 28-26, 25-17. Micaya White and Lexi Sun had 11 kills each. Baylor (12-4, 2-1) got 12 kills from Katie Staiger and 10 from Shelly Fanning.

Texas Tech beat visiting West Virginia 25-20, 25-27, 25-22, 26-24. The Red Raiders (12-3, 1-1) saw Emily Hill get a career-high 26 kills and 11 digs. Chandler Atwood had 16 kills. WVa (12-4, 1-2) lost for the first time to unranked team. Payton Caffrey led a balanced attack with 12 kills. Katie DeMeo and Natania Levak had 11 each.

Also in the Big 12, Oklahoma won in a sweep at North Texas.

Purdue sweeps Indiana: The Boilermakers (12-2, 2-1 B1G) rolled past the visiting Hoosiers 25-16, 25-14, 25-15. Danielle Cuttino led with 14 kills and hit .520. She also had five blocks, two solo. Blake Mohler added 10 kills with no errors in 12 swings and hit .833.

Indiana (11-4, 0-3) got eight kills from Kendall Beerman, who also led with nine digs.

Stanford sweeps Sun Devils: The Cardinal improved to 10-2 overall, 3-0 in the Pac-12 with a 25-12, 25-18, 26-24 victory. Kathryn Plummer had 13 kills and Tami Alade nine as their team hit .432.

ASU (10-5, 0-3) got eight kills from Peyton Grahovac.

Alabama, Ole Miss win SEC matches: Bama had to go the distance to get its 25-12, 25-18, 26-24 win over visiting Arkansas.

The Crimson Tide (12-4, 1-2) got 13 kills each from Leah Lawrence and Mahalia Swink. Lawrence also had three aces and 12 blocks, four solo. Ginger Perinal had 12 kills and Christine Jarman and Hayley McSparin had 10 kills each.

Arkansas (11-4, 1-2) was led again by the remarkable Pilar Victoria, who had 29 kills and 15 digs. Hailey Dirrigi had 20 kills and hit .486 and Reagan Robinson had 13 kills.

Ole Miss (11-5, 2-1) won at Mississippi State (9-9, 0-3) 25-12, 25-13, 26-24. Lexi Thompson and Kate Gibson had eight kills each.

VT tops UVa: Visiting Virginia Tech won at Virginia 25-27, 25-10, 25-18, 25-21. VT is 7-7, 1-2, while Virginia is 4-10, 0-3. Ester Talamazzi led the Hokies with 16 kills. She hit .361 and had 16 digs. Virginia got 16 kills from Jelena Novakovic, who hit .433.

Also Wednesday: Austin Peay, No. 17 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll, is 14-2 after a non-conference sweep at Alabama A&M … Marquette beat Xavier in four in Big East play … Charleston is 13-4, 2-1 CAA after beating UNCW in four in the Colonial.