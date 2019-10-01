NCAA volleyball: Baylor moves into No. 1 spot, UNI tops Valley, POWs

After a week of more upsets and great individual performances, the top team is Baylor.

This is our weekly Tuesday wrap-up of the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 Poll, recaps from Monday, and players of the week around the nation.

Start with Baylor, which has slowly climbed up the AVCA poll all season. Now the only team left unbeaten in NCAA Division I is ranked No. 1 for the first time.

The Bears, 11-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big 12, last week swept Texas State and then opened league play with a sweep at Kansas. They play host to Oklahoma on Wednesday.

With Washington beating previous No. 1 Stanford, Nebraska moved up a notch to No. 2 and Stanford came at No. 3.

Numbers 4-14 remained exactly the same — Pittsburgh, Penn State, Texas, Minnesota, Washington, BYU, Marquette, Hawai’i, Florida, Wisconsin and Creighton.

USC dropped out and Washington State, which upset Washington before losing to No. 19 Cal, is in at No. 24.

Click here for the complete AVCA Poll.

Tuesday’s schedule: There are 18 matches, including No. 16 Colorado State playing a Mountain West contest at Wyoming.

The West Coast Conference has four matches, including a showcase battle when BYU plays host to Loyola Marymount. Pepperdine goes to San Diego, Saint Mary’s plays at Santa Clara and Pacific goes to San Francisco.

There’s a Big Sky matchup between Weber State and Idaho State.

In a battle of two teams that are both 11-5 overall, VCU of the Atlantic 10 goes to Georgetown of the Big East.

Click here for the complete NCAA.com scoreboard and to watch any match that is being broadcast, go to the VolleyballMag.com daily TV and streaming listings.

Monday’s results: A busy night in the Missouri Valley Conference saw Northern Iowa become the first team in the league to get to 3-0 as the Panthers (9-8) won 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 at Valparaiso (5-11, 0-2). Kaylissa Arndorfer led UNI with 15 kills and hit .520 to go with five blocks, one solo …

Evansville (11-3, 2-1 Valley) beat visiting Illinois State (9-6, 2-1) for the first time since 2010 as Melanie Feliciano had 20 kills in a 13-25, 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13 victory. Feliciano had an assist, an ace, nine digs and four blocks. Alondra Vazquez added 13 kills, two aces, nine digs and two blocks. Kaylee Martin had 20 kills, an ace, three blocks and eight digs for Illinois State, which had beaten the Purple Aces 47 of the previous 50 matches between them …

Bradley (6-8, 2-1 Valley) won 25-15, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17 at Indiana State (2-11, 0-3) as Karagan Coggin led with 13 kills. She hit .440 and had three aces, five digs and five blocks. Cassie Kawa had 15 kills for the Sycamores …

And Loyola (9-6, 2-0 Valley) beat Drake (7-9, 1-2) 27-25, 25-23, 26-28, 25-18 as four Ramblers had 12 or more kills, led by Taylor Venuto, who had 15 and hit .424. She had four blocks. Addie Barnes had 14 kills, an assist, two aces, a block and 15 digs. Haley Bush led Drake with 20 kills, an assist, eight digs and five blocks …

There were two WAC matches. Grand Canyon improved to 12-2 overall, 2-0 in the league, with a 25-21, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22 win at Kansas City (6-7, 2-1). Kaira Moss led with 18 kills and hit .441 and had six blocks, two solo … And Cal Baptist (7-8, 1-1) won 21-25, 25-17, 25-21, 26-24 at Chicago State (4-13, 0-3) as Megan Sester had 25 kills. Sester hit .469 after having two errors in 49 attacks and had a dig and block. Setter Natalie Zimmerer had two kills, 44 assists and 16 digs. Josi Borum led Chicago State with 19 kills, and she hit .368 and had 17 assists, two blocks and six digs …

In the Colonial, Delaware (10-4, 2-1) went overtime to win the first set and then swept College of Charleston (3-11, 0-2) 31-29, 25-22, 25-17 as Maria Bellinger had 19 kills. She hit .340 and had an assist, two blocks and six digs …

And Stony Brook of the America East (5-11) beat visiting Columbia of the Ivy League (7-4) 25-17, 25-13, 16-25, 26-24. Liz Pulver led the Seawolves with 15 kills and hit .500 to go with six blocks, and Amiyah De’Long had 14 kills, hit .355, and had four aces, three digs and two blocks. Chichi Ikwuazom had 23 kills and hit .576 for Columbia and had a dig and seven blocks, five solo.

Power-five POWs: The Big Ten was almost all Minnesota, as Stephanie Samedy was the POW, CC McGraw the top defensive player, and Bayley McMenimen the setter. Michigan’s May Pertofsky was the freshman of the week …

Kara Bajema of Washington is the Pac-12 offensive POW for the third week in a row. The defensive honoree is Oregon State’s Grace Massey, and the top freshman is Oregon setter Kylie Robinson …

The SEC honored Kentucky’s Alli Stumler as the offensive POW, Nicole Purcell of Ole Miss is the defensive winner, Florida’s Marlie Monserez is the top setter, and LSU’s Karli Rose is the top freshman …

Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley is the Big 12 offensive POW for the second time this year, Oklahoma’s Keyton Kinley is the defensive winner, and Skylar Fields of Texas is the top rookie for the second time this season …

And in the ACC, Louisville’s Melanie McHenry is the POW and Miami’s Savannah Vach is the top freshman.

Around the nation: Houston senior outside Megan Duncan led all American Athletic players with 43 kills in a 2-0 week and is the AAC offensive POW. Tulsa’s Taylor Horsfall was the defensive POW … Kansas City senior Ty Lukes hit .500 for two matches and is the WAC offensive POW … Kaylee Martin averaged 5.67 kills for Illinois State and hit .483 and is the Missouri Valley Conference player of the week … Kailey Jo Ince is the Big Sky POW after the Northern Colorado hit .451 with just six attack errors in six sets … Sam Houston State’s Ashley Lewis is the Southland offensive POW after getting 44 kills in two matches.