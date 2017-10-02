NCAA volleyball: No. 1 Florida lone unbeaten, USC thumps Washington

Scratch Miami and James Madison from the list of unbeatens in NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball.

The only undefeated team left is No. 1 Florida. The Gators had a tough sweep of LSU in the SEC, where the other ranked team in the league, No. 10 Kentucky beat Mississippi State.

In the Pac-12, No. 20 USC swept visiting No. 6 Washington and No. 13 UCLA beat Washington State.

The ACC has only one ranked team, but after No. 21 Florida State lost at Notre Dame on Saturday, it may have none when the new AVCA Coaches Poll comes out Monday.

SEC: Florida got all it could handle in its 25-17, 26-24, 25-23 win over the visiting Tigers. It left Florida 3-0 in the SEC, while LSU fell to 11-4, 2-2.

Senior Carli Snyder had yet another big all-around match for Florida as the outside had 16 kills, hit .394 and had eight digs. Freshman Paige Hammons had nine kills and senior Rhamat Alhassan had eight kills, hit .400 and had three blocks.

LSU, which went ahead 24-23 in the second set, was led by freshman Taylor Bannister, who had 12 kills. Gina Tillis added 10 and 11 digs.

Kentucky went to Mississippi State and came away with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-16 sweep that left the Wildcats 12-2 and tied with Florida at 3-0. State is 9-10, 0-4.

Darian Mack led UK with 10 kills and hit .421. Kaz Brown and Leah Edmond had nine kills each.

Auburn held Arkansas’ Pilar Victoria to just seven kills as the Tigers won at home 25-23, 25-22, 26-24. Brenna McIlroy led Auburn with 12 kills and 13 digs as it improved to 10-3, 3-1. Arkansas (11-5, 1-3) got 11 kills from Hailey Dirrigi. Victoria, who leads the NCAA in kills, had 15 digs.

Also in the SEC, South Carolina beat Tennessee in four, Missouri went to Alabama and swept the Crimson Tide and Ole Miss beat Georgia in five.

Pac-12: USC stayed unbeaten in league play with its 25-20, 25-21, 28-26 victory over visiting Washington. It left USC 12-3, 4-0 in the Pac-12, while UW fell to 13-2, 3-1.

Brittany Abercrombie led USC with 13 kills and eight digs, Niki Withers had 12 kills and hit .391, and Khalia Lanier had 11 kills despite hitting .077 and had 12 digs.

Washington, which hit .131, got 15 of its 38 kills from Carly DeHoog, who hit .448. She also had eight blocks.

UCLA’s Reily Buechler had 21 kills and hit .465 as the Bruins (9-4, 2-2) beat Washington State (12-4, 1-3) 25-12, 25-12, 22-25, 25-13. Jenny Mosser added 17 kills and seven digs.

Washington State’s McKenna Woodford had 10 kills. Her team hit .099.

Cal beat visiting Arizona 25-19, 25-20, 15-25, 22-25, 15-11 on a day when the home team honored Savannah Rennie. To recognize Rennie, who had a liver transplant and is now battling Non-Hodgkin Post-Transplant Lymphoma, it was called #SavStrong Day.

Mima Mirkovic had 12 kills and 26 digs as Cal improved to 11-4, 2-2. Antzela Dempi added 11 kills.

Arizona (7-6, 1-3) got 19 kills and 10 digs from Kendra Dahlke and 13 from Elizabeth Shelton.

Big Ten: Illinois went to New Brunswick, N.J., and crushed Rutgers 25-11, 25, 16, 25-18. Illinois (12-3, 3-1) got nine kills each from Beth Prince and Ali Bastianelli, who hit .583 and had three blocks.

Rutgers is 5-11, 0-4.

ACC: Miami is 9-1. The Hurricanes finally lost, falling at Louisville 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 to drop to 3-1 in the ACC.

Melanie McHenry had 15 kills, nine digs and three blocks for Louisville (8-5, 3-1). Jasmine Bennett had eight blocks, including on the final two points of the match. Miami’s Brooke McDermott and Olga Strantzali had 10 kills each.

That leaves Pittsburgh and NC State atop the league at 4-0.

Pittsburgh (11-4) swept Virginia Tech 25-13, 25-22, 25-17 as Stephanie Williams had 11 kills. VT is 7-2, 1-3.

NC State swept Clemson to improve to 9-6. Julia Brown led with 14 kills, hit .423 and three blocks and 11 digs. Lauryn Terry had six kills, hit .455 and had 11 blocks, two solo. The Wolfpack had a school-record 14.5 blocks.

Clemson is 5-11, 0-4.

Notre Dame (11-4, 1-3) got its first league win by rallying past visiting Florida State 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 25-12, 15-12. Jemma Yeadon had 14 kills and 16 digs and three others — Sam Fry, Rebecca Nunge and Lauren Woodard — had 10 kills apiece.

FSU (8-4, 2-2) got 14 kills from Milica Kubura, who also had eight blocks. Brianne Burkert had 12 kills, 32 assists and 20 digs to go with four blocks.

Syracuse won at Wake Forest 25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 25-13. The ‘Cuse is 11-6, 3-1 and got 13 kills and eight digs from Ella Saada. Wake (10-6, 2-2) got 16 kills from Kylie Long, who had five digs and four blocks.

Cori Clifton had 18 kills. Georgia Tech (7-8, 2-2) took down North Carolina (5-7, 1-2) in four, while Duke (11-4, 3-1) swept Boston College (3-11, 0-5). Cadie Bates had 14 kills, hit .400 and had 13 digs for Duke.

JMU falls: The Dukes’ undefeated record didn’t go quietly as James Madison battled to a 27-25, 25-22, 21-25, 19-25, 17-15 loss to College of Charleston.

It left both teams 3-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association as JMU dropped to 12-1 and C of C improved to 14-4.

For Charleston players had 13 or more kills, led by Lauren Freed’s 16. She also had 11 digs. Bryn Recker had 20 kills, 14 digs and five blocks for JMU.

Also: No. 25 Wichita State beat Central Florida 21-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-15 to get to 12-3, 4-0 in the American Athletic. Alex Koon had 12 kills and hit .300 to go with five blocks and four digs. SMU (10-5, 4-0) kept pace with a five-set win at Cincinnati …

Dayton is finding its stride and is 11-6, 3-0 in the Atlantic 10 after sweeping LaSalle … In Conference USA, Western Kentucky is 17-2, 4-0 after sweeping Middle Tennessee. North Texas (16-2, 3-1 Conference USA) swept Louisiana Tech …

Fairfield is only 11-6 but 6-0 in the Metro Atlantic after breaking a tie at the top by beating Niagara (9-6, 5-1) in five. Quinnipiac and Iona are both 5-2 in the MAAC …

Lehigh won again and is 13-5, 4-0 in the Patriot League after sweeping Bucknell … Oral Roberts won in four at North Dakota State to take over the lead in the Summit. ORU is 7-9, 4-0.