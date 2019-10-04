NCAA volleyball: BYU, SFA, GCU all keep rolling, USD, Fresno get victories

BYU was the only ranked team in action Thursday and the ninth-ranked Cougars won their seventh match in a row, a West Coast Conference sweep at Pacific.

Sarah Davis had a career-high 28 kills but Sacramento State lost to Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin kept rolling and improved to 15-1, Grand Canyon won again and is 13-2, and Utah State — down 0-2— came back and won a Mountain West match, its first victory of the season after 14 defeats.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Friday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

The Pac-12 schedule is loaded, highlighted by No. 3 Stanford at No. 25 Oregon at 7 p.m. Pacific on ESPN2.

Eighth-ranked Washington goes to USC, No. 19 Cal goes to Oregon State, No. 20 Utah plays at Arizona, No. 24 Washington State is at UCLA, and Colorado plays at Arizona State.

The spotlight will not, for a change, be on the Big Ten, where there are four matches but only two involving ranked teams as No. 17 Purdue is home for Northwestern and No. 18 Illinois goes to Indiana. Also, Michigan is at Maryland and Michigan State is at Ohio State.

Fourth-ranked Pittsburgh tops the ACC schedule as the Panthers go to Miami. No. 23 Florida State is home for Virginia. Also, Virginia Tech is at NC State, Wake Forest plays at Syracuse, Clemson goes to Notre Dame, Georgia Tech is at Louisville, and Duke plays at Boston College.

The SEC slate includes No. 15 Kentucky playing host to South Carolina. Ole Miss goes to Mississippi State, Tennessee plays at Georgia, and Texas A&M is at Arkansas.

The Big 12 is idle.

In the Big East, No. 14 Creighton goes to St. John’s, while No. 21 Rice plays a Conference USA match at UTSA.

Click here for the complete NCAA.com scoreboard and to watch any match that is being broadcast, go to the VolleyballMag.com daily TV and streaming listings.

West Coast Conference: BYU (13-2, 4-0) won 25-19, 25-17, 26-24 at Pacific (10-5, 2-1). McKenna Miller led with 13 kills and hit .300 to go with three assists, a dig and a block. Riley Patterson had 13 kills for Pacific …

San Diego (11-4, 4-0) kept pace with a 25-20, 25-16, 26-14 win at Saint Mary’s (4-9, 0-3), the 400th career victory for coach Jennifer Petrie. Thana Fayad led USD with 12 kills and hit .550 to go with an assist, six digs and four blocks, two solo. Roxie Wiblin had 11 kills and hit .625 and had two aces and four digs …

Pepperdine (7-8, 3-1) beat visiting Portland (8-6, 0-3) 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14 behind 20 kills by Shannon Scully, who hit .308 and had an assist, two blocks and 18 digs. Hannah Frohling had 11 kills, two assists, an ace, three blocks and seven digs. Liz Reich had 16 kills, three blocks and two digs for Portland …

And Loyola Marymount (9-7, 3-1) swept visiting Gonzaga (6-9, 0-3) 25-18, 25-17, 25-19. Megan Rice had 17 kills and hit .406 to go with three assists, four blocks and six digs. Savannah Slattery had 14 kills, hit .360, and had a block and three digs.

Mountain West: Fresno State swept New Mexico and improved to 10-5, 3-0 and caught up with idle No. 16 Colorado State atop the league standings. Desiree Sukhov had 18 kills and hit .471 in the 25-14, 25-22, 25-21 victory and added an assist, two aces, seven digs and two blocks. Tai Bierria had 10 kills for New Mexico (5-10, 0-3) …

Wyoming (8-7, 3-1) played in its fourth five-set MWC match in a row and won 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-10 at Air Force (4-11, 1-2). Jackie McBride led with 18 kills and hit .341 and had two digs, an assist, and seven blocks, one solo. Kyra Slavik had four kills in 13 errorless attempts and had 43 assists, three blocks and 18 digs. Denise Ssozi led Air Force with 22 kills, two assists, a block and 20 digs …

UNLV (5-9, 1-2) beat San Diego State (8-6, 1-2) 25-21, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23 as Mariena Hayden had 16 kills, hit .364, and had an assist, two aces, 13 digs and three blocks, one solo. Hannah Turnlund had 15 kills for SDSU and hit .375 to go with an assist, a block and seven digs …

Utah State (1-14, 1-2) beat visiting San Jose State (5-9, 0-3) 23-25, 26-28, 25-21, 26-24, 15-13. Whitney Solosabal led Utah State with 16 kills and hit .350. She had five blocks and four digs. SJSU, which hit .095, had five players with 11 or more kills, including Haylee Nelson with 17 …

And Nevada (12-3, 2-1) won at Boise State (10-4, 2-1) 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23. Kili Robins had 18 kills and hit .353 for Nevada. Kayla Afoa had 16 kills and 19 digs. Jessica Donohue tied the Boise State record with 12 blocks and had 10 kills.

Western Athletic: Grand Canyon (13-2, 3-0) beat visiting Seattle U (9-8, 0-3) 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 as Yeny Murillo led a balanced attack with 12 kills, hitting .333, and had two digs and two blocks, one solo. Sarah Hagge had 11 kills and hit .455. Sofia Sanchez had 12 kills for Seattle …

NM State (12-3, 3-0) kept pace with a 28-26, 25-17, 25-22 win over visiting UT Rio Grande Valley (7-10, 1-2). Savannah Davison led with 12 kills and hit .370 and added two aces, nine digs and three blocks, one solo. Megan Hart had 10 kills, hit .471, and had two assists, four blocks and two digs. Barbara Silva led UTRGV with 12 kills and hit .435 …

And Utah Valley (5-10, 1-2) swept at CSU Bakersfield (6-9, 1-2) as Kazna Tarawhiti had 14 kills and hit .367 to go with three aces, two blocks and six digs in the 25-17, 25-22, 25-22 victory. Milica Vukobrat had 12 kills for CSU Bakersfield. She hit .478, and had an assist, two aces, two blocks and nine digs.

Big Sky: Idle Northern Colorado (8-6, 2-0) stands alone atop the league, but five teams are tied at 2-1, including Portland State (6-8, 2-1) after it beat Northern Arizona (9-6, 2-1) 25-18, 25-27, 27-25, 16-25, 15-9. Jasmine Powell led four Vikings with 13 or more kills with 19 as she had four aces, two blocks and 26 digs. Parker Webb had 15 kills, three blocks and 13 digs and Ellie Snook had 30 digs and five assists. Setter Carolina Dragani had a kill, 51 assists, two aces, a block and 12 digs. Abby Akin led NAU with 17 kills and hit .556. She had an assist, an ace, three digs and four blocks. Sydney Lema had 10 kills and 35 digs to go with two assists, an ace and three blocks, two solo. And Taylor Jacobsen had 10 kills and 25 digs …

Southern Utah (9-6, 2-1) won at Sacramento State (6-10, 1-2) 25-23, 27-25, 20-25, 16-25, 15-7. Shannon Webb had 17 kills for SUU, and had three assists, 12 digs and three blocks. Stacey Hone had 15 kills and hit .344. Davis got her 28 kills for Sacramento State on 74 kills and had two assists, an ace, six digs and a block …

Montana State (6-6, 2-1) beat visiting Idaho (6-9, 2-1) 25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23 as Evi Wilson had 18 kills, hit .317, and had two blocks and three digs. Warren Kennedy had 18 kills for Idaho …

And Montana (2-12, 1-2) got a much-needed win with a sweep of visiting Eastern Washington (2-13, 0-3).

Southland Conference: SFA (15-1, 3-0) won 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 at Lamar (5-8, 0-3) as Corin Evans had 14 kills, hit .324, and had an ace and 10 digs … Sam Houston State (7-8, 3-0) kept pace at the top with a 25-23, 25-21, 25-16 over visiting New Orleans (9-8, 2-1). Catherine Krieger led SHSU with 13 kills and hit .455 …

Central Arkansas (7-9, 1-2) came back to win 22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-13, 15-13 at Incarnate Word (4-13, 0-3) as Madi Bowles had 23 kills and Lexi Miller had 16. Bowles had one error in 32 attacks and hit .688 and had an assist, an ace, three blocks and three digs. Julia Monday had 16 kills and hit .355 for UIW …

Northwestern State is 10-7, 2-1 after winning 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23 at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (8-9, 1-3). Alexis Warren led the Demons with 20 kills as she hit .425 and had 12 digs and two blocks, one solo. Kourtney Seaton had 15 kills and hit .542 to go with three aces. Chloe Simon had 16 kills and hit .429 for TAMUCC …

Nicholls State (8-7, 2-2) won in four at Houston Baptist (9-9, 1-2) as Emily Gauthreauz had 16 kills, an assist, two aces and 12 digs. Mikayla Vivens had 16 kills and 15 digs for HBU … And McNeese (8-7, 1-2) swept visiting Abilene Christian (4-9, 2-1). Macee Krpec had 14 kills and hit .429 for McNeese and had an assist, two blocks and two digs.

MAC-tion: Central Michigan (13-2, 2-0), the only team unbeaten in league play in the Mid-American Conference West Division, won at Eastern Michigan (5-10, 0-3) 18-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20. Savannah Thompson led with 15 kills and had 18 digs. Franki Strefling had 17, two blocks and 14 digs for EMU … In the only other MAC match, Ohio (9-6, 1-1) beat Kent State (7-8, 0-3) 25-21, 25-16, 25-16. Tia Jimerson led with 11 kills as she hit .733 with no errors in 15 swings to go with a dig and four blocks, one solo.

Colgate tops HC: In a Patriot League match, Colgate improved to 10-5, 3-0 with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-21 sweep of visiting Holy Cross (3-14, 0-3). Alex Stein led with 12 kills and had 10 digs. Holy Cross hit minus .037.