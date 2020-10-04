NCAA volleyball: Strong weekend for Texas, Notre Dame, Duke, Cajuns

Texas swept Kansas again to improve to 4-0 and remain the only unbeaten team in the Big 12.

Duke and Notre Dame are the only unbeatens in the ACC, but Duke didn’t get a chance to win again Saturday when the Blue Devils’ match with Virginia was coronavirused out.

Louisiana won twice more to get to 11-0, 5-0 in the Sun Belt.

And Josie Stanford had 28 kills Saturday for Arkansas State.

There were no big surprises Friday and Saturday and now NCAA Division I volleyball takes a break until Wednesday when — maybe — Florida State plays an ACC match at Georgia Tech. It will be the first match for FSU, already coronavirused out twice this abbreviated fall season.

To catch up on matches through Thursday, please read our Friday NCAA roundup.

Big 12 — Texas swept Kansas 25-20, 25-19, 25-15 on Friday as Logan Eggleston led the Longhorns for the fourth time in four matches, this time with 18 kills while hitting .357. She had an ace, seven digs, and two blocks, one solo. Skylar Fields had 10 kills with no errors in 21 attacks to hit .476 and added a block and four digs. For four matches, Eggleston is averaging a whopping 5.31 kills per set while hitting 327 and Fields is averaging 3.85 kills while hitting .376. Against Kansas, the Longhorns hit .301 and are hitting .336 as a team for four matches.

Also, Brionne Butler had five kills and five blocks, one solo, and Jhenna Gabriel had three kills in four attempts, 31 assists, two blocks and eight digs.

Kansas, which opened Big 12 play with a victory over Baylor, has now lost three in a row. The Jayhawks, who hit .075, got six kills from Jenny Mosser and five each from three others …

Iowa State and visiting Texas Tech split, leaving both teams 2-2.

Iowa State won on Friday as Brooke Andersen had a career-high 16 kills in the 25-17, 21-25, 25-13, 25-20 victory. Andersen, who hit .293, had three blocks and six digs. Eleanor Holthaus had 13 kills and no errors in 20 swings to hit .650 and added three of team’s eight aces, 13 digs, and two blocks, one solo. Annie Hatch had 12 kills, an ace, a block and six digs. Jenna Brandt had a kills, 46 assists, two aces, two blocks and eight digs, and Izzy Enna 23 digs to go with three assists and two aces.

Texas Tech hit .142. Samantha Sanders led with 11 kills, two aces, and eight digs.

Then Saturday, the Red Raiders rebounded for a tough 16-25, 26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13 victory. Brooke Kanas, who had five kills and hit negative on Friday, and Caitlin Dugan had 17 kills apiece. Sanders added 12 and Allison Bloss 11 to go with four blocks, one solo, and three digs. Setter Alex Kirby had quite a line with four kills in eight errorless attempts, 52 assists, three blocks and 19 digs. Emerson Solano had 24 digs.

Holthaus led ISU with 19 kills while hitting .417 to go with four assists, four blocks, and 11 digs. Avery Rhodes had 12 kills, hit .370 and had six blocks. Anderson had 12 more kills, two assists, five blocks, and 19 digs. Candelaria Herrera had 10 kills, two assists, a dig, and nine blocks, two solo. Brandt had five kills, 51 assists, three aces, five blocks, and nine digs.

Kansas State (3-1), which won in five at West Virginia (1-3) on Thursday, did it again on Friday, this time 21-25, 30-28, 24-26, 25-17, 15-8 as Jayden Nembhard stayed hot. She had 24 kills on Thursday and then on Friday had 19 more to go with three blocks and a dig. Aliyah Carter had 17 kills, four blocks, and three digs, and Kadye Fernholz had 12 kills, hit .346, and had eight digs and seven blocks, one solo. Abigail Archibong added 10 kills, six blocks, and four digs. Setter Teana Adams-Kaonohi had 46 assists, an ace and seven digs. McKenzie Morris had 24 digs.

K-State hit .197, while WVU hit .156. The Mountaineers got 17 kills from Natali Petrova, who added three aces, an assist, three blocks, and 19 digs. Kristin Lux had 11 kills and Lacey Zerwas three kills, 42 assists, three blocks and 12 digs. Alexa Hasting had 24 digs …

Baylor (3-1) swept TCU (0-2) twice.

On Friday, the Bears hit .400 as they won 25-19, 25-19, 25-12. Yossiana Pressley had 14 kills and hit .448 to go with an ace and six digs. Lauren Harrison had 12 kills, hit .500, and had two blocks and two digs. Marieke van der Mark had 11 kills, hit .409 and had three blocks, two solo, and two digs. TCU, which hit .136 in its season opener, got 12 kills from Katie Clark.

Then Saturday, Baylor battered the Horned Frogs 25-17, 25-10, 25-15. TCU hit minus .020.

Baylor, which hit .405, got 12 kills apiece from Pressley and Kara McGhee. McGhee had no errors in 14 attacks to hit .857 and had five blocks.

ACC — There were supposed to be five sets of back-to-back matches but Duke at Virginia was called off and Virginia Tech at NC State was postponed before the weekend.

Start with Duke-Virginia. The Blue Devils (3-0) won 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 as they hit .319. Payton Schwantz led with 13 kills as she hit .440 with an assist, three aces, three blocks and 11 digs. Gracie Johnson had 12 kills, hit .417, and added two assists, a block, and seven digs. Virginia (1-1) lost its ACC opener as Grace Turner led with 12 kills. The Cavaliers hit .155.

And then Virginia announced that Saturday’s match “has been postponed because of a lack of available players by UVA due to COVID and injury-related issues. The match will be re-scheduled for a later date.”

Notre Dame (3-0), meanwhile, was handing it to Syracuse (2-2), which had gotten everyone’s attention the first weekend by beating Pitt twice.

On Friday, the Irish won 25-20, 25-16, 20-25, 25-21 as Charley Niego led with 19 kills and 18 digs, and Caroline Meuth had 15 kills, two assists, six blocks and 13 digs. Lindsey Miller had 11 kills with no errors in 18 swings to hit .611 and added five blocks and three digs. Zoe Nunez had 51 assists and two kills in three errorless attempts. Polina Shemanova led Syracuse with 14 kills, two blocks and 22 digs.

Then Saturday, Notre Dame won 25-18, 26-24, 25-16 as Meuth had 17 kills, three blocks, two assists, and seven digs, and Niego had 15 kills with one error in 30 attacks to hit .467 to go with two assists, an ace, and nine digs. Nunez had 43 assists, a kill, three blocks, and 11 digs. Shemanova had 15 more kills and 14 digs for Syracuse …

Louisville (2-1) won twice at Boston College (0-2), sweeping on Friday and winning four on Saturday.

On Friday, as both teams wore masks throughout the match, Louisville won 25-19, 25-16, 25-9 as Claire Chaussee led the Cardinals with 11 kills, and Aiko Jones and Anna DeBeer eight each. DeBeer had no errors in 12 swings and her team hit .474. BC hit .189 and got seven kills from Clare Naughton.

Saturday, Louisville won 25-21, 25-14, 26-28, 25-16 as DeBeer, a freshman from Louisville, led with 18 kills and hit .484. She also had two blocks and six digs. Chaussee had 14 kills, hit .333, and had an ace, a block, and seven digs, and Jones had 10 kills, five digs, and seven blocks, four solo. Amaya Tillman had 10 blocks, four solo, to go with eight kills, and Anna Stevenson had nine kills, hit .400, and had three blocks. Rachael DeMarcus had 52 assists, two blocks, eight digs, and three kills as her team hit .305. BC, which hit .142, got 16 kills from Naughton, who hit .302 and had six digs and a solo block …

Miami (3-1) won twice at Wake Forest (0-1), winning in four both days.

In Friday’s 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19 victory, Miami’s Janice Leao had 13 kills with no errors in 20 attacks to hit .650. She had an assist, two of her team’s 10 aces, and four blocks. Angela Grieve had 12 kills, hit .333, and had two aces, three blocks and three digs. Lauren Tarnoff had 10 kills, hit .429, and added an assist, a block, and two digs. Elizaveta Lukianova had nine kills and four aces. Wake got 15 kills from Ashley Slater, while Peyton Suess had 13 and Caroline Kuhn 10.

Saturday, Miami won 25-23, 25-14, 26-28, 25-16. Lukianova led with 13 kills, three more aces, two blocks, and three digs. Grieve had 10 kills and hit .471 to go with an ace, four digs, and three blocks, one solo. Leao had nine kills in 17 errorless swings and had two aces, seven blocks and three digs. Priscilla Hernandez had 15 digs and three aces.

Kuhn had 17 kills for Wake Forest to go with a block and five digs.

Sun Belt — The Ragin’ Cajuns are 11-0 after Louisiana-Lafayette won in four at Louisiana-Monroe on Friday and then sweeping on Saturday.

Friday, the Cajuns won 25-18, 23-25, 25-17, 25-12 behind 17 kills from Kelsey Bennett, who had three blocks and 16 digs. Hali Wisnoskie had 15 kills, hit .310, and had four assists and 14 digs. Taylor Gates had 14 kills, an ace, four digs and three blocks, one solo, and Kara Barnes had nine kills, hit .400, and had three digs and four blocks, two solo. Ina Gosen had 12 kills and Haley Coulter 10 for ULM (1-7).

Saturday, Louisiana-Lafayette won 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 as Bennett had 13 more kills and nine digs, Barnes had 12 kills, hit .320, and had six blocks, three solo, to go with three digs. ULM hit .038 …

Little Rock (1-5) split with Arkansas State (1-1), which saw its first two series of the fall season coronavirused out.

Lauran Jansen had 20 kills as Little Rock won Friday 25-22, 12-25, 28-26, 25-20. Jansen had an ace, 22 digs, and a block. Nicole Medlin had 10 kills and hit .375 to go with a dig and four blocks, one solo. Madison Brown had 14 kills from ASU, hitting .314, and had two blocks and seven digs. Stanford had 10 kills.

Saturday, Stanford and Arkansas State turned the table, winning 25-23, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22. Stanford took 58 swings and hit .293 with her 28 kills. She also had two blocks and three digs. Brown added 11 kills with no errors in 31 attacks to hit .355. She had two blocks and four digs. Jansen had 20 kills for Little Rock to go with two aces, 24 digs, and three blocks, one solo. Nedima Kamberovic had 11 kills …

Also Friday, Georgia Southern swept at Georgia State and South Alabama held off visiting Troy in five.

Georgia Southern (1-1) won 25-14, 25-19, 25-22 as Maddie Bryant, Mya Wilson, and Chamblee Russell had nine kills apiece. Bryant hit .381 and had two blocks and 10 digs. Wilson had six blocks. Georgia State (2-5) hit .080 …

South Alabama (1-5) broke through with a 21-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-10 victory and dealt Troy (4-1) its first loss. Rebecca Walk had 21 kills for USA and hit .500 to go with an assist, four digs, and five blocks, one solo. Hannah Harris had 11 kills, two assists, three blocks — one solo — and 10 digs. Hannah Maddux had 10 kills, five blocks and eight digs, and the other Hannah, Hannah Johnson, had five kills and eight blocks, one solo. Julia Brooks had 11 kills and three blocks for Troy and Halston Hillier had 10 kills and two blocks.

Missouri State wins — The Bears of the Missouri Valley Conference (2-0) beat Central Arkansas of the Southland Conference (0-3) 25-20, 25-21, 14-25, 25-9.

Amelia Flynn led with 16 kills, an assist, an ace, and 11 digs. Brooklyn Cink had 15 kills, two assists, four of her team’s 12 aces, a block, and nine digs. Azyah Green had seven kills and six blocks and setter Kennedee Anderson had three kills in six errorless tries, 37 assists, four aces, two blocks, and nine digs.

Lexi Miller had 17 kills for Central Arkansas and added a solo block and two digs. Charlie Tidwell had 13 kills, an ace, a block and 13 digs.