39 kills for UCLA’s May; A&M upsets Vols; Louisville, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Washington win

UCLA’s Mac May had 39 kills, the most in the NCAA this season, and hit .357 as the No. 15 Bruins won at Washington State in a five-setter Sunday that went overtime.

Also in the Pac-12, Stanford beat Arizona, and No. 19 Utah beat No. 11 Oregon, meaning no team in the conference is undefeated in league play.

There were no surprises in the seven-match ACC slate that included No. 3 Louisville sweeping at No. 18 Georgia Tech.

And in the Big Ten, No. 5 Wisconsin won in four at Illinois, and No. 12 Nebraska swept visiting Michigan State.

The upset of the day belonged to Texas A&M, which knocked off No. 20 Tennessee in the SEC.

Monday’s schedule is light but includes Jackson State at Alabama State, Southern at Grambling, Mississippi Valley at Alabama A&M, and Alcorn at Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the SWAC. And in the Missouri Valley, Northern Iowa goes to Loyola Chicago, and Drake is at Valparaiso.

PAC-12 — There are now five teams tied for the Pac-12 lead at 3-1 and four others tied at 2-2.

UCLA (10-2, 3-1) played again without freshman Charitie Luper, its second-leading attacker who also missed Friday’s five-set loss at Washington, but rebounded with a 20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 20-18 win at Washington State (8-6, 2-2). May was spectacular, and her 39 kills are the most by a Bruin in conference play and the second-most in program history, behind the 43 Natalie Williams had against Hawai’i in 1991.

May had only nine errors in 84 attacks to hit .357 and had 15 digs. Elan McCall had 12 kills, three aces, 13 digs, and two blocks, one solo. UCLA, which faced five match points in the fifth set, also got nine kills and two solo blocks from Anna Dodson. Shelby Martin had three kills in six errorless attempts, 55 assists, an ace, and nine digs. Zoe Fleck had 24 digs and five assists. Katy Ryan led WSU with 19 kills, hit .485 and had two blocks and four digs. Pia Timmer had 18 kills, an ace, three blocks, and 10 digs …

Stanford (8-4, 3-1) swept Arizona (11-4, 3-1) 25-15, 25-18, 25-16. Kendall Kipp led with 12 kills, hit .348 and had two aces and three blocks … Utah (10-3, 3-1) beat Oregon (12-2, 3-1) 25-21, 16-25, 25-15, 25-19. Dani Drews led Utah with 19 kills, a solo block, and 11 digs … No. 13 Washington (9-3, 2-2) hit .377 as it beat visiting USC (6-7, 2-2) 22-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19. Claire Hoffman led with 15 kills, hit .361, and added two blocks, Samantha Drechsel had 13 kills and hit .348 to go with two assists, two aces, three blocks, and seven digs, and Emoni Bush had 12 kills and hit .385 to go with four blocks. Ella May Powell had three kills in four errorless tries, 42 assists, six of her team’s 10 aces, 10 digs, and two blocks, one solo.

Brooke Botkin had 17 kills for USC, hit .317 and had two aces, six digs, and three blocks, one solo … No. 24 Colorado (11-2, 2-2) swept visiting Oregon State (2-10, 0-4) as Maya Tabron had 13 kills … And Arizona State (8-7, 1-3) got its first league win, a four-set victory at Cal (7-8, 0-4).

BIG TEN — Wisconsin (11-1, 3-1) won at Illinois (11-4, 3-1), handing the Illini its first league loss 22-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17. Polish freshman Julia Orzol led with 16 kills, an ace, and four digs. Devyn Robinson had 14 kills, hit .440, and had three blocks and a dig. Grace Lobeg had 12 kills, hit .344, and had eight digs and three blocks, one solo. Dana Rettke had 10 kills and two blocks, one solo. Sydney Hilley had four kills, 54 assists, 10 digs, and two blocks, one solo. Lauren Barnes had 26 digs and two assists.

Illinois, which hit .197, got 13 kills from Megan Cooney, who hit .345 and had a block and 13 digs. Jessica Nunge had 11 kills, two aces, two blocks, and eight digs. Raina Terry had 10 kills, an assist, eight digs, and three blocks, two solo …

Nebraska (10-3, 4-0) moved into a tie with idle Penn State atop the conference with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 sweep of Michigan State (8-5, 1-3). The Huskers, getting their third sweep in a row, got 10 kills from Madi Kubik and nine from Lindsay Krause. Cecilee Max-Brown had 10 kills for Michigan State, which hit .079.

ACC — Louisville (14-0, 4-0) swept at Georgia Tech (11-3, 2-2), which went 0-2 for the weekend after losing to Notre Dame on Friday. Four Cardinals had nine or more kills, 12 by Anna DeBeer, who had three blocks and six digs … Notre Dame (5-9, 2-2) swept at Clemson (10-5, 2-2). Aubrey Hamilton led with 12 kills and hit .375 … Syracuse (14-2, 3-1) swept Virginia Tech (9-7, 0-4). Polina Shemanova and Marina Markova had 10 kills each … Florida State (10-3, 3-1) swept North Carolina (11-4, 0-4) as the Seminoles had 13 blocks. Audrey Koening led with 11 kills and two of those blocks … Kamryn Malloy had 25 kills as Wake Forest (10-5, 1-3) won in five at Boston College (12-6, 2-2). Malloy had three errors in 50 attacks to hit .440 and had an assist, four aces, eight digs, and two blocks, one solo. Ashley Slater had 18 kills, hit .343, and had an ace, two blocks, and four digs. BC’s Clare Naughton and Katrina Jensen had 18 kills each … Miami (12-2, 3-1) swept NC State (7-8, 1-3) for its best 14-match record since going 13-1 in 2011. Aristea Tontai led with 12 kills, had no errors in 13 attacks and hit .923. She also had six blocks. Melissa Evans had 21 kills and hit .410 for NC State … And Duke (11-4, 2-2) swept at Virginia (8-6, 1-3).

SEC — Texas A&M (10-4, 3-1) got swept by Tennessee on Saturday, but Sunday beat the No. 20 Vols (12-3,4-1) in five. Morgan Christon had 20 kills, hit .364 and added a block and four digs in the 24-26, 25-23, 17-25, 25-21, 17-15 victory. Lauren Davis had 16 kills, an assist, two digs, and four blocks, one solo, Camille Connor had nine kills with one error in 19 attempts, 45 assists, an ace, five blocks, and 14 digs. Her team hit .209. Macy Carrabine had 23 digs and seven assists.

Tennessee had four players with 11 or more kills, 14 by Danielle Mahaffey and 13 by Breana Runnels. Mahaffey had seven blocks, three solo. Natalie Hayward had two kills, 49 assists, three aces, four blocks, and 20 digs. Her team hit .216. Madison Bryant had 23 digs, six assists, and an ace …

Florida (10-5, 4-1) made it back-to-back sweeps over visiting Ole Miss (12-3, 1-3) and hit .349. Merritt Beason and T’Ara Ceasar had nine kills each. Ole Miss hit .040 … Auburn (10-4, 2-2) beat visiting Alabama (8-8, 0-4). Rebekah Rath led with 16 kills, two aces, 11 digs, and five blocks, one solo.

AROUND THE NATION — Dayton improved to 10-5, 4-0 in the Atlantic 10, with a sweep of Duquesne (7-8, 2-2). Jamie Peterson had 14 kills, hit .414, and had an ace, five blocks, and seven digs …

Marquette (13-4, 4-0) swept its Big East match at DePaul (9-7, 2-2) as six players had six or more kills, nine each by Taylor Wolf and Hope Werch. Savannah Rennie had seven kills with one error in 15 attacks and three blocks, one solo, and Carsen Murray had seven kills with one error in 13 swings and six blocks, one solo …

Nicole Lennon had 25 kills and hit .350 to go with two assists and 18 digs as Rice (9-5, 4-) won its Conference USA match in five against UTEP (11-4, 0-2) …

Delaware State (15-1, 3-0) won its 11th match in a row, a MEAC sweep of Maryland Eastern Shore … Sara Esposito had 22 kills and hit .383 as ETSU won its SoCon match in four at The Citadel. …

In the Patriot League, Colgate improved to 8-7, 5-1 in the conference, with a four-set win over Army West Point (10-5, 4-2). Alli Lowe led with 16 kills as she hit .333 and had three assists, two aces, a block, and five digs …

Towson (16-2, 4-2) came back from a loss to Elon (10-6, 5-1) by beating the Phoenix in four in Colonial Athletic Association action. Lydia Wiers led with 14 kills, and Irbe Lazda had 13. Elon’s Leah Daniel had 18 kills, hit .353, and had a block and four digs … Also in the CAA, Northeastern won in five at UNCW. Erica Staunton led with 17 kills, and Charleston won in four at William & Mary as Anna Smith had 19 kills, hit .375, and had three aces, two digs, and two blocks.

In the Metro Atlantic, Jordan Newblatt had 24 kills in Marist‘s five-set win at Rider and added two assists, two aces, 17 digs, and four blocks. Also in the MAAC, Niagara lost in five at Iona, but Jaycie Roberts had 19 kills, an assist, two aces, 16 digs, and four blocks. Maddy Dunigan had 17 kills with one error in 33 swings in Siena‘s four-set win at Saint Peter.

