No Plummer? No problem.

Third-ranked Stanford was without the reigning national player of the year, Kathryn Plummer, lost the first set, but then won in four at No. 25 Oregon.

There was one stunning upset Friday in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.

UC Irvine, down 0-2, came back to win at No. 11 Hawai’i in five. It was the first time UCI ever beat the Rainbow Wahine after losing to them 40 times.

There were two other upsets, both in the Pac-12, as USC knocked off No. 8 Washington and UCLA beat No. 24 Washington State.

It was a good night to be a Taylor in Oakland, Michigan, as Green Bay beat Oakland in the Horizon League. Taylor Wolf had 25 kills for Green Bay and Taylor Dellinger had 29 for Oakland.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Saturday’s schedule that includes five Big Ten matches. Second-ranked Nebraska is home for No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 5 Penn State plays host to Iowa, No. 7 Minnesota is home for Rutgers, Northwestern goes to Indiana and Michigan State is at Maryland.

In the Pac-12, Stanford gets no time to rest as it goes to Oregon State.

Top-ranked Baylor has a Big 12 match against visiting Kansas State. Also in the Big 12, Iowa State goes to West Virginia and Kansas is at Oklahoma.

The SEC and ACC don’t play volleyball on football Saturdays.

But the West Coast Conference does, and that includes No. 9 BYU at Saint Mary’s and San Diego at Pacific. Also in the WCC, Pepperdine is home for Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount entertains Portland.

There are four matches in the Big East, including No. 14 Creighton playing at Seton Hall.

Hawai’i doesn’t get any rest in the Big West, either. The Rainbow Wahine play at Cal State Fullerton. Also in the Big West, UC Santa Barbara is home for UC Riverside, Cal Poly is home for UC Davis, and Long Beach State goes to CSUN.

Click here for the complete NCAA.com scoreboard and to watch any match that is being broadcast, go to the VolleyballMag.com daily TV and streaming listings.

UCI upsets Hawai’i in Big West: The 11-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16, 15-13 victory was significant in many ways. To begin with, the visiting Anteaters (4-12 overall, 1-3 Big West) entered on a four-match losing streak. Then they hit .115 in the first set and .118 in the second.

Abby Marjam led UCI with 14 kills and added an assist, an ace, a block and four digs. Loryn Carter and Onye Ofoegbu had 13 kills each and none of their teammates had more than five. Carter, who hit .423, had two aces, two block and four digs, while Ofoegbu had six blocks, one solo. Kelly Negron had three kills, 30 assists, a block and 15 digs.

Their team hit .304 in the third set, .323 in the fourth and .348 in the fifth when they lost a 12-8 lead but won on a service error and a kill by Ofoegbu.

“This team has faced a lot of adversity up until now so this win means a lot to us as team and as a program,” UCI coach Ashlie Hain said. “I was proud of the way both Abby and Onye played tonight. They showed maturity and resilience.”

It dropped Hawai’i to 12-2, 2-1. Hanna Helvig led Hawai’i with 14 kills and had five assists, an ace, two blocks and four digs. McKenna Ross and Skyler Williams had nine kills each. UH hit .229 …

Also in the Big West on Friday, UCSB (14-1, 4-0) swept UC Davis (10-6, 2-1) and Cal Poly (11-5, 4-0) did the same to UC Riverside (5-9, 1-2), leaving UCSB and Cal Poly tied atop the league standings.

UCSB won 25-9, 25-15, 25-17, hitting .384, as Talullah Froley led a balanced attack with nine kills, hitting .438. Lindsey Ruddins had eight kills in 18 errorless attacks and had 12 digs and two blocks … Mia Dvoracek had 10 kills in Cal Poly’s 25-12, 25-16, 25-16 win as the Mustangs won at home for the 26th time in a row.

Pac-12: UCLA is alone at the top at 3-0 and six teams are tied for second at 2-1.

With Plummer on the sidelines, out with an undisclosed injury, Stanford (8-3, 2-1) rallied to win at Oregon 21-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-19 as Kendall Kipp led with 16 kills and hit .306 to go with an assist, four blocks and a dig, and Audrianna Fitzmorris had 16 kills, hit .500, and had two blocks and nine digs. Meghan McClure had 13 kills, four assists, two aces, nine digs and four blocks, one solo. Jenna Gray had four kills in seven errorless attempts to hit .571 and had 47 assists, an ace, three blocks and six digs. Morgan Hentz had four assists and 19 digs.

Oregon (5-7, 1-2) got 15 kills from Brooke Nuneviller, who had two aces and 22 digs. Willow Johnson and Ronika Stone had 12 kills each. Johnson had an ace, four digs and three blocks, and Stone hit .346 to go with two blocks and five digs …

USC (8-5, 2-1) beat visiting Washington (10-3, 1-2) 25-21, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23. Brooke Botkin had 19 kills for USC and added an assist, seven digs and a block. Khalia Lanier had 15 kills, five digs and a block. Raquel Lazaro had three kills in three attempts, 42 assists, 14 digs and five blocks, one solo. Washington, which hit .100, got 14 kills from Kara Bajema, who had an assist, an ace, 11 digs and three blocks, one solo …

UCLA (8-4, 3-0) dispatched visiting Washington State (12-3, 1-2) 25-20, 25-17, 25-18. Jenny Mosser led with 14 kills and hit .314 and had an ace, three blocks and six digs. Savvy Simo had 13 kills and 14 digs, and Mac May had 10 kills, an assist, an ace, a block and 12 digs. WSU hit .082 …

No. 19 Cal (12-1, 2-1) cruised 25-20, 25-22, 25-14 at Oregon State (8-6, 2-1). Mima Mirkovic led the Bears with 10 kills and hit .381. She had four digs and four blocks, three solo. Chloe Brown led OSU, which hit .58, with 11 kills …

No. 20 Utah (10-4, 2-1) won 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 25-13 at Arizona (10-5, 0-3). Dani Drews led with 15 kills, Berkeley Oblad had 13 and hit .522 to go with four blocks, Zoe Weatherington had 12 kills and hit .450, and Kenzie Koerber had 11 kills, an ace, two assists, six digs and six blocks, one solo. Phoebe Grace had three kills in seven errorless attacks and had eight blocks. Devyn Cross and Elizabeth Shelton had 15 kills each for Arizona …

And Arizona State (10-4, 2-1) grinded out a 31-29, 25-22, 16-25, 25-18 victory for its first win over Colorado since 2016. ASU, which won despite hitting .135, got 13 kills from Ivana Jermic. She had 17 digs and three blocks. Jada Burse added 12 kills.

Colorado (8-5, 0-3) got 13 kills from Meegan Hart, who hit .462 and had an assist, two aces, two digs and five blocks, three solo.

ACC: Five teams are tied for the lead at 3-0, including fourth-ranked Pittsburgh (14-1, 3-0), which swept Miami ( 6-5, 2-1) 26-24, 25-23, 25-17 as Chinaza Ndee had 12 kills, hit .370 and had four blocks. Elizaveta Lukianova had 13 kills and hit .611 for Miami and had three blocks …

No. 23 Florida State (9-3, 3-0) beat Virginia (9-7, 1-2) in four as Payton Caffrey led with 20 kills and hit .349. She had 15 digs and two blocks. Morgan Chacon had 15 kills and hit .414 and had 10 digs. Sarah Billiard had 15 kills and Jelena Novakovic had 14 for UVa …

Louisville (10-3, 3-0) kept pace with a sweep of Georgia Tech (8-6, 1-2). Aiko Jones led Louisville by hitting .722 after getting 13 kills in 18 errorless attempts. She had eight digs and four blocks, one solo. Julia Bergmann had 14 kills and seven digs for GT, which hit .123 …

Notre Dame (10-3, 3-0) beat visiting Clemson (6-8, 0-3) in four despite 22 kills by Kaylin Korte, who hit .302 and had 13 digs for the Tigers. Sydney Bent led ND with 16 kills and hit .367 to go with nine digs, and Charley Niego had 14 kills, 11 digs, and six blocks, two solo …

Boston College (12-4, 3-0) beat visiting Duke (7-9, 0-3) in four behind 15 kills by Amaka Chukwujeckwu, who hit .591 and had seven blocks, two solo. Duke hit .104 …

Wake Forest (11-3, 1-2) won in four at Syracuse (4-6, 1-2). Peyton Suess led with 15 kills and had 11 digs, two aces, and two blocks. Zoe Gonzales had seven blocks, one solo. Ella Saada had 21 kills and hit .318 for the Orange, and had an assist, seven digs and a block. Polina Shemanova had 17 kills, three assists, three aces, a block and 12 digs …

And NC State (6-10, 1-3) beat Virginia Tech (7-9, 0-3) in five as Jessica Kemp had 22 kills and Melissa Evans 20. Kaity Smith and Cera Powell had 14 kills each for VT.

Big Ten: Four matches, four sweeps.

No. 17 Purdue (9-3, 1-2) beat visiting Northwestern (9-3, 1-2) 25-18, 25-23, 25-21 as Grace Cleveland led a balanced attack with 10 kills. She had three aces, three blocks and four digs. Temi Thomas-Ailara had 21 kills and six digs for Northwestern …

No. 18 Illinois (7-5, 2-1) won at Indiana (11-5, 0-3) 25-20, 25-13, 25-19. Megan Cooney led with 13 kills and hit .706 after having one error in 17 swings. She had two blocks and four digs. Illinois hit .344. Indiana hit .075 …

Michigan (10-3, 3-0) won at Maryland (8-7, 0-3) 25-17, 25-21, 27-25 as Paige Jones led with 16 kills, hitting .333, to go with five digs. Sydney Wetterstrom had 14 kills, hit .440, and had an assist, a block and nine digs. Erika Pritchard had 13 kills for Maryland and had two digs and five blocks, one solo …

And Michigan State (11-2, 2-1) dealt a 25-12, 25-21, 25-21 loss to Ohio State (8-7, 1-2) on its home court as Meredith Norris had 11 kills and hit .435 to go with an ace, a block and four digs. Madison Smeathers had 12 kills for the Buckeyes, who hit .119.

SEC: No. 15 Kentucky (10-4, 3-0) beat visiting South Carolina (9-6, 1-2) 25-14, 25-19, 25-19 as Leah Edmond had 14 kills and hit .429. She had a block and 10 digs. USC hit .099 …

Ole Miss (10-3, 2-0) kept pace with a five-set win at Mississippi State (11-4, 0-3). Emily Stroup had 21 kills in the 25-14, 25-19, 25-19 victory, and added three assists, a solo block, and 15 digs. Gabby Waden had 20 kills and hit .357 for State …

Georgia (10-4, 2-1) beat visiting Tennessee (7-6, 1-2) 25-16, 14-25, 27-25, 25-17. Kacie Evans led with 19 kills and hit .359 and had an ace and 10 digs. Rachel Ritchie had 14 kills and hit .333. Tessa Grubbs had 14 kills for Tennessee to go with an assist, three digs and three blocks …

And Texas A&M (10-3, 2-1) won at Arkansas (6-9, 0-3) 25-19, 25-16, 25-18 as Hollann Hans led a balanced attack with 11 kills. She hit .625 and had three assists, an ace, four digs and three blocks.

Big East sweep for Creighton: The No. 14 Bluejays (10-3, 3-0) won 26-24, 27-25, 25-19 at St. John’s (9-7, 1-2). Erica Kostelac had 12 kills for Creighton and Efrosini Alexakou had 12 for the Johnnies …

Also in the Big East, Butler won at Georgetown in five, Seton Hall beat visiting Providence in five, and Villanova swept visiting Xavier. Iva Vujosevic had 23 kills, 17 digs, three assists and two aces for Georgetown, while Haylee Gasser had 23 kills for Seton Hall as she hit .391.

Rice rolls in C-USA: The No. 22 Owls are 14-1, 3-0 in Conference USA after sweeping UTSA (9-7, 2-1). It was win No. 300 for coach Genny Volpe as Nicole Lennon and Anota Adekunle had 12 kills each … Also in the league Marshall beat Charlotte, but Charlotte’s Sydney Rowan had 26 kills, 11 digs and two blocks … And Western Kentucky is now 16-1 overall, 2-0 in the league after beating Middle Tennessee in four behind 21 kills by Lauren Matthews, who hit .633 and had three digs and seven blocks.

Around the nation: Jordan Thompson had 28 kills as Cincinnati swept UCF in the American Athletic Conference. She hit .468 and added an assist, two aces, 13 digs and a block …

Saint Louis beat Fordham in the Atlantic 10 as SLU’s Maya Taylor had 26 kills and hit .303 to go with two assists, an ace, 10 digs and a solo block. Sien Gallop had 20 kills, an assist, and 16 digs … Also in the A10, Skylar Iott had 22 kills for George Washington in a win over Duquesne and Jamie Peterson had 26 kills for Dayton as the Flyers beat Rhode Island. Peterson had an assist, an ace, 16 digs and a block …

In the Horizon League, Milwaukee (16-1, 3-0) had to come back and win five at Cleveland State for its 13th victory in a row. Ari Miller had 16 kills and hit .371, while Hannah Green had 17 kills and hit .389 to go with 11 blocks, one solo, for Cleveland State … Also in the Horizon, Green Bay won in five at Oakland as Taylor Wolf had 25 kills, hit .373, and had an assist, three aces, 10 digs and two blocks, one solo. Taylor Dellinger had 29 kills for Oakland and hit .338 … And Northern Kentucky lost in five to Wright State, but Laura Crawford had 21 kills for UNK …

In the Missouri Valley, Northern Iowa swept Missouri State to stay atop the league at 4-0, while Loyola kept pace with a sweep at Indiana State to get to 3-0. Melanie Feliciano had 21 kills to lead Evansville in a five set win over Valparaiso as the Purple Aces got to 3-1 …

Ann Ernst had 22 kills and Abby Hamilton had 20 in Loyola Maryland’s Patriot League win over Bucknell. Ernst also had an ace and 24 digs …

Abigail Velt had 25 kills, hit .388, and had an assist, an ace, 11 digs and three blocks, one solo, as Western Carolina beat Mercer in the Southern Conference …

South Dakota is 14-1, 3-0 in the Summit League, after winning its 11th in a row, a 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 25-27, 15-11 victory over Omaha. Sami Slaughter led with 20 kills and had two digs and four blocks, one solo …

Liberty won an ASUN match at North Alabama and Amelia Johnson had 21 kills, two assists, three aces, 12 digs and a block … Also in the ASUN Sydney Bolding had 20 kills and hit .655 for Jacksonville in a win over NJIT …

The Fighting Camels of Campbell are 8-7, 2-0 in the Big South after Sarah Colla had 24 kills in a four-set win at Radford. Colla hit .348 and had three assists, four blocks and 14 digs … Towson is 13-2, 3-0 in the Colonial after sweeping Northeastern … Leah Daniel had 19 kills for Elon as it improved to 3-0 in the Colonial with a five-set win at Charleston … Also in the CAA Delaware’s Maria Bellinger stayed hot with 20 kills in a win over James Madison as she hit .326 and had two assists, an ace, 10 digs and a block …

Princeton won an Ivy League match over visiting Columbia as Elena Montgomery had 19 kills and Maggie O’Connell had 16, while Columbia’s Chici Ikwuazom had 24 kills, hit .442, and had three digs and three blocks, one solo … Natalie Risi had 17 kills and hit .400 for Ball State in its MAC win over NIU … Zoe McBride had 27 kills and Tylar Roberson 23 for Morgan State in a MEAC win over NC Central …

South Alabama lost a Sun Belt match in five at Georgia State, but Kelley Hartman had 29 kills and hit .551 to go with six digs and four blocks … Also in the Sun Belt, Appalachian State beat Louisiana-Lafayette as Emma Longley had 24 kills, hit .301, and had 15 digs and two solo blocks.